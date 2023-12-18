News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives selected as a preferred luxury partner by Windrose for Beond business-class only airline programme
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its selection by the esteemed German partner, Windrose, as a preferred luxury island resort in the Maldives for their Beond business-class-only airline programme.
This exclusive partnership introduces an unparalleled travel experience, seamlessly connecting Munich and Zurich airports to the enchanting island paradise through the sophistication of a state-of-the-art Airbus A319, tailored for an ultra-luxury experience as the aircraft accommodates only 44 passengers. Setting itself apart, the innovative airline incorporates a brief refuelling stop in Dubai during the direct flight to the Maldives.
Beond Airlines, renowned for its commitment to a luxurious travel experience, will transport travellers to the island nation of the Maldives, marking a new era of luxury travel. Upon landing at Male’ Airport, travellers are transported to the tropical haven of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives via a swift 30-minute speedboat ride. Seamless transfers are available to and from the airport, depending on international flight timings around the clock.
Windrose Finest Travel is a premier luxury travel operator in Germany with 50 years of excellence. As pioneers in high-quality and innovative travel, Windrose specialises in crafting tailor-made journeys that open exclusive doors for discerning travellers. Committed to continuous improvement, Windrose embraces modern concepts for an unforgettable luxury travel experience, ensuring that your every desire is met.
“We are thrilled to be chosen by our valued German partner, Windrose, as a preferred luxury island resort in the Maldives for this exclusive Beond business-class-only airline programme. With this exciting partnership, we are certain that our guests will experience a level of luxury and service that exceeds their expectations, providing unforgettable moments in our tropical paradise,” said Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.
Nestled in the North Male Atoll, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has chosen to align itself with Windrose as its premium cooperation partner. The resort features 75 expansive villas ranging from one to four bedrooms. Choose from 39 chic beach retreats with private pools or 36 alluring water villas. Delight in an extensive array of dining options with seven restaurants serving 11 diverse cuisines, indulge in the three bars, or savor the premium experience at the exclusive cigar and whiskey lounge.
For thrill-seekers, Kuda Villingili stands out as an El Dorado, situated directly on the Chickens Break, the Maldives’ premier surf spot, offering access to the archipelago’s longest left-hand barrel. Spa enthusiasts are beckoned to the haven of tranquility on a private island, with eight spa villas overlooking the boundless sea, offering a world of rejuvenation.
Beond Airlines makes its grand entrance into the European market as a trailblazing business-class airline, dedicating its inaugural flight exclusively to holiday traffic. Positioned as a luxurious gateway for discerning travellers in pursuit of premium leisure experiences, Beond Airlines distinguishes itself by outfitting its aircraft exclusively with convertible business-class seats that transform into comfortable beds.
Whether you’re a couple, family, a group of friends, or a solo traveler, Kuda Villingili extends a warm invitation to everyone to bask in the allure of paradise and craft enduring memories.
Luxury tour operator Windrose has meticulously crafted an exclusive package starting at 9,250 euros per person, promising an extraordinary journey with Beond Airlines and an idyllic stay at Kuda Villingili.
For further details and booking information, visit www.windrose.de or www.kudavillingili.com.
Game, set, Makarova: Former world #1 launches new tennis academy at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa this festive season
In partnership with the world-class sports management organisation RTC (Royal, Timeless & Challenging) Sport, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is launching its new Tennis Academy this festive season: a stellar coaching school boasting a line-up of some of the sport’s most celebrated figures, starting with former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam Champion Ekaterina Makarova.
Train with Legends, Play Like a Champion
The exhilarating new Tennis Academy program offers guests the rare opportunity to master their serve, perfect their backhand and elevate their on-court strategy with elite coaching from four world-class tennis coaches throughout the coming year. Each of these iconic figures brings their own legacy of championship victories and a deep well of on-court expertise to guests of Kuda Huraa.
“Our partnership with RTC is a true game-changer,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our many tennis-loving guests to take their skills to the next level by learning from true tennis royalty.”
A Champion’s Pedigree
Serving up her award-winning take on the game for the Tennis Academy’s 2023 festive season from December 19-26, 2023 is former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ekaterina Makarova. Makarova dominated world tennis doubles for many years, winning the 2012 US Open with Bruno Soares and the 2013 French Open, 2014 US Open and 2017 Wimbledon Championships with Elena Vesnina. In 2016, together with Vesnina, she soared to Olympic gold. Ekaterina was officially proclaimed World Doubles #1 on June 11, 2018 and claimed 15 titles on the WTA Tour. She also shone as the World #8 in singles, winning three WTA titles, and was a cornerstone of Russia’s victorious 2008 Fed Cup team.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with the guests at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa,” says Makarova. “I hope to inspire tennis-loving individuals to enhance their skills and on-court strategy with unique training techniques honed through my years of professional experience, while sharing my deep-seated passion for the game.”
Play in Paradise
The Tennis Academy is set in the award-winning serenity of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, a breath-taking oceanfront village setting awarded a third-consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2023. Guests will sail by traditional Maldivian dhoni across crystal-clear waters to reach the Resort’s scenic court, discreetly screened by lush greenery.
There will be tailored sessions for singles, couples and groups, adults and juniors, beginners and experienced players alike, all under the glorious Maldivian sun. Shaded seating, refreshments and towels keep guests cool while enjoying all the thrills of the game.
Throughout the year, the Tennis Academy will be overseen by Dmitrii Studitskii, Director of Tennis at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa.
Dmitrii Studitskii is a formidable blend of seasonedprofessional tennis player and dedicated private coach. Fluent in English, Russian and Spanish, he has extensive experience in both the technical skills of the game and the psychology required to win. His talent for creating training plans tailored to each player’s skill level, from beginner to advanced, ensures that everyone experiences on-court success and grows their love of the game.
Interactive Q&As
A highlight of Kuda Huraa’s Tennis Academy will be an interactive Q&A session with Ekaterina Makarova, which all guests will be invited to join. The event will be an opportunity to ask the former world #1 about her journeys to championship point, the strategies that kept her at the top of her game and her advice for aspiring tennis legends.
Further tennis masters to grace the Tennis Academy will be announced over the coming weeks.
To be part of this Tennis Academy and take skills to the next level,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Tennis extraordinaire Cornelia Lister to set the court ablaze at Hideaway Beach Resort this January
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the visit of renowned tennis and Padel star, Cornelia Lister, from January 21st to January 28th, 2024. The resort is set to transform into a tennis haven as Cornilia brings her expertise to the picturesque island for an unforgettable week of tennis and Padel clinics.
Cornelia Lister is a Swedish tennis star and has in recent years pivoted into playing the intense sport of Padel which is has been becoming ever more popular in the world of late. She achieved a career high in tennis doubles and was ranked number one professional tennis player in Sweden.
During her stay, Cornilia will host a 5-day tennis and Padel Clinic at the resort. During this period, daily complimentary Group tennis and Padel lessons from January 22nd to January 26th, catering to guests of all ages, 8 years and above. The lessons will be led by the Cornelia, assisted by the resident Tennis Coach, ensuring a dynamic and enriching experience for participants.
The schedule for the 1-hour complimentary lessons is as follows:
- 9-10 AM: Padel for Beginners
- 5-6 PM: Tennis for All Skill Levels
- 6-7 PM: Padel for Intermediate and Advanced
The 5-day clinic provide a unique opportunity for guests to enhance their tennis and Padel skills, whether they are beginners or seasoned players. The sessions are designed to be inclusive, fostering a love for the sports and encouraging friendly competition.
To ensure personalised attention and effective coaching, the number of participants per clinic will be limited, and therefore, guests are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in the clinics.
In addition to the complimentary lessons, private classes are available upon request, subject to coach availability. These sessions provide a one-on-one learning experience for individuals seeking focused guidance from Cornelia or the resort’s experienced coaching team.
As Hideaway already has two beautiful tennis courts, and a court for Padel as well, guests are in for an absolute treat this January. The resort is especially focussed on offering guests a very health and fitness-oriented holiday while they are at the resort, and for those looking to delve deeper into their tennis or Padel journey, separately paid clinics are also available during Cornelia’s stay at the resort.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is delighted to invite all guests to join Cornilia on the court for an exciting and enriching week of tennis and Padel. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to learn from one of the best in the sport against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian paradise.
For more information on the resort’s sports and recreational facilities, click here.
Maldives tourism poised for strong growth in 2024, with 2 million visitors expected
Maldives is setting its sights on welcoming a record-breaking 2.01 million tourists in 2024, a 7.9% increase compared to anticipated arrivals this year. This optimistic forecast, released by the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), paints a vibrant picture of tourism industry thriving next year.
Several key factors are driving this projected surge:
- The Resurgent Chinese Market: With borders reopening and travel restrictions easing, Chinese tourists are expected to flock back to the Maldives in droves, injecting significant energy into the sector.
- New Tourist Delights: The Maldives is steadily expanding its offerings, with new resorts, attractions, and experiences emerging to cater to a wider range of visitors.
- Smoother Skies Ahead: The completion of the Velana International Airport’s new terminal will boost capacity, making it easier for more tourists to reach the paradise islands.
- Luxury’s Enduring Allure: The Maldives’ reputation as a premier luxury destination remains undimmed, attracting high-spending travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.
- Weddings and Honeymoons in Paradise: The Maldives’ romantic charm is drawing ever-increasing numbers of couples seeking picture-perfect wedding and honeymoon destinations.
Looking geographically, Asia is expected to dominate the tourist influx, accounting for 60% of arrivals. Europe, America, and other regions are also projected to contribute significantly, highlighting the Maldives’ diverse appeal.
MATATO’s forecast is based on a meticulous analysis of data from various sources, including past tourism trends, industry forecasts, consumer sentiment surveys, and even cutting-edge AI technology.
MATATO acknowledges potential risks that could affect the rosy outlook. A global economic downturn, rising travel costs, and political instability are factors to be monitored closely.
With its stunning natural beauty, luxurious offerings, and strategic initiatives, the islands are poised to welcome a record number of visitors, reaffirming its status as a dream destination for discerning travelers.
