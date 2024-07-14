Family
Kandima Maldives Summer Kamp 2024 – Unforgettable family fun awaits
Calling all families! Get ready for an extraordinary summer experience at Kandima Maldives‘ Summer Kamp 2024, happening from August 4th to 10th. This vibrant island resort is transforming into a paradise of laughter, adventure, and unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.
Spellbinding Magic
Prepare to be dazzled as the magical world of Moein Al Bastaki takes centre stage! Join interactive workshops where magicians of all ages can learn tricks and techniques, and get ready to shine at the grand finale stage show.
Splash into Aquaholics
Make waves at Aquaholics, where the ocean is your playground. With special family rates and a complimentary bubble-maker course, indulge in thrilling water adventures for all ages! Whether it’s snorkelling, diving, or simply enjoying the turquoise waters, the fun never stops at Kandima.
Endless Adventure at KandilandExplore Kandiland, our vibrant kid’s club, where every day is a new adventure. Packed with giggles, games, and unforgettable moments, Kandiland ensures that kids have the time of their lives while parents enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. It’s the ultimate playground for endless summer fun!
Indulge in Pure Bliss
Parents can unwind with healing therapies while the little ones find their zen at esKape Spa. Don’t miss out on our family yoga classes, perfect for bonding and rejuvenating together. This holistic approach ensures everyone in the family can indulge in some much-needed relaxation.
Unleash Your Inner PicassoCalling all artistic souls! Join classes taught by our resident artist at the KULA Art Studio, a sanctuary for young artists and enthusiasts alike. Nestled by a serene natural lake, the studio is the perfect setting for creativity to flourish.
Master the Art of Cooking
Embark on a culinary adventure with our super-kool cooking classes. Led by our talented chefs, you and your family can explore a world of flavours and create delicious dishes. It’s a fun, hands-on way to bond and learn new skills while tantalising your taste buds.
Fitness for the Whole Family
Who says fitness can’t be fun? At Kandima, we offer an action-packed family fitness experience. From Beach Boot Camp and Aqua Yoga to Pilates, our expert fitness instructor and dedicated yogi ensure activities suitable for all ages.
Stylish Accommodations for Family Comfort
Kandima’s spacious, chic, and airy studios and villas provide the perfect haven for families. After a day of adventure, relax in your stylish accommodation and soak in the breathtaking tropical surroundings.
Don’t miss out on creating lasting memories at Kandima Maldives, the perfect family resort destination! Book your stay today and contact the resort for more information.
Action
Carnival capers, campfire chronicles at Siyam World Maldives
Siyam World Maldives, the ultimate playground for travelers of all ages, has unveiled two brand-new experiences designed especially for kids: the Kidz Carnival and Night Camping with Star Gazing.
Committed to making sure every guest, big or small, has a blast, Siyam World continues to up the ante with fresh, fun-filled activities for families to enjoy together. Twice a month, the Kidz Carnival rolls into town, bringing bursts of joy and laughter! Packed with games, surprises, and non-stop excitement, this carnival extravaganza promises to light up young faces with pure delight.
In addition to the non stop fun carnival, Siyam World introduces the Kidz Camping Night, not once, but twice a week, where little adventurers can camp out under the stars. Sundays mean ‘Under The Starz Night,’ a complimentary event from 8:00 PM to 9:45 PM, while Wednesdays offer ‘Star Gazing Night’ from 7:00 PM to 9:45 PM. It’s an evening of nature, entertainment, and tasty treats that’s sure to leave kids wide-eyed with wonder. With just a minimum of 10 kids needed to start the fun, there’s no shortage of friends to share the excitement with.
“Our goal is simple: to make every family vacation unforgettable,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World Maldives. “With the Kids Carnival and Night Camping adventures, we’re turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, one happy camper at a time.”
To snag a spot at these must-do events, simply hop onto the Siyam World app, click on ‘Celebration,’ and book your child’s place at least 48 hours in advance. And at just $40 per kid for the Kidz Camping Night, it’s an affordable way to sprinkle some magic into your holiday.
Action
Earth, space camp adventures at COMO Maalifushi, COMO Cocoa Island this Summer
This summer, COMO Hotels and Resorts’ two Maldives properties are offering a unique and exciting line-up of activities designed to inspire and educate all ages. From an exhilarating Space Camp with astronaut-led adventures, to an immersive Earth Camp exploring the natural wonders at COMO Maalifushi, and the exploring the captivating universe under the ocean at COMO Cocoa Island.
Island Astronauts Return To Maldives: Space Camp at COMO Maalifushi
Join us for an unforgettable galactic quest from August 5th to 14th, 2024, at COMO Maalifushi, led by American astronaut Nicole Stott and space advisor Christina Korp. Inspiring for both children and adults, this Space Camp offers a unique blend of adventure and education through art, food, and movement.
Our immersive Space Camp features a fun-filled itinerary of complimentary space-themed island activities for ages up to, ensuring every moment is packed with excitement and learning. All camp activities are complimentary for children aged four to 16.
- Postcards to Space: Participate in Nicole Stott’s “Postcards to Space” project by creating postcards with artwork and messages about your hopes and dreams. These postcards will be sent to space and returned to you with a “flown in space” stamp.
- Spacesuit Art: Contribute to “Quilted,” a collaborative art project with children from around the world by adding your unique touch to a spacesuit.
- Blast Off: Build your own rocket from recycled materials and launch it high into the sky for a thrilling blast off!
- Protect Our Planet: Discover the impact of human activity on our planet from a space perspective, followed by a beach clean-up on a neighbouring island.
- Galactic Gastronomy: Enjoy a stellar dinner under the stars, hosted by Nicole Stott. Hear about her adventures aboard the International Space Station while savouring a specially crafted menu.
Island Warriors: Earth Camp at COMO Maalifushi
From July to August 2024, younger guests can join us for a journey through the wonders of the natural world, on land and under the sea. Enjoy educational activities exploring everything from marine biology to traditional crafts, fun-filled fitness workshops, treasure hunts on our castaway island, and more.
Take advantage of our exclusive Family Getaway Offer when you book a stay of five nights or more for Space and Earth Camp. Adults will receive daily half board and complimentary full-board and seaplane transfers for two children (under the age of 12).
Universe Under The Ocean: COMO Cocoa Island
From August 16th to 17th, 2024, dive into the depths of the ocean with NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott at COMO Cocoa Island. Experience the ocean through a guided reef dive, learn about the rigorous training astronauts undergo, and enjoy a specially curated menu shared beneath the stars.
Join us for these extraordinary experiences and let your imagination soar beyond the stars!
Family
Jawakara Islands Maldives’ kids club gets accreditation from Worldwide Kids
Jawakara Islands Maldives has announced its accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.
Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids programme boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by our in-house expert.
The dedicated childcare team at Jawa Kids Club has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.
“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids not only underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and delight of our guests, especially families seeking unforgettable moments in the Maldives but also opens up new avenues for visibility. WWK’s extensive database will strategically position us when families are actively booking their holidays, further enhancing our reach and ensuring that our dedication to top-tier childcare and hospitality resonates with discerning travellers,” highlighted Ali Navaz, General Manager at Jawakara Islands Maldives.
As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.
“Worldwide Kids is thrilled to extend its prestigious Seal of Excellence to Jawakara Islands, underscoring their commitment to the little guest. This recognition is a testament to their team’s hard work and approach to fostering a safe and engaging environment for their young visitors and we look forward to our continued partnership with them,” said James Gunn, Business Development Consultant at Worldwide Kids.
The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 45,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.
Jawakara offers an adventurous escape where multigenerational travellers can come together to collaborate, indulge, and rejuvenate. Boasting 290 villas, this five-star retreat is conveniently located just 35 minutes away by seaplane from Malé International Airport. The resort comprises two distinct islands – Mabin and Dheru – interconnected by an oversea walkway, providing guests with a seamless and enchanting journey between the two.
