News
Villa Resorts appoints Afaag as Director of Sales for the upcoming luxury flagship resort Villa Haven
Villa Resorts have announced the appointment of Afaag Ibrahim as Director of Sales for the upcoming luxury flagship resort Villa Haven scheduled to open next year.
With an extensive career spanning almost two decades, Afaag joins Villa Resorts having previously served as Director of Sales at Patina Maldives Fari Islands and Gili Lankanfushi. Afaag is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping and executing strategies of Villa Resorts luxury collection ahead of the opening of the much-anticipated Villa Haven.
Scheduled to open early next year, Villa Haven is the new name for the island of Dhiffushi. With 68 sea-facing villas, all with private pools, this is an intimate and secluded island experience. The design is raw, resourceful, and reserved, celebrating nature’s beautiful basics with extensive use of sustainable materials that showcase native Maldivian creativity. Afaag will be taking on the role in dual capacity also serving as Associate Cluster Director of Sales for Villa Resorts overseeing their newly rebranded Villa Nautica, Villa Park in addition to Royal Island.
News
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island presents Wellness Weekend 2023
As the World Wellness Weekend 2023 draws near, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, the blissful all-villa resort under Jumeirah Group, is poised to present an array of invigorating activities and experiences curated to elevate the well-being of its cherished guests, nurturing both body and soul.
Friday, September 15
Kickstart the weekend with Sandbank Dynamic Fitness, an engaging workout against the backdrop of pristine sands and cerulean waters. Younger guests can embrace the art of crafting nutritious and delicious smoothies at the Kids Club. For those seeking a sociable challenge, social tennis awaits at the resort’s stunning beachside Tennis Court, promising enjoyable rallies and friendly competition.
Saturday, September 16
Connect with nature during a serene Nature Walk led by the resort’s gardening chief — an insightful journey through the island’s rich flora and fauna that unveils its natural beauty. Children can explore their inner zen through meditative drawing at the Yoga Studio, cultivating mindfulness through creativity. A refreshing twist awaits with the Healthy Mocktail Class at the Café Lounge, where guests can master crafting two rejuvenating mocktails at one of the resort’s most beloved sunset spots. As the day winds down, find inner calm through Yogic Sleep Meditation on tranquil Spa Rooftop, guided by the resort’s resident yogi.
Sunday, September 17
For a balanced start to the day, engage in the Mat Pilates session at the Spa Rooftop, enhancing core strength and flexibility. Families are in for a joyful treat with the exhilarating Fun Tube ride — a water adventure that guarantees children’s laughter. The spirited Beach Volleyball session offers a perfect blend of sun-soaked enjoyment and physical fitness.
Beyond the exclusive offerings of the Wellness Weekend, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Talise Spa invites you to restore your senses in paradise. Greet the day with a revitalising sunrise yoga, indulge in a nature-inspired signature massage within one of the spa’s captivating overwater treatment rooms, or a meditative Tibetan Bowl sound healing experience, all with the most spectacular overwater views.
This charming contemporary island retreat extends the Summer Escapes Offer to guests — an opportunity to experience the Wellness Weekend with a discount up to 25%. To learn more about Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and secure your reservation, please visit www.jumeirah.com/Maldives or contact Reservations.JMH@jumeirah.com.
News
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives wins Best Diving Resort Award
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been awarded ‘Best Diving Resort’ in the Maldives at the 2023 TTM Awards. Located in the South Male atoll, the natural, private island resort is well known for its easy access to some of the Top 10 dive sites in the Maldives just minutes away. Among them, the famous Kandooma Thila, is just 5 minutes away from the island.
“We are thrilled and this is a great achievement for our amazing dive team and the resort. Our team is passionate about sharing the wonders of the underwater world with our guests, both experienced and those new to scuba diving,” says Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort
The fully-fledged five star PADI accredited Kandooma Dive Centre is located on the island providing qualified and experienced diving guides and instructors. The Dive Centre also has its own fleet of dive boats and offers the opportunity for guests to take courses to become licensed or advance their open-water skills. Memorable scuba diving experiences aren’t just for adults. The Kandooma Dive Centre also provides confidence building experiences for the little ones in the swimming pool with the PADI Bubblemaker programme.
“We are very lucky to have such a wonderful purpose-built dive facility. I’m a keen scuba diver myself and we have the full range of PADI programmes, a great equipment selection, and offer dive activities that promote aquatic environmental responsibility. We are particularly proud of having saved a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray earlier this month and a new association with the Manta Trust,” said Mark.
Starting from 1 September, 2023 Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will introduce ‘DIVE FREE’ which offers guests staying 3 nights or longer, up to two free scuba dives per day including boat, equipment, air/enriched air and Guide.
“When guests see the marine life, whether that be vibrant coral reefs, Sharks, Manta Rays, Sea Turtles and a variety of fish, which are easily accessible from Kandooma they are blown away. To be able to offer free diving to our guests sets us apart from competitors. We’re pretty excited about it and there is no better time to promote this than after being named Best Dive Resort in the Maldives,” he added.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
Action
Joel Parkinson’s perfect ten-in-a-row secures historic win at Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
In an astonishing display of skill and determination, Australian surfer Joel Parkinson achieved an unprecedented feat by scoring a perfect ten-in-a-row at the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, securing a historic victory. After four days of intense competition, Parkinson’s flawless performance in all three rounds and the grand final solidified his status as a surfing legend.
Following consecutive days of rest, during which contestants explored the luxurious offerings of the Four Seasons resort, the final showdown took place at the pristine Sultans surf break. The world championship match-up featured Joel Parkinson and Adriano de Souza, who had previously shared a unique experience swimming with sharks during the event.
The clash between these surfing titans began with Parkinson showcasing his signature carves, earning him a commendable score of 7.0. De Souza responded shortly after with an 8.0 for a powerful layback jam. Back-and-forth exchanges followed, with Parkinson and de Souza pushing their limits to gain an edge. Parkinson managed a 7.27, but de Souza’s impressive ride on one of the longest waves of the competition allowed him to regain a slight lead with a score of 6.57.
As the competition heated up, Parkinson’s strategic wave choices and ocean reading skills proved pivotal. His expert selection of waves led to a remarkable sequence, climaxing with a spectacular ride that earned him an exceptional 9.10 score. With less than a minute left in the final heat, Parkinson’s final wave, highlighted by his breathtaking turns, secured a 9.0 score, tipping the scales in his favor.
With both surfers awaiting the judges’ scores in the channel, the tension was palpable. De Souza, in a gracious display, secured an 8.6 for his best wave, putting additional pressure on Parkinson. Despite the heightened challenge, Parkinson’s final wave earned him the necessary points to clinch victory with a score of 7.57. As the announcement was made, Parkinson raised the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in triumph.
Reflecting on his unparalleled accomplishment, Parkinson expressed his disbelief, stating, “Ten from ten! I definitely didn’t expect that, and for it all to come down to the last minute of the last heat is as good as it gets.” He acknowledged the role of his experience and familiarity with the surf break in maintaining his momentum throughout the competition.
De Souza, though not victorious, maintained a positive perspective. “Just to get the invitation to spend a week here was amazing, I had the best time,” he shared. “Congratulations to Joel, he surfed so well in every division.” De Souza’s journey throughout the event included adapting to new surfing equipment, such as single fins, twin fins, and thrusters.
Parkinson also praised the overall experience, highlighting the camaraderie among competitors. “Staying at the Four Seasons feels like a family holiday with a sprinkle of competition on the side,” he remarked. The event not only showcased the competitors’ competitive drive but also their mutual respect and enjoyment of the sport.
As the sun set on this unforgettable event, Joel Parkinson’s unprecedented achievement will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the history of surfing. The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy showcased the essence of the sport, combining skill, strategy, and the sheer joy of riding the waves in one of the world’s most breathtaking locales.
Trending
