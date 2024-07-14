Kandima Maldives Summer Kamp 2024 – Unforgettable family fun awaits

Jawakara Islands Maldives has announced its accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.

Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids programme boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by our in-house expert.

The dedicated childcare team at Jawa Kids Club has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.

“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids not only underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and delight of our guests, especially families seeking unforgettable moments in the Maldives but also opens up new avenues for visibility. WWK’s extensive database will strategically position us when families are actively booking their holidays, further enhancing our reach and ensuring that our dedication to top-tier childcare and hospitality resonates with discerning travellers,” highlighted Ali Navaz, General Manager at Jawakara Islands Maldives.

As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.

“Worldwide Kids is thrilled to extend its prestigious Seal of Excellence to Jawakara Islands, underscoring their commitment to the little guest. This recognition is a testament to their team’s hard work and approach to fostering a safe and engaging environment for their young visitors and we look forward to our continued partnership with them,” said James Gunn, Business Development Consultant at Worldwide Kids.

The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 45,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.

Jawakara offers an adventurous escape where multigenerational travellers can come together to collaborate, indulge, and rejuvenate. Boasting 290 villas, this five-star retreat is conveniently located just 35 minutes away by seaplane from Malé International Airport. The resort comprises two distinct islands – Mabin and Dheru – interconnected by an oversea walkway, providing guests with a seamless and enchanting journey between the two.