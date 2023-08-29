Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island presents Wellness Weekend 2023

In an astonishing display of skill and determination, Australian surfer Joel Parkinson achieved an unprecedented feat by scoring a perfect ten-in-a-row at the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, securing a historic victory. After four days of intense competition, Parkinson’s flawless performance in all three rounds and the grand final solidified his status as a surfing legend.

Following consecutive days of rest, during which contestants explored the luxurious offerings of the Four Seasons resort, the final showdown took place at the pristine Sultans surf break. The world championship match-up featured Joel Parkinson and Adriano de Souza, who had previously shared a unique experience swimming with sharks during the event.

The clash between these surfing titans began with Parkinson showcasing his signature carves, earning him a commendable score of 7.0. De Souza responded shortly after with an 8.0 for a powerful layback jam. Back-and-forth exchanges followed, with Parkinson and de Souza pushing their limits to gain an edge. Parkinson managed a 7.27, but de Souza’s impressive ride on one of the longest waves of the competition allowed him to regain a slight lead with a score of 6.57.

As the competition heated up, Parkinson’s strategic wave choices and ocean reading skills proved pivotal. His expert selection of waves led to a remarkable sequence, climaxing with a spectacular ride that earned him an exceptional 9.10 score. With less than a minute left in the final heat, Parkinson’s final wave, highlighted by his breathtaking turns, secured a 9.0 score, tipping the scales in his favor.

With both surfers awaiting the judges’ scores in the channel, the tension was palpable. De Souza, in a gracious display, secured an 8.6 for his best wave, putting additional pressure on Parkinson. Despite the heightened challenge, Parkinson’s final wave earned him the necessary points to clinch victory with a score of 7.57. As the announcement was made, Parkinson raised the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in triumph.

Reflecting on his unparalleled accomplishment, Parkinson expressed his disbelief, stating, “Ten from ten! I definitely didn’t expect that, and for it all to come down to the last minute of the last heat is as good as it gets.” He acknowledged the role of his experience and familiarity with the surf break in maintaining his momentum throughout the competition.

De Souza, though not victorious, maintained a positive perspective. “Just to get the invitation to spend a week here was amazing, I had the best time,” he shared. “Congratulations to Joel, he surfed so well in every division.” De Souza’s journey throughout the event included adapting to new surfing equipment, such as single fins, twin fins, and thrusters.

Parkinson also praised the overall experience, highlighting the camaraderie among competitors. “Staying at the Four Seasons feels like a family holiday with a sprinkle of competition on the side,” he remarked. The event not only showcased the competitors’ competitive drive but also their mutual respect and enjoyment of the sport.

As the sun set on this unforgettable event, Joel Parkinson’s unprecedented achievement will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the history of surfing. The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy showcased the essence of the sport, combining skill, strategy, and the sheer joy of riding the waves in one of the world’s most breathtaking locales.