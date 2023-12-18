Action
Game, set, Makarova: Former world #1 launches new tennis academy at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa this festive season
In partnership with the world-class sports management organisation RTC (Royal, Timeless & Challenging) Sport, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is launching its new Tennis Academy this festive season: a stellar coaching school boasting a line-up of some of the sport’s most celebrated figures, starting with former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam Champion Ekaterina Makarova.
Train with Legends, Play Like a Champion
The exhilarating new Tennis Academy program offers guests the rare opportunity to master their serve, perfect their backhand and elevate their on-court strategy with elite coaching from four world-class tennis coaches throughout the coming year. Each of these iconic figures brings their own legacy of championship victories and a deep well of on-court expertise to guests of Kuda Huraa.
“Our partnership with RTC is a true game-changer,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our many tennis-loving guests to take their skills to the next level by learning from true tennis royalty.”
A Champion’s Pedigree
Serving up her award-winning take on the game for the Tennis Academy’s 2023 festive season from December 19-26, 2023 is former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ekaterina Makarova. Makarova dominated world tennis doubles for many years, winning the 2012 US Open with Bruno Soares and the 2013 French Open, 2014 US Open and 2017 Wimbledon Championships with Elena Vesnina. In 2016, together with Vesnina, she soared to Olympic gold. Ekaterina was officially proclaimed World Doubles #1 on June 11, 2018 and claimed 15 titles on the WTA Tour. She also shone as the World #8 in singles, winning three WTA titles, and was a cornerstone of Russia’s victorious 2008 Fed Cup team.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with the guests at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa,” says Makarova. “I hope to inspire tennis-loving individuals to enhance their skills and on-court strategy with unique training techniques honed through my years of professional experience, while sharing my deep-seated passion for the game.”
Play in Paradise
The Tennis Academy is set in the award-winning serenity of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, a breath-taking oceanfront village setting awarded a third-consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2023. Guests will sail by traditional Maldivian dhoni across crystal-clear waters to reach the Resort’s scenic court, discreetly screened by lush greenery.
There will be tailored sessions for singles, couples and groups, adults and juniors, beginners and experienced players alike, all under the glorious Maldivian sun. Shaded seating, refreshments and towels keep guests cool while enjoying all the thrills of the game.
Throughout the year, the Tennis Academy will be overseen by Dmitrii Studitskii, Director of Tennis at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa.
Dmitrii Studitskii is a formidable blend of seasonedprofessional tennis player and dedicated private coach. Fluent in English, Russian and Spanish, he has extensive experience in both the technical skills of the game and the psychology required to win. His talent for creating training plans tailored to each player’s skill level, from beginner to advanced, ensures that everyone experiences on-court success and grows their love of the game.
Interactive Q&As
A highlight of Kuda Huraa’s Tennis Academy will be an interactive Q&A session with Ekaterina Makarova, which all guests will be invited to join. The event will be an opportunity to ask the former world #1 about her journeys to championship point, the strategies that kept her at the top of her game and her advice for aspiring tennis legends.
Further tennis masters to grace the Tennis Academy will be announced over the coming weeks.
To be part of this Tennis Academy and take skills to the next level,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Tennis extraordinaire Cornelia Lister to set the court ablaze at Hideaway Beach Resort this January
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the visit of renowned tennis and Padel star, Cornelia Lister, from January 21st to January 28th, 2024. The resort is set to transform into a tennis haven as Cornilia brings her expertise to the picturesque island for an unforgettable week of tennis and Padel clinics.
Cornelia Lister is a Swedish tennis star and has in recent years pivoted into playing the intense sport of Padel which is has been becoming ever more popular in the world of late. She achieved a career high in tennis doubles and was ranked number one professional tennis player in Sweden.
During her stay, Cornilia will host a 5-day tennis and Padel Clinic at the resort. During this period, daily complimentary Group tennis and Padel lessons from January 22nd to January 26th, catering to guests of all ages, 8 years and above. The lessons will be led by the Cornelia, assisted by the resident Tennis Coach, ensuring a dynamic and enriching experience for participants.
The schedule for the 1-hour complimentary lessons is as follows:
- 9-10 AM: Padel for Beginners
- 5-6 PM: Tennis for All Skill Levels
- 6-7 PM: Padel for Intermediate and Advanced
The 5-day clinic provide a unique opportunity for guests to enhance their tennis and Padel skills, whether they are beginners or seasoned players. The sessions are designed to be inclusive, fostering a love for the sports and encouraging friendly competition.
To ensure personalised attention and effective coaching, the number of participants per clinic will be limited, and therefore, guests are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in the clinics.
In addition to the complimentary lessons, private classes are available upon request, subject to coach availability. These sessions provide a one-on-one learning experience for individuals seeking focused guidance from Cornelia or the resort’s experienced coaching team.
As Hideaway already has two beautiful tennis courts, and a court for Padel as well, guests are in for an absolute treat this January. The resort is especially focussed on offering guests a very health and fitness-oriented holiday while they are at the resort, and for those looking to delve deeper into their tennis or Padel journey, separately paid clinics are also available during Cornelia’s stay at the resort.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is delighted to invite all guests to join Cornilia on the court for an exciting and enriching week of tennis and Padel. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to learn from one of the best in the sport against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian paradise.
For more information on the resort’s sports and recreational facilities, click here.
Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme
Oceans-first island innovator Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with pioneering diving and water sports operator Dive Butler International has announced the exclusive addition of a glittering new gem to its trove of exceptional guest experiences: the two-person submarine, Ocean Pearl. As well as deepening the resort experience through next-level exploration and adventure, Ocean Pearl will make significant contributions to environmental protection and marine biology projects across the Maldives and the surrounding region. The resort has also partnered with Dive Butler to establish the first submarine pilot training facility in the Maldives.
Ocean Pearl has been engineered by the world-renowned SEAmagine Hydrospace Corporation, established in 1995 and recognised for its leadership in the recreational submarine industry. Today, SEAmagine submersibles have accumulated over 12,000 dives – surpassing the total number of dives accumulated by all of its competitors combined – and are extensively used by various leisure, commercial, defence and scientific organisations around the world.
Ocean Pearl will be operated in conjunction with Dive Butler, all of whose submarine pilots have completed SEAmagine’s rigorous training programme, initially developed in collaboration with the US Coast Guard, and since established as the industry standard. Every expedition is led by an on-board pilot and a surface co-pilot, ensuring guests’ safety and access to profound knowledge of marine life, complementing the sheer wonder of the experience with an educational dimension.
Deeper adventures
The introduction of Ocean Pearl offers Patina Maldives guests an unparalleled perspective on the breathtaking marine life and underwater wonders that surround the Fari Islands. With a unique propulsion system that offers unsurpassed agility, 360-degree cabin view and an array of subsea tools, Ocean Pearl can be safely and precisely piloted up close to reefs – providing mesmerising, unobstructed views of the corals, exotic marine species and sunken treasures that lie beneath the surface.
Contributing to marine conservation
For guests seeking an even more purposeful experience than simply admiring the gliding grace of manta rays or observing elusive sea turtles in their natural habitat, Ocean Pearl also offers a unique opportunity to participate in hands-on, immersive initiatives under the sea, contributing directly to the preservation and protection of the marine ecosystem. Under the guidance of marine biologists and environmental experts, guests can engage in data collection and documentation, aiding ongoing research efforts. By contributing to marine biology projects, guests become part of a vital collective effort to understand and preserve the delicate marine ecosystem, not only in the Maldives but also in the wider region.
“With the launch of Ocean Pearl, we invite all adventure-seekers, marine enthusiasts, and travellers to embark with us on an extraordinary and immersive journey into the wonders that await below the surface. Whether it’s exploring vibrant coral reefs, actively participating in marine conservation efforts, or simply revelling in the sheer beauty of the ocean, Ocean Pearl promises to deliver unforgettable memories and a profound sense of connection to our planet’s most treasured aquatic ecosystems,” Antonio Saponara, General Manager, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
“We would like to express our profound gratitude to Pontiac Land for their innovative approach to tourism; and to our partners Dorado Legacy, Aston Investment Group, and Immerse Submarine Piloting for their unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and expanding this project’s impact beyond leisure into marine conservation. Becoming the first-of-its-kind facility to provide submersible pilot training and offer private submarine dives could only be achieved through a mindful collaboration and unwavering pursuit of excellence,” Alexis Vincent, Founder, Dive Butler.
Ocean Pearl submarine experiences start from USD2,500++ per hour. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,144++ (approx.. GBP1,699++) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, USD100 resort credit, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Price excludes tax and service. Terms and conditions apply. To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, visit https://patinahotels.com/ maldives-fari-islands/offers/advance-purchase or tel. +960 4000 555.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils undersea academy for young ocean explorers
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has introduced the Undersea Academy, a new three-day educational journey for children aged 5-12. The programme is an exciting blend of learning and fun, designed to spark a love for the ocean among the young travellers.
The journey begins with the unveiling of oceanic wonders, where the first day features an engaging Marine Biology talk at the resort’s kids club, Majaa Explorers Hub and a mesmerising visit to the world‘s first Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, offering a glimpse into the aquatic world as the children descend five meters below the sea and discover a variety of fish swimming overhead the 180 degree acrylic dome. The adventure continues on the second day with a glass bottom boat tour. This thrilling marine expedition brings the mysteries of the deep to life, providing an up-close view of the vibrant sea life. The final day will see the young explorers put their learnings to the test in a fun and interactive session, finishing with a graduation ceremony to honor their newfound knowledge and passion for the marine world.
The Undersea Academy exemplifies the resort’s dedication to environmental education and conservation, designed to ignite passion for the new generation of ocean enthusiasts. This program presents the thrill of exploration with the delight of learning, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Maldives. Offered at US$150++ per child, the program runs from Monday to Wednesday at Majaa Explorers Hub until 28th February 2024. This enriching three-day experience promises to be an enriching journey into one of the world’s most exquisite locations for sea life.
Outside of the new academy, the family-friendly resort invites younger Conrad Maldives guests on further adventures, from taking part in sports and games, arts and crafts, culinary workshops, snorkelling trips and even enrol in the bubble maker class where kids get familiar with the basics of scuba diving. The resort’s Marine Biologists also holds regular talks about its coral adoption program offering the chance for younger guests to learn about the importance of corals in the ocean’s ecosystem.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island features one and two bedroom spacious beach and water villas perfect for families or for the ultimate indulgence, The MURAKA – the world’s first underwater residence. The Muraka is a unique three-bedroom, two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. Above water, the residence offers living and dining areas with two bedrooms and a bathroom with an ocean-facing tub, an outdoor deck, infinity pool, and a private 24-hour butler. Down the spiral staircase or elevator guests will be greeted by the private underwater aquarium and architectural masterpiece. With a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom and walk-in closet, and a dedicated tunnel viewing theatre.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information about the Undersea Academy, please visit please www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
