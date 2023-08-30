Food
Celebrated German Chef Tim Raue to helm Flying Sauces at Soneva Fushi
Germany’s best chef and entrepreneur Tim Raue is collaborating with award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator Soneva to bring Berlin’s two Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue to Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. He will be delighting guests at the resort’s popular fine dining zipline restaurant, Flying Sauces, during an exclusive residency from October 12, 2023 to January 24, 2024.
In 2010, chef Tim and his business partner Marie-Anne Wild opened Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin. The restaurant has since been awarded two Michelin stars and five black toques by Gault&Millau. In 2012, it appeared for the first time on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and currently ranks 40th. In addition, chef Tim is the only German chef to have been featured on the renowned Netflix show Chef’s Table.
Chef Tim’s cuisine is characterised by strong flavours and a brilliant interplay of spiciness, sweetness and acidity, and his menus are constantly evolving to offer guests the perfect culinary experience. He is also one of the few top German chefs to offer an entirely vegan menu and recently created a new menu called Kolibri x Berlin, which combines German classics with his signature flavours. At Flying Sauces, the menu will include dishes with Asian flavours, German interpretations and Maldivian ingredients.
“With Restaurant TIM RAUE, I have fulfilled a lifelong dream – but my other projects mean culinary freedom for me and the opportunity to fully live out my many ideas with the help of my chefs,” says chef Tim. “Soneva Fushi is a culinary paradise in nature and our residency at Flying Sauces will feature a fresh take on culinary juxtaposition with an exclusive menu of contrasting flavours and textures from across Asia, Europe and the Maldives.
Launched in 2021, Flying Sauces is the first fine dining zipline experience in the world, complete with an open treetop kitchen 12 metres above the ground. After being securely strapped into safety harnesses, guests soar along a 200-metre zipline route to reach an elevated dining platform where stunning views of the island’s lush greens and sparkling turquoise ocean await. Once seated, savour chef Tim’s memorable menu, paired with a selection of over 9,000 wines from Soneva Fushi’s extensive cellar.
For more information about Soneva Fushi, visit www.soneva.com. To view Tim Raue’s menu at Flying Sauces, click here
Cooking
Embark on flavourful adventure with renowned Chef Einat Admony at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Vilu Reef in October
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldives have announced the upcoming and exclusive chef residency collaboration with renowned culinary maven, Chef Einat Admony, from October 18th to October 29th, 2023. The chef’s visit comes as part of Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide and ongoing commitment to elevating the culinary experiences for its esteemed guests.
During her residency at both resort islands, Chef Einat will delight guests with an array of culinary offerings, including exclusive dining experiences, a four-course menu, engaging cooking classes, and a seminar for the resort’s talented chefs. Additionally, as part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Silver Jubilee (25 years) celebrations, guests can savour an exclusive pop-up menu from October 23rd to October 29th, specially crafted by Chef Einat to commemorate this momentous occasion.
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chef Einat Admony to two of our exquisite five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives. Her culinary brilliance and unique storytelling will undoubtedly create an unforgettable experience for our discerning guests,” Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Resort vacationers will be treated to an extraordinary culinary journey and get the opportunity to indulge in the Middle Eastern and Israeli flavours curated by the iconic Chef in the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
Exclusive Dining: A captivating culinary presentation with Chef Einat Admony during breakfast, lunch, and an aperitif at Management cocktails, where guests can interact and share moments with the talented chef.
Four-Course Pop-Up Menu: An unforgettable dining experience with a specially curated four-course popup menu at one of our exceptional restaurants at both islands. Chef Admony’s masterful dishes promise to elevate your taste buds to new heights.
Cooking Class: An engaging cooking class led by Chef Admony herself, where she shares her culinary secrets and techniques, offering insights into the art of Middle Eastern and Israeli cooking.
Chef Einat Admony, widely known as the ultimate “balaboosta” (meaning “perfect housewife” in Yiddish), is the three-time James Beard-nominated chef and owner of the celebrated Balaboosta restaurant, specializing in Middle Eastern & Israeli fine dining. A culinary prodigy with a profound immigrant heritage, Chef Admony’s culinary journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Tel Aviv, she embarked on a culinary expedition across Europe, honing her skills in various kitchens before making her mark in the vibrant New York City culinary scene.
Her innovative restaurants, including the beloved fast casual falafel chain, Taïm, have become a culinary destination in New York. Chef Admony’s cuisine is a stunning fusion of her Middle Eastern roots and modern American influences, delivering elevated yet comforting homestyle cooking inspired by her cherished childhood memories.
As a double-time champion and competitor on Food Network’s Chopped and Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Chef Einat Admony has garnered accolades from prestigious publications like The New York Times, Bon Appetit, HuffPost, and Forbes. She is also the celebrated author of two highly acclaimed cookbooks, “Balaboosta” and “Shuk,” each brimming with tantalizing recipes and captivating narratives.
To be a part of this exclusive culinary celebration, book your stay now and join us in savouring the art of haute cuisine.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Cooking
Le Meridien Maldives Resort to host two Michelin star Chef Soenil Bahadoer
Gourmets can enjoy fine dining in tropical paradise as Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa hosts two Michelin star chef, Soenil Bahadoer, this October as part of their culinary season.
As part of the exclusive offering guests visiting the luxury resort, located in the Lhaviyani Atoll on the island of Thilamaafushi, can enjoy a bespoke Masterclass with 3-course lunch, 5-course dinner at Velaa Bar + Grill, La Vie, Rosé and Petit Plates Sunset Soirée curated by Chef Soenil and accompanied by DJ at Riviera Beach and Au Soleil BBQ with live cooking pop-up at Le Meridien Hub Garden.
Guests can also unlock once in a lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. This exciting opportunity allows two winning bidders to enjoy a Private Brunch Picnic with Rosé wines & bubbles crafted by Chef Soenil on Le Meriden Maldives Resort & Spa’s private island Bodu Finolhu. As well as a private excursion with a fishing trip to a local island, visit to resort’s Greenhouse followed by private Champagne dinner with chef.
Embracing his heritage, the menu at Chef Bahadoer’s Restaurant de Lindehof in Amsterdam, offers a fusion of French and Surinamese cuisine. Diners visiting Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa during the pop up can expect dishes such as Rendang with cabbage, ginger beer ice cream, white soya and European lobster with apple, curry and mango chutney.
Guests booking this gourmet pop up can enjoy a special package, which will include complimentary daily buffet breakfast at Turquoise, complimentary daily buffet dinner in either Turquoise or a three-course set menu at Velaa Bar + Grill, complimentary 5-course set menu crafted by Two Michelin Star Chef Soenil Bahadoer, complimentary 30-minute photoshoot with 1 printout
and complimentary daily water sports.
Chef Bahadoer commented on the upcoming pop up: “All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make the better. You never learn by being told, you should find out by yourself.”
General Manager, Thomas Schult, commented: “Dining on the island is exemplary and guests can enjoy a range of fresh cuisine from local delicacies to Mediterranean inspired dishes to Japanese fine dining. To celebrate our culinary offering we are proud to welcome acclaimed Chef Soenil Bahadoer.”
Marriott members can use their points to purchase exclusive Bonvoy moments, including a Private Island Picnic With Two Michelin-Starred Chef Soenil Bahadoer + a four night stay at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa Sunrise Overwater Villa on double occupancy. In addition, enjoy an exclusive fishing excursion and a tour of the hydroponic greenhouse, followed by an unforgettable dinner in stunning surroundings by Chef Soenil.
The stay package is based on a minimum of 3 nights, prices start from $515 per person, based on a double occupancy. To book your stay: Savour the good life with Two Michelin Star Chef Soenil Bahadoer in Thilamaafushi Island, Maldives | Le Meridien (marriott.com)
For further details, see https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/15343
Diet
Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes renowned culinary master, Mirko Zago, Executive Chef of Onest, Aist, Bro&N, and La Fabbrica restaurants in Russia, from 29th of October until 6th of November 2023, as part of the resorts’ ongoing exclusive celebrity chef residencies.
Throughout his tenure at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, visitors can anticipate an unmatched gastronomic voyage, enriched by the following creations brought to you by Chef Mirko Zago:
- Exclusive Dinners: Indulge in two exquisite dinners crafted by the maestro himself. One will be hosted at our elegant Roma restaurant, showcasing the chef’s signature dishes in an intimate setting. The other will be an extraordinary beachside affair, where the Chef will curate a unique set-up under the stars, making it an unforgettable culinary experience.
- Apéritif Set-Up: Elevate your experience during the Management Cocktail with an enticing aperitif set-up featuring Chef Mirko Zago’s specially crafted canapés. Savor the delectable flavors while mingling with like-minded food enthusiasts.
- Master-Class and Show cooking: Engage in an interactive and informative master-class with the Chef himself. Witness his culinary finesse and learn the secrets behind his mouth-watering creations. Whether you are a seasoned food enthusiast or a curious beginner, this experience promises to be enlightening and entertaining.
Hailing from the picturesque town of Aosta, Italy, Mirko Zago’s journey into the world of gastronomy began in 1988 when he honed his skills in local restaurants. Over the years, he embarked on a culinary adventure, working in esteemed establishments across Gstaad, Geneva, and Mallorca.
However, it was his return to Italy that marked the turning point in his career. Mirko Zago’s culinary prowess was showcased in prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants, including the Petit Restaurant Hostellerie du Cheval Blanc and the Grand Hotel Royal and Golf in Courmayeur. Later, he further elevated his craft at the acclaimed restaurant The Terrazza in Rome’s Hotel Eden. However, it was his two-decade-long tenure in Moscow, leading the Syr restaurant and gaining fame as a discerning judge on MasterChef Russia, that truly solidified his reputation as a culinary virtuoso.
At present, Mirko Zago oversees the gastronomic delights at Aist, Onest, and Bro&N restaurants in Moscow, along with La Fabbrica in Rostov-on-Don for the esteemed Novikov Group. His culinary philosophy revolves around utilising fresh, locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, resulting in dishes that mesmerise guests with their delightful simplicity—a result of his relentless pursuit of the finest ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.
Located in Dhaalu Atoll, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, five-star Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the ultimate tropical retreat with its sleek and spacious combination of 125 beach and overwater suites, that all feature a private freshwater pool. A haven for honeymooners and couples alike, looking for a laid-back vibe and a chic Maldivian experience to live the barefoot idyll. A huge draw of the resort is the extensive Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan which includes endless dining opportunities within the six restaurants and bars, spa or diving and exciting motorised water sports credit, as well as guided snorkelling and sunset cruises. The main restaurant has a daily-changing menu to mix up seasonal flavours, whilst Mediterranean fare is served at Roma, Grouper Grill dishes up plenty of the ocean’s bounty with some of the best seafood you’ll ever taste. The overwater Spa, weekly pool parties, a world-class wine cellar, the romantic castaway sandbank getaway or a beach dining and cinema experience under the star-studded sky, are just some of the other unforgettable experiences available at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Book your stay now and secure your spot for this exceptional residency program. Get ready to indulge in the culinary creations of a true master amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. To find out more about the chef’s residencies and news at Sun Siyam Iru Veli or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
