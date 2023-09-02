Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives awarded Best Surf Resort at TTM Awards 2023

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, a premier luxury resort in the stunning island nation of the Maldives, has been awarded with the title of “Best Surf Resort” at the recently held Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2023 ceremony.

This award, which celebrates excellence within the travel and hospitality industry, acknowledges Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives for its exceptional contributions to the world of surfing and its unmatched guest experiences. TTM Maldives is a leading international travel trade show held annually in the Maldives.

Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort, commented: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award. This recognition encapsulates the relentless dedication of our team to not only provide exceptional surf opportunities but also curate an all-encompassing luxury experience that invites our guests to fully immerse themselves in the essence of Kuda Villingili.”

This recognition stands as a testament to Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’s unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class surfing experience against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Maldivian paradise. The resort’s crystal-clear turquoise waters and world-renowned waves, including the resort’s home break, Chickens Point is the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel – alongside other premier surf spots around the island, harmoniously complement its luxurious accommodations. This distinctive blend of elements has transformed the resort into a sanctuary cherished by both surf enthusiasts and leisure travelers.

Kuda Villingili Resort offers tailor-made surf experiences for both novices and seasoned surfers alike. Surfers can enjoy an impressive 500m long surf break with waves well over 10ft at the resort. The resort ensures guests have access to expert guidance, top-of-the-line equipment, and exclusive entry to some of the planet’s most coveted surf breaks. For guests planning on picking up new skills whilst on holiday, the resort has expert surfing coaches, who are available for lessons at the resorts’ Watersports & Dive Centre – Ocean Fanatics.

Expanding the scope of surfing adventures, Kuda Villingili Resort also offers speedboat transfers, upon request, to five other renowned surf points – Cokes, Ninjas, Sultans, Honkys and Jails located near the island. Thanks to its unparalleled surfing experiences, the resort has attracted top surf professionals and world champions who have chosen to make Kuda Villingili their go-to destination for riding the waves.

Amid the exhilaration of riding the perfect wave, guests can enjoy the resort’s world-class amenities, including opulent villas, rejuvenating spa facilities, exquisite dining options, and unparalleled hospitality.

Previously, Kuda Villingili received the accolade of ‘The Best Culinary Resort’ in the TTM Awards 2022.