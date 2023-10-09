Drink
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, unveiled its much-anticipated new Azur Restaurant menu in an exclusive collaboration with SIMDI Beverages on 4th October 2023. This memorable evening was an ode to culinary artistry, celebrated during an elegant non-alcoholic wine-pairing dinner.
The evening commenced with a gracious reception, where guests were welcomed with the Non-Alcoholic Natuero Sparkling Muscat and a selection of delectable canapés, featuring an exquisite display of charcuterie to delight the palate before the main dinner.
The dinner commenced with a four-course set menu designed to complement the enchanting trio of Natureo Sparkling Muscat, Natureo Garnacha Syrah, and Natureo Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon. To ensure perfection in every sip and bite, a seasoned sommelier expertly paired each wine with its respective dish, to enhance the dining experience for all the guests.
The revamped Azur Menu now boasts an expansive selection of delectable Indian, Chinese, and Western cuisines, to cater for both local palates and international guests. Additionally, the menu introduces a tantalizing array of desserts, meticulously crafted to perfection by the skilled patisserie team at JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La.
Located on the hotel’s rooftop, Azur Restaurant offers a captivating setting that marries culinary excellence with unparalleled views. Guests are invited to explore a world of gastronomic delight, where options range from delectable à la carte meals to indulgent high teas. For those seeking to mark special occasions, Azur offers thoughtfully curated set menus for a memorable experience. JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, invites you to savor the extraordinary at Azur Restaurant, where culinary artistry and stunning scenery converge to redefine the art of dining.
Drink
Nova Maldives to hold three-day event with visit of highly acclaimed Champagne house Nicolas Maillart
Mark your calendars for the 6th to 8th of November when the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will be hosting the vintner, Nicolas Maillart, for an exclusive three-day event, delving into all facets of wine and oenology. With a legacy dating back to 1753, the Nicolas Maillart family has a rich history of vine cultivation and the crafting of exceptional sparkling wines. Their business ethos is grounded in viticulture and precise winemaking techniques. Now, led by the ninth generation, the legacy endures with the esteemed business continuing to thrive in the industry.
The commitment displayed by Champagne Nicolas Maillart, the champagne house bearing his name, extends beyond the art of winemaking. The family’s dedication to environmental sustainability is boldly materialised in the installation of 130 square meters of photovoltaic panels in 2009, generating 90% of their power needs and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. This commitment allows their customers to enjoy their delightful wines without compromising the welfare of their environment.
Collaborating now with the soulful island Nova, the event will feature a showcase of Nicolas Maillart’s incredible new products, along with a presentation delving into the winery’s rich history and background. These remarkable three days will also encompass an exclusive dinner hosted at Flames, the fine grill house restaurant, where fire-kissed dishes are grilled to perfection. The restaurant will offer an exclusive menu, including mouthwatering Fine de Clair oysters, succulently gratinated with champagne sabayon and tarragon. Visitors can also indulge in the Mud Crab Ravioli, a sumptuous culinary delight served in the most delectable sauce, or a Kurobuta Pork Chop which is chargrilled with garlic puree, purple potatoes and the aromatic pommery mustard.
With a degustation of 10 different exclusive Nicolas Maillart champagnes to choose from, guests can enjoy the sweetest taste of France and embark on a journey, witnessing the creation of the world’s most beloved drink from start to finish. Spotlighted products include six bottles of signature Nicholas Maillart, Chaillot’s Gillis which is 100% Chardonnay, and six bottles of Mont Martin which is 100% Pinot Meunier delight.
Enveloped by dreamy pristine lagoons teeming with vibrant marine life, Nova is a paradise on earth where luxury greets natural beauty in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Together with esteemed winemaker Nicolas Maillart this November, the natural laidback island presents an extraordinary opportunity to explore the world of champagne that is sure to tantalise taste buds and pique the interest of every gastronome.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nova’s journey as we continuously seek ways to elevate our guest experience. We have joined forces with Nicolas Maillart as their commitment to quality mirrors our own, and we are excited to learn from their centuries-old expertise. Nova believes in responsible tourism and sustainability, and working with a like-minded partner such as Nicolas Maillart, inspires us. Their dedication to environmental sustainability, investment in solar energy and carbon footprint reduction is a testament to their responsibility towards our planet. Through this partnership, we will introduce our guests to exclusive culinary delights that perfectly complement the champagne experience. Flames, our fine grill house restaurant, will host exclusive dinners that promise to be a feast for the senses. This memorable event will not only tantalise our guests’ taste buds but also deepen their appreciation for the artistry of winemaking and the immense craftsmanship that goes into each bottle,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A 5-night stay from 6th to 11th November at Nova is now available with a limited-time flash sale discount of 52% on all room types and meal plans for 2 adults. Book at the island resort’s website: https://nova-maldives.com/
Drink
Marriott’s Clash of Mixologists Finale 2023 to take place at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Marriott International has announced the much-anticipated grand finale of the Clash of Mixologists competition, a prestigious individual cocktail competition that aims to promote the rich Beverage Culture and unearth hidden talents among the associates of Marriott International managed hotels in Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives.
In collaboration with renowned establishments 28 Hong Kong Street (Singapore), Junglebird (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), and main event sponsor Malfy Gin, the competition garnered immense enthusiasm and participation from mixologists in the region. Out of a pool of 40 highly skilled participants from the various hotels and resorts in the three countries, six exceptional associates have emerged as finalists in the competition, each ready to showcase their unique mixology flairs at the grand finale to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. The finalists were chosen based on their crafted cocktails, each with its own unique story and recipe, through a combination of scores from judges evaluation and an internal social media contest. These are the talented mixologists representing some of the finest Marriott International hotels in the region:
- Beril Elmas Özüerler – The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
- Daniel Thomas Stanislas – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- Carman Lee – The Westin Singapore
- Karan Vanker – W Singapore – Sentosa Cove
- Eliza Tan – Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown
- Jeffri Sulaiman – The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur
The judging panel for the grand finale to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will include distinguished experts from the industry including Divyesh Chauhan, Owner of JungleBird, Kuala Lumpur – Ranked 35th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and Lukas Kaufmann – Operations Manager of 28 HongKong Street, Singapore – Ranked 24th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. As well as a representative from MMI Maldives (Maritime and Mercantile International) – that exclusively supplies premium beverages to resorts and has achieved 100% distribution across Maldives, will also join the event as esteemed judges along with Anuj Sharma, Area Director of Operations, Marriott International, Singapore & Maldives.
The finalists’ cocktails will be judged based on various criteria, including background & authenticity, technique & execution, appearance, taste & aroma, and complexity & originality. The winners will receive exciting prizes, and all finalists will receive an artisanal Cocktail Kit and a Cocktail Journal. They will also receive a certificate of recognition for their outstanding achievement. Additionally, Marriott International aims to explore opportunities to include the champions in international competitions, enhancing their exposure on a global stage. All participating hotels will feature the creations of their bartenders at their bars for guests to experience, sip and savour.
“We are exhilarated to witness the culmination of the Clash of Mixologists competition, which has been a celebration of creativity and passion for mixology. This unique event has brought together associates from our Marriott International Managed Hotels in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Maldives, fostering a sense of camaraderie and friendly competition among our talented mixologists. The grand finale at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, promises to be a spectacle, highlighting the finest cocktails and the incredible talents behind them. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed partners, 28 Hong Kong Street, Junglebird, and Malfy Gin, whose unwavering support has made this journey truly remarkable. Clash of Mixologists exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent within the beverage culture and reinforces Marriott’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests worldwide,” said Anuj Sharma, Area Director of Operations, Marriott International, Singapore & Maldives.
Malfy Gin, as the main sponsor of the competition, continues its regional partnership with Marriott International through Clash of Mixologists, reaffirming its commitment to supporting emerging mixology talent. The collaboration seeks to promote creativity and innovation within the beverage industry.
The finale is confirmed to be held on September 8, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands where the six finalists will showcase their skills. Clash of Mixologists stands as a testament to Marriott International’s dedication to fostering talent and promoting the art of mixology in the region. This inclusive competition has provided a precious platform for high-potential talents to shine on an international level.
Drink
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team collaborates with world-renowned mixologist Giovanni Depergola
In a remarkable stride towards redefining luxury libations, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team embarks on an exhilarating week-long journey of intensive bartending training, from August 7th to 14th which is spearheaded by the illustrious Giovanni Depergola, the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System.
Renowned for its relaxing beauty and unparalleled hospitality, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has consistently striven to provide an unforgettable experience for its guests. The forthcoming bartending training aligns seamlessly with the resort’s commitment to excellence, as it seeks to further refine its beverage services. The team’s immersion into this intensive program led by Giovanni Depergola underscores the resort’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry’s evolving trends and customer expectations.
Giovanni Depergola’s presence as the lead mentor for this training adds an extra layer of prestige to the training. With a reputation for his expertise and innovation in the world of mixology, Depergola’s guidance is expected to ignite a creative spark within the bartender team. As the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System founded in 2016, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, promising to impart not only technical skills but also a deeper understanding of the artistry behind mixology.
As the week-long training commences, the bartender team anticipates an immersive experience that will broaden their horizons and refine their craft. As the resort continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality, this training marks a significant step toward ensuring that every guest’s visit is imbued with the magic of finely crafted cocktails and impeccable service.
Take advantage of the free transfer offer this August and immerse yourself in luxury, relaxation, and an unforgettable dining experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, visit the resort’s website https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers/free-transfer-offer/ or contact reservations at 00960 656 0125 | ecommerce.irufushi@sunsiyam.com.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts commemorates World Tourism Day 2023 with focus on sustainable tourism, green investment
-
News7 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort marks second anniversary with luxurious upgrades and sustainable initiatives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
-
Food1 week ago
Experience the exquisite: ‘Stories of the Sea’ seafood culinary delight at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort this October
-
Awards3 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
News4 days ago
Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience enchanted holidays at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s ‘Tree of Life’ celebration!