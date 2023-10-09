JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages

Mark your calendars for the 6th to 8th of November when the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will be hosting the vintner, Nicolas Maillart, for an exclusive three-day event, delving into all facets of wine and oenology. With a legacy dating back to 1753, the Nicolas Maillart family has a rich history of vine cultivation and the crafting of exceptional sparkling wines. Their business ethos is grounded in viticulture and precise winemaking techniques. Now, led by the ninth generation, the legacy endures with the esteemed business continuing to thrive in the industry.

The commitment displayed by Champagne Nicolas Maillart, the champagne house bearing his name, extends beyond the art of winemaking. The family’s dedication to environmental sustainability is boldly materialised in the installation of 130 square meters of photovoltaic panels in 2009, generating 90% of their power needs and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. This commitment allows their customers to enjoy their delightful wines without compromising the welfare of their environment.

Collaborating now with the soulful island Nova, the event will feature a showcase of Nicolas Maillart’s incredible new products, along with a presentation delving into the winery’s rich history and background. These remarkable three days will also encompass an exclusive dinner hosted at Flames, the fine grill house restaurant, where fire-kissed dishes are grilled to perfection. The restaurant will offer an exclusive menu, including mouthwatering Fine de Clair oysters, succulently gratinated with champagne sabayon and tarragon. Visitors can also indulge in the Mud Crab Ravioli, a sumptuous culinary delight served in the most delectable sauce, or a Kurobuta Pork Chop which is chargrilled with garlic puree, purple potatoes and the aromatic pommery mustard.

With a degustation of 10 different exclusive Nicolas Maillart champagnes to choose from, guests can enjoy the sweetest taste of France and embark on a journey, witnessing the creation of the world’s most beloved drink from start to finish. Spotlighted products include six bottles of signature Nicholas Maillart, Chaillot’s Gillis which is 100% Chardonnay, and six bottles of Mont Martin which is 100% Pinot Meunier delight.

Enveloped by dreamy pristine lagoons teeming with vibrant marine life, Nova is a paradise on earth where luxury greets natural beauty in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Together with esteemed winemaker Nicolas Maillart this November, the natural laidback island presents an extraordinary opportunity to explore the world of champagne that is sure to tantalise taste buds and pique the interest of every gastronome.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nova’s journey as we continuously seek ways to elevate our guest experience. We have joined forces with Nicolas Maillart as their commitment to quality mirrors our own, and we are excited to learn from their centuries-old expertise. Nova believes in responsible tourism and sustainability, and working with a like-minded partner such as Nicolas Maillart, inspires us. Their dedication to environmental sustainability, investment in solar energy and carbon footprint reduction is a testament to their responsibility towards our planet. Through this partnership, we will introduce our guests to exclusive culinary delights that perfectly complement the champagne experience. Flames, our fine grill house restaurant, will host exclusive dinners that promise to be a feast for the senses. This memorable event will not only tantalise our guests’ taste buds but also deepen their appreciation for the artistry of winemaking and the immense craftsmanship that goes into each bottle,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives.

A 5-night stay from 6th to 11th November at Nova is now available with a limited-time flash sale discount of 52% on all room types and meal plans for 2 adults. Book at the island resort’s website: https://nova-maldives.com/