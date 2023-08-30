Celebrated German Chef Tim Raue to helm Flying Sauces at Soneva Fushi

Germany’s best chef and entrepreneur Tim Raue is collaborating with award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator Soneva to bring Berlin’s two Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue to Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. He will be delighting guests at the resort’s popular fine dining zipline restaurant, Flying Sauces, during an exclusive residency from October 12, 2023 to January 24, 2024.

In 2010, chef Tim and his business partner Marie-Anne Wild opened Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin. The restaurant has since been awarded two Michelin stars and five black toques by Gault&Millau. In 2012, it appeared for the first time on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and currently ranks 40th. In addition, chef Tim is the only German chef to have been featured on the renowned Netflix show Chef’s Table.

Chef Tim’s cuisine is characterised by strong flavours and a brilliant interplay of spiciness, sweetness and acidity, and his menus are constantly evolving to offer guests the perfect culinary experience. He is also one of the few top German chefs to offer an entirely vegan menu and recently created a new menu called Kolibri x Berlin, which combines German classics with his signature flavours. At Flying Sauces, the menu will include dishes with Asian flavours, German interpretations and Maldivian ingredients.

“With Restaurant TIM RAUE, I have fulfilled a lifelong dream – but my other projects mean culinary freedom for me and the opportunity to fully live out my many ideas with the help of my chefs,” says chef Tim. “Soneva Fushi is a culinary paradise in nature and our residency at Flying Sauces will feature a fresh take on culinary juxtaposition with an exclusive menu of contrasting flavours and textures from across Asia, Europe and the Maldives.

Launched in 2021, Flying Sauces is the first fine dining zipline experience in the world, complete with an open treetop kitchen 12 metres above the ground. After being securely strapped into safety harnesses, guests soar along a 200-metre zipline route to reach an elevated dining platform where stunning views of the island’s lush greens and sparkling turquoise ocean await. Once seated, savour chef Tim’s memorable menu, paired with a selection of over 9,000 wines from Soneva Fushi’s extensive cellar.

For more information about Soneva Fushi, visit www.soneva.com. To view Tim Raue’s menu at Flying Sauces, click here