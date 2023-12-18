Game, set, Makarova: Former world #1 launches new tennis academy at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa this festive season

In partnership with the world-class sports management organisation RTC (Royal, Timeless & Challenging) Sport, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is launching its new Tennis Academy this festive season: a stellar coaching school boasting a line-up of some of the sport’s most celebrated figures, starting with former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam Champion Ekaterina Makarova.

Train with Legends, Play Like a Champion

The exhilarating new Tennis Academy program offers guests the rare opportunity to master their serve, perfect their backhand and elevate their on-court strategy with elite coaching from four world-class tennis coaches throughout the coming year. Each of these iconic figures brings their own legacy of championship victories and a deep well of on-court expertise to guests of Kuda Huraa.

“Our partnership with RTC is a true game-changer,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our many tennis-loving guests to take their skills to the next level by learning from true tennis royalty.”

A Champion’s Pedigree

Serving up her award-winning take on the game for the Tennis Academy’s 2023 festive season from December 19-26, 2023 is former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ekaterina Makarova. Makarova dominated world tennis doubles for many years, winning the 2012 US Open with Bruno Soares and the 2013 French Open, 2014 US Open and 2017 Wimbledon Championships with Elena Vesnina. In 2016, together with Vesnina, she soared to Olympic gold. Ekaterina was officially proclaimed World Doubles #1 on June 11, 2018 and claimed 15 titles on the WTA Tour. She also shone as the World #8 in singles, winning three WTA titles, and was a cornerstone of Russia’s victorious 2008 Fed Cup team.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with the guests at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa,” says Makarova. “I hope to inspire tennis-loving individuals to enhance their skills and on-court strategy with unique training techniques honed through my years of professional experience, while sharing my deep-seated passion for the game.”

Play in Paradise

The Tennis Academy is set in the award-winning serenity of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, a breath-taking oceanfront village setting awarded a third-consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2023. Guests will sail by traditional Maldivian dhoni across crystal-clear waters to reach the Resort’s scenic court, discreetly screened by lush greenery.

There will be tailored sessions for singles, couples and groups, adults and juniors, beginners and experienced players alike, all under the glorious Maldivian sun. Shaded seating, refreshments and towels keep guests cool while enjoying all the thrills of the game.

Throughout the year, the Tennis Academy will be overseen by Dmitrii Studitskii, Director of Tennis at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa.

Dmitrii Studitskii is a formidable blend of seasonedprofessional tennis player and dedicated private coach. Fluent in English, Russian and Spanish, he has extensive experience in both the technical skills of the game and the psychology required to win. His talent for creating training plans tailored to each player’s skill level, from beginner to advanced, ensures that everyone experiences on-court success and grows their love of the game.

Interactive Q&As

A highlight of Kuda Huraa’s Tennis Academy will be an interactive Q&A session with Ekaterina Makarova, which all guests will be invited to join. The event will be an opportunity to ask the former world #1 about her journeys to championship point, the strategies that kept her at the top of her game and her advice for aspiring tennis legends.

Further tennis masters to grace the Tennis Academy will be announced over the coming weeks.

To be part of this Tennis Academy and take skills to the next level,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.