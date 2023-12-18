Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives selected as a preferred luxury partner by Windrose for Beond business-class only airline programme

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its selection by the esteemed German partner, Windrose, as a preferred luxury island resort in the Maldives for their Beond business-class-only airline programme.

This exclusive partnership introduces an unparalleled travel experience, seamlessly connecting Munich and Zurich airports to the enchanting island paradise through the sophistication of a state-of-the-art Airbus A319, tailored for an ultra-luxury experience as the aircraft accommodates only 44 passengers. Setting itself apart, the innovative airline incorporates a brief refuelling stop in Dubai during the direct flight to the Maldives.

Beond Airlines, renowned for its commitment to a luxurious travel experience, will transport travellers to the island nation of the Maldives, marking a new era of luxury travel. Upon landing at Male’ Airport, travellers are transported to the tropical haven of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives via a swift 30-minute speedboat ride. Seamless transfers are available to and from the airport, depending on international flight timings around the clock.

Windrose Finest Travel is a premier luxury travel operator in Germany with 50 years of excellence. As pioneers in high-quality and innovative travel, Windrose specialises in crafting tailor-made journeys that open exclusive doors for discerning travellers. Committed to continuous improvement, Windrose embraces modern concepts for an unforgettable luxury travel experience, ensuring that your every desire is met.

“We are thrilled to be chosen by our valued German partner, Windrose, as a preferred luxury island resort in the Maldives for this exclusive Beond business-class-only airline programme. With this exciting partnership, we are certain that our guests will experience a level of luxury and service that exceeds their expectations, providing unforgettable moments in our tropical paradise,” said Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

Nestled in the North Male Atoll, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has chosen to align itself with Windrose as its premium cooperation partner. The resort features 75 expansive villas ranging from one to four bedrooms. Choose from 39 chic beach retreats with private pools or 36 alluring water villas. Delight in an extensive array of dining options with seven restaurants serving 11 diverse cuisines, indulge in the three bars, or savor the premium experience at the exclusive cigar and whiskey lounge.

For thrill-seekers, Kuda Villingili stands out as an El Dorado, situated directly on the Chickens Break, the Maldives’ premier surf spot, offering access to the archipelago’s longest left-hand barrel. Spa enthusiasts are beckoned to the haven of tranquility on a private island, with eight spa villas overlooking the boundless sea, offering a world of rejuvenation.

Beond Airlines makes its grand entrance into the European market as a trailblazing business-class airline, dedicating its inaugural flight exclusively to holiday traffic. Positioned as a luxurious gateway for discerning travellers in pursuit of premium leisure experiences, Beond Airlines distinguishes itself by outfitting its aircraft exclusively with convertible business-class seats that transform into comfortable beds.

Whether you’re a couple, family, a group of friends, or a solo traveler, Kuda Villingili extends a warm invitation to everyone to bask in the allure of paradise and craft enduring memories.

Luxury tour operator Windrose has meticulously crafted an exclusive package starting at 9,250 euros per person, promising an extraordinary journey with Beond Airlines and an idyllic stay at Kuda Villingili.

For further details and booking information, visit www.windrose.de or www.kudavillingili.com.