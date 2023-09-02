News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives awarded Best Surf Resort at TTM Awards 2023
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, a premier luxury resort in the stunning island nation of the Maldives, has been awarded with the title of “Best Surf Resort” at the recently held Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2023 ceremony.
This award, which celebrates excellence within the travel and hospitality industry, acknowledges Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives for its exceptional contributions to the world of surfing and its unmatched guest experiences. TTM Maldives is a leading international travel trade show held annually in the Maldives.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort, commented: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award. This recognition encapsulates the relentless dedication of our team to not only provide exceptional surf opportunities but also curate an all-encompassing luxury experience that invites our guests to fully immerse themselves in the essence of Kuda Villingili.”
This recognition stands as a testament to Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’s unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class surfing experience against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Maldivian paradise. The resort’s crystal-clear turquoise waters and world-renowned waves, including the resort’s home break, Chickens Point is the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel – alongside other premier surf spots around the island, harmoniously complement its luxurious accommodations. This distinctive blend of elements has transformed the resort into a sanctuary cherished by both surf enthusiasts and leisure travelers.
Kuda Villingili Resort offers tailor-made surf experiences for both novices and seasoned surfers alike. Surfers can enjoy an impressive 500m long surf break with waves well over 10ft at the resort. The resort ensures guests have access to expert guidance, top-of-the-line equipment, and exclusive entry to some of the planet’s most coveted surf breaks. For guests planning on picking up new skills whilst on holiday, the resort has expert surfing coaches, who are available for lessons at the resorts’ Watersports & Dive Centre – Ocean Fanatics.
Expanding the scope of surfing adventures, Kuda Villingili Resort also offers speedboat transfers, upon request, to five other renowned surf points – Cokes, Ninjas, Sultans, Honkys and Jails located near the island. Thanks to its unparalleled surfing experiences, the resort has attracted top surf professionals and world champions who have chosen to make Kuda Villingili their go-to destination for riding the waves.
Amid the exhilaration of riding the perfect wave, guests can enjoy the resort’s world-class amenities, including opulent villas, rejuvenating spa facilities, exquisite dining options, and unparalleled hospitality.
Previously, Kuda Villingili received the accolade of ‘The Best Culinary Resort’ in the TTM Awards 2022.
Discover endless Maldivian, Thai authenticity at Centara’s Maldives resort
Looking for your next escape? Embark on an unforgettable journey to explore Maldivian Thai experiences immersed in unique underwater treasures at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa. Alternatively, explore the vibrance of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa and discover an adults-only playground of alluring exclusivity with exclusive discounts up to 35%.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa: Where Authenticity Meets Marine Marvels
Discover a captivating marine paradise at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, nestled within the enchanting South Ari Atoll. Your journey to this tropical haven begins with a mesmerising seaplane ride from Male, revealing pristine turquoise waters that invite exploration. Here, a healthy marine life thrives, and the resort boasts the acclaimed 2nd Best House Reef in Maldives, as honoured by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards for Asia Pacific 2023, which is located right on the doorstep of the resort.
Immerse yourself in the heart of this aquatic sanctuary, where coral-rich depths promise exhilarating experiences for divers and snorkellers. Explore underwater realm adorned with lively corals and exotic marine species, offering an unmatched encounter with the ocean’s captivating denizens. Dive into adventure with accredited Maldivian dive masters, exploring a historic shipwreck. The PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels, offering learning programs and certification opportunities.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, a five-star retreat, offers a range of accommodations seamlessly integrated with nature’s beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, and Premium Deluxe Sunset Overwater Villas to Two-bedroom Beach Villas with private pools, ideal for families, each design complements the stunning surroundings.
Savour an array of flavours at diverse dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while our exclusive The Club elevates your stay experience of a resort within a resort. Complete your stay with wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, offering soothing treatments and beachfront yoga. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Centara’s Coral Restoration Programs and with initiatives to preserve the pristine marine ecosystem, you can enjoy spectacular views and crystal-clear waters all year-round.
Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive
For a limited time, seize the opportunity to save 35% on the Best Available Rates*, and if you’re a CentaraThe1 member, enjoy an additional 15% discount along with the extraordinary perk of earning triple points on all bookings.
Unwind and rejuvenate with a generous 20% discount on spa treatments and dining, while you can also relish the convenience of a 25% discount on Return Seaplane transfers. As the sun sets over the azure horizon, embark on a complimentary sunset boat excursion, a voyage that encapsulates the magic of the Maldives.
CentaraThe1 members can also earn triple points on bookings made between now and September 30th for stays until December 20th, 2023
When: Available for booking made from now till 30th September 2023 and stays from now until December 20th 2023.
Offer:
- 35% discount on best available rates
- 20% discount on spa treatments and dining
- 25% discount on return seaplane transfers
- CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount on their stay plus triple points on all bookings
- Complimentary sunset boat excursion
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa: A Vibrant Adult Only Playground
Indulge in the allure of exclusivity and passion at the Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, a vibrant adults-only playground for indulgence, connection, and rejuvenation. An escape offering a world tailored to their desires.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa transcends the ordinary, inviting you to embrace the extraordinary. It’s a place where you can rediscover the joy of spontaneity, create bonds with your partner that last a lifetime, make new friend and immerse yourself in an environment dedicated to your happiness. If you’re seeking a true escape, look no further, this is your ultimate canvas upon which to paint your story.
Surrounded by like-minded souls, the opportunities to connect are endless. Share stories over delectable culinary experiences, from contemporary Thai delicacies to Arabic specialities and Italian feasts, all meticulously prepared to tantalise your taste buds. For the playful evenings, enjoy exciting refreshments, cocktails and afternoon tea in a laid-back setting overlooking the oceanic blues.
Accessed by speedboat, this idyllic island retreat offers an intimate private villa experience complemented by tantalising culinary delights, while immaculate white sand beaches and a sparkling lagoon teeming with magnificent marine life lay the perfect setting for resort-wide activities, beach games, snorkelling, water sports, and some of the top dive sites in the Maldives.
To rekindle the flame of connection, whether you are newlyweds or long-time partners, unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.
Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive
Experience a romantic getaway like no other at the enchanting Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. With an enticing 35% discount on Best Available Rates, this offer promises an unforgettable getaway that blends tranquillity and indulgence. For CentaraThe1 members, the allure deepens with an additional 15% savings on their stay along with earning triple points for every booking.
Guests can also delight their senses with a 20% discount on both revitalising spa treatments and delectable dining experiences, allowing you to savour the most tempting flavours and rejuvenate your spirit. With complimentary return transfers for guests staying a minimum stay of three nights, whether you’re yearning for a romantic escape, an unforgettable honeymoon, or simply a serene retreat, this is the perfect excuse to book your next escape today.
CentaraThe1 members can also earn triple points on bookings made between now and September 30th for stays until December 20th, 2023
When: Available for booking made from now till 30th September 2023 and stays from now until December 20th 2023.
Offer:
- 35% discount on best available rates
- 20% discount on spa treatments and dining
- Complimentary return seaplane transfers (3-night stay minimum)
- CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount on their stay plus triple points on all bookings
For more information, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.
Tamannaah’s Maldives getaway: Catching rainbows and creating memories!
Bollywood actress Tamannaah recently embarked on a well-deserved vacation in Maldives, and her Instagram feed is proof of the incredible time she’s been having. In a series of breathtaking photos shared with her fans, Tamannaah not only showcased the mesmerizing beauty of Maldives but also captured a rainbow in the backdrop of one of her shots.
From blissful beach strolls to relishing delicious meals and lounging on a hammock, Tamannaah’s vacation seemed like a dream come true. She playfully captioned her post with three rainbow emojis, expressing that words couldn’t do justice to the experience.
Unsurprisingly, Tamannaah’s fans showered her post with an abundance of heart and fire emojis, while fellow actress Raashii Khanna added her appreciation, calling the photos “Sundar,” which translates to “beautiful” in Hindi.
This isn’t the first time Tamannaah has shared her Maldives adventures with her followers. Back in April, she treated followers to a series of captivating moments from her stay at the Soneva Fushi resort.
Despite her busy year with multiple film releases, including “Aakhri Sach,” “Jailer,” “Bhola Shankar,” “Jee Karda,” and “Lust Stories 2,” Tamannaah shows no signs of slowing down. She’s currently gearing up for the much-anticipated release of her upcoming film, “F3.”
In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with her “Lust Stories 2” co-star, Vijay Varma. She emphasized that attraction isn’t solely based on being co-stars, noting her numerous collaborations in the industry. She believes that personal connections are far more profound.
Tamannaah continues to be a beloved figure in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, known for her stellar performances in films like “Baahubali,” “Devi,” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.” Her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, and her Maldives vacation undoubtedly recharged her for the journey ahead.
Tamannaah’s Maldives escapade appears to have been a delightful adventure, filled with unforgettable moments. As she returns home, we can only imagine the incredible stories and memories she’ll carry with her. We look forward to witnessing her next cinematic endeavors and more glimpses of her captivating life! 🌈🌴✨ #TamannaahVacationDiaries
Encounter ancient magic with Dali Wish Tree in Maldives
The Maldives, a tropical paradise known for turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, holds many wondrous secrets within its fabulous flora and fauna. At the heart of one of the archipelago’s most luxurious resorts stands the Dali Wish Tree, renowned for its mystical allure and intriguing history that dates back beyond recording.
Dusit Thani Maldives invites you on a journey to connect with the captivating story and cultural significance of the majestic Banyan tree.
The Fascinating Legacy of Banyan Trees: An Enchanted Forest in One Tree
Imagine stepping into a magical forest only to find that it is all part of a single colossal tree – the Banyan tree. Its long branches stretch upward and outward, providing a haven for birds who play a crucial role in its life cycle. As they feast on the Banyan’s succulent fruit, they sprinkle the seeds throughout the tree’s canopy. These seeds then sprout, sending their roots down to the ground. Over time, these roots thicken, transforming into small trunks that support the massive branches, resulting in the awe-inspiring spectacle that you see when you encounter the Dali Wish Tree – a single Banyan tree that looks like a forest.
The Cultural Heritage and Symbolism of The Banyan Tree In The Maldives
The Banyan tree has long been revered for its resilience and strength, becoming a symbol of endurance in various cultures. Legends abound of notable historical figures finding shelter under these grand trees: the Hindhu God Krishna rested in the shade of its leaves, and it is at the foot of a Banyan Tree that Buddha was said to find enlightenment. Beyond its legendary status, the tree has many uses: its bark yields paper and rope, while its leaves and sap can heal burns and bruises, and even alleviate toothaches.
The Dali Wish Tree – A Gateway to Your Dreams
Nestled at the heart of our luxurious resort in the Maldives stands the majestic Dali Wish Tree, streaming with ribbons hung by the community here at Dusit Thani Maldives. As a beacon of hope and dreams, the tree has become a legend and we are excited to invite guests to partake in a new and powerful tradition – engraving their heartfelt wishes onto pieces of wood to be placed at the tree’s base.
A Meaningful Connection with Nature
For travellers seeking experiences that transcend the ordinary, the Dali Wish Tree at Dusit Thani Maldives offers a profound connection with nature, with the island, and with the self. For USD 10++, we offer the opportunity to engrave your wish, set it among the majestic roots and become part of a living legacy, embracing the rich history and cultural importance of the Banyan tree.
Embrace the Magic of the Maldives and Fulfill Your Wish
Surrender to the enchantments of the Dali Wish Tree and manifest your dreams during an unforgettable stay at Dusit Thani Maldives. Book your getaway and prepare for a journey of self discovery as you immerse yourself in the magic of an island escape unlike any other.
To learn more about how to book this extraordinary adventure of the resort, visit Dusit Thani Maldives website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
