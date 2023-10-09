News
Get ready for spectacular New Year’s celebration at Lily Beach Resort
Prepare to be enchanted by the holiday spirit at Lily Beach Resort & Spa as the resort unveils a spectacular Festive Programme 2023. This year, the resort is set to create lasting memories for guests with a dazzling array of activities and events that promise to make this holiday season truly special.
The festivities commence on the 23rd of December, building an atmosphere of eager anticipation for the highly awaited arrival of Santa Claus on the 24th. Santa brings not only gifts but also an abundance of joy for everyone. Moreover, the resort’s esteemed Executive Chef Michele Antonio Totaro will curate an exquisite Christmas Eve Gala dinner on the 24th, promising an extraordinary culinary experience.
Throughout the holiday season, guests can look forward to a diverse array of experiences, including themed buffet nights, Gala dinners, and captivating live music performances. Adding an extra layer of enchantment to our celebration, the renowned magician Tommilusions will astound and mesmerise with jaw-dropping magic shows.
Christmas Day at Lily Beach promises to be a day of joy and togetherness. Activities abound for both children and adults, mesmerising magic shows, lantern releases with wishes that light up the night sky, and a lively Disco night with a live DJ, ensuring everyone can dance their way into the night.
Lily Beach Resort’s Festive Programme is designed to offer a wide array of health and wellness-inspired events for both children and adults. Families can come together to create precious memories through swimming activities, picnics, and local island visits to discover the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives. Gastronomical delights await, including Seafood extravaganzas, Asian Street Food nights, and much more to tantalise taste buds.
For the little ones, a very special and exciting programme awaits! One filled with colours, painting, swimming, treasure hunts and presents! Lily Beach’s very own Turtle Kids Club has prepared an exceptional programme for the children, ensuring that all the children have the best possible time this season.
As the resort bids farewell to the old year, it does so in style. New Year’s Eve at Lily Beach will be a grand celebration filled with thrilling activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display. Live band and DJ will provide the soundtrack to the night, ensuring guests can dance their way into the New Year with joy and enthusiasm.
On the eve of New Year, following the sumptuous Gala dinner, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the beloved annual Bon Voyage Bonfire event. This cherished tradition invites guests to pen their farewell letters to 2023, symbolising the act of bidding adieu to the past year, and as the embers of the bonfire flicker, Lily Beach warmly welcomes the dawn of the New Year, 2024.
Join the team at Lily Beach this holiday season for a magical and memorable experience. The team is dedicated to creating the perfect backdrop for your cherished moments, ensuring your festive season is filled with laughter, love, and lasting memories.
For the complete Festive Programme, please click here. For more information and reservations, please click here.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands recognized as the #12 in resorts, in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are truly honoured to have received this prestigious recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. It underscores not only the exceptional quality of our resort but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of our extraordinary team,” said Renato De Oliveira, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
“Their unrelenting efforts to create unforgettable experiences for our guests have been a driving force behind this achievement. As we move forward, our commitment remains, we are excited about the journey ahead, and look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations.”
Nestled within the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands sits in an ideal location at Fari Islands, accessible through a picturesque 45-minute speedboat journey or a brief 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort’s enchanting setting boasts powdery white sandy beaches, crystalline turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Marking the esteemed brand’s debut in the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands showcases a signature blend of island living and contemporary design – blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Each villa provides mesmerizing water vistas, a private infinity pool, and an expansive sundeck, accompanied by the devoted care of an Aris Meeha, an island butler. With a collection of 100 elegantly appointed villas, all strategically positioned to capture ocean and lagoon views, the resort radiates a sense of opulence and sophistication. Designed under the artistic guidance of Kerry Hill Architects, every detail contributes to an exquisite experience that encapsulates the essence of luxury living.
News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates 25 years of extraordinary journeys with curated lineup of events
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is celebrating its Silver Jubilee on 28th of October 2023, marking 25 years of excellence in providing unparalleled boutique luxury, authentic Maldivian allure, and sustainable hospitality in the heart of the Maldives.
The resort has curated an exciting lineup of events throughout the month of October to commemorate this remarkable milestone, including an exclusive chef residency with renowned culinary maven, Chef Einat Admony from October 23rd to October 29th, 2023 and a yoga and wellness collaboration with celebrity yoga guru Regina Gimranova from October 25th to 27th, 2023.
On the grand anniversary day itself, October 28th, 2023, guests will enjoy a spectacular lineup of activities, including a flag hosting, a morning run, special lunches, crafting canapés with Chef Einat, a gala dinner with a live band, and a special party with a raffle draw. Everyone will be able to celebrate together with the resort team, and experience the magic of the Maldives as well as the warmth and genuine Maldivian hospitality Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has been delivering for an astonishing 25 years of extraordinary moments.
Exclusive dining experiences, a four-course popup menu, and engaging cooking classes are some of the culinary delights specially crafted by Chef Einat Admony to commemorate this momentous occasion. Guests can savor a range of Middle Eastern and Israeli flavors against the backdrop of the Maldives’ stunning beauty.
Furthermore, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites its guests to join several yoga and wellness sessions and immerse themselves in the world of well-being with celebrity yoga guru Regina Gimranova. More than 6,000 individuals who have embraced yoga under Regina’s guidance have reported life-altering benefits, including increased happiness, enhanced self-confidence, and a profound sense of inner harmony. Regina’s teachings infuse a constant flow of energy and strength, inspiring new achievements for those who embrace the practice.
In addition, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has embraced sustainability as a core value, and throughout October, the resort will engage in various initiatives, including celebrating World Elderly Day, World Teachers Day, and World Mental Health Day. These activities reflect the resort’s commitment to its local community and global well-being.
Thoha Yoosuf, the Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Sun Siyam Vilu Reef holds a distinguished position as the inaugural resort in the Sun Siyam Group, a renowned hospitality and resort management company rooted in the Maldives. We’ve spent 25 years crafting unforgettable experiences and nurturing a sanctuary for travelers and marine life alike.”
He added, “Our commitment to luxury, sustainability, and genuine Maldivian hospitality has made Sun Siyam Vilu Reef a place where dreams come true. We invite travellers from around the world to join us in celebrating our Silver Jubilee, creating new memories in this timeless paradise.”
The resort remains a testament to the harmonious blend of luxury and nature, offering a tranquil escape where dreams become reality.
Nestled within the picturesque South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has been a beacon of enchantment for travellers worldwide for over two decades. As the inaugural instalment of the Sun Siyam Resorts narrative, this breath-taking destination has set the stage for unforgettable journeys, and now, it proudly celebrates its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of luxury, sustainability, and Maldivian allure.
With just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, this resort offers the ultimate tropical hideaway. Its 103 charming villas are a canvas of tranquillity adorned with vibrant tropical accents. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, celebrating a special occasion, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef provides the backdrop for life’s most cherished moments. Indulge in a variety of world-class amenities that elevate your stay. The all-inclusive meal plan offers an array of dining options across three remarkable restaurants, accompanied by an exceptional selection of beverages. It’s the perfect recipe for a culinary adventure, where each meal becomes a cherished memory. For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s spa and wellness treatments offer a journey into rejuvenation, drawing from time-honoured techniques. Meanwhile, the Turtle Kids Club ensures that young explorers, aged 12 and below, are kept entertained, making family getaways truly enjoyable.
For more information on the celebrations please check the anniversary booklet. To book your stay, please visit our website or get in touch with us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Awards
Secret Paradise awarded silver for best for nature positive tourism
Local Tour Company Secret Paradise Maldives has announced that they have been awarded silver at the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 in the category Best for Nature-Positive Tourism.
In this year’s edition, a total of 22 outstanding travel and tourism businesses from the subcontinent were chosen as winners in various categories, highlighting Secret Paradise’s remarkable accomplishments in the field of responsible tourism.
These categories include:
- Best for Tackling Plastic Waste
- Best for Meaningful Connections
- Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food
- Addressing Climate Change
- Best for Diversity and Inclusion
- Best for Nature-Positive Tourism
The judges were seeking examples of tourism businesses that reduce negative impacts and positively impact the maintenance of the natural environment and biodiversity. Through evaluation of evidence, data and supporting references, the awards recognise the winners’ commitment to sustainable tourism and their dedicated efforts to harness tourism as a force for good and the betterment and preservation of both natural and cultural heritage.
Those businesses, destinations and organisations which were awarded Gold in the regional awards in Africa, India, and Latin America, will automatically be entered into the Global Responsible Tourism Awards to be announced in London at WTM in November this year.
Secret Paradise Co-Founder, Ruth Franklin, commented: “Being acknowledged within the global family of Responsible Tourism is a further milestone that affirms our ongoing commitment to delivering responsible travel experiences. We take immense pride in championing sustainable practises in the Maldives and value the support of our NGO and marine organisation partners, as well as the local communities who welcome us and our guests to their islands. Our hope is that we inspire our partners, guests, and the tourism industry at large, showcasing that any business, regardless of its size, can make a positive impact.”
Sustainable and Responsible tourism has been an integral part of Secret Paradise’s business model since 2012. Providing locally led tours throughout the archipelago, they are mindful of ensuring they promote local tourism in line with Maldivian culture and traditions. Through education of their team, guests and locals, they aim to protect the environment and limit where ever possible any negative impact. In 2020 they were commended in the ‘Meaningful Connections’ category World Responsible Tourism Awards and long listed for the 2015 ‘Best for engaging people and culture’ category.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts commemorates World Tourism Day 2023 with focus on sustainable tourism, green investment
-
News7 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort marks second anniversary with luxurious upgrades and sustainable initiatives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
-
Food1 week ago
Experience the exquisite: ‘Stories of the Sea’ seafood culinary delight at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort this October
-
News4 days ago
Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality
-
Awards3 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience enchanted holidays at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s ‘Tree of Life’ celebration!