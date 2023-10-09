Get ready for spectacular New Year’s celebration at Lily Beach Resort

Prepare to be enchanted by the holiday spirit at Lily Beach Resort & Spa as the resort unveils a spectacular Festive Programme 2023. This year, the resort is set to create lasting memories for guests with a dazzling array of activities and events that promise to make this holiday season truly special.

The festivities commence on the 23rd of December, building an atmosphere of eager anticipation for the highly awaited arrival of Santa Claus on the 24th. Santa brings not only gifts but also an abundance of joy for everyone. Moreover, the resort’s esteemed Executive Chef Michele Antonio Totaro will curate an exquisite Christmas Eve Gala dinner on the 24th, promising an extraordinary culinary experience.

Throughout the holiday season, guests can look forward to a diverse array of experiences, including themed buffet nights, Gala dinners, and captivating live music performances. Adding an extra layer of enchantment to our celebration, the renowned magician Tommilusions will astound and mesmerise with jaw-dropping magic shows.

Christmas Day at Lily Beach promises to be a day of joy and togetherness. Activities abound for both children and adults, mesmerising magic shows, lantern releases with wishes that light up the night sky, and a lively Disco night with a live DJ, ensuring everyone can dance their way into the night.

Lily Beach Resort’s Festive Programme is designed to offer a wide array of health and wellness-inspired events for both children and adults. Families can come together to create precious memories through swimming activities, picnics, and local island visits to discover the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives. Gastronomical delights await, including Seafood extravaganzas, Asian Street Food nights, and much more to tantalise taste buds.

For the little ones, a very special and exciting programme awaits! One filled with colours, painting, swimming, treasure hunts and presents! Lily Beach’s very own Turtle Kids Club has prepared an exceptional programme for the children, ensuring that all the children have the best possible time this season.

As the resort bids farewell to the old year, it does so in style. New Year’s Eve at Lily Beach will be a grand celebration filled with thrilling activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display. Live band and DJ will provide the soundtrack to the night, ensuring guests can dance their way into the New Year with joy and enthusiasm.

On the eve of New Year, following the sumptuous Gala dinner, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the beloved annual Bon Voyage Bonfire event. This cherished tradition invites guests to pen their farewell letters to 2023, symbolising the act of bidding adieu to the past year, and as the embers of the bonfire flicker, Lily Beach warmly welcomes the dawn of the New Year, 2024.

Join the team at Lily Beach this holiday season for a magical and memorable experience. The team is dedicated to creating the perfect backdrop for your cherished moments, ensuring your festive season is filled with laughter, love, and lasting memories.

For the complete Festive Programme, please click here. For more information and reservations, please click here.