Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands recognized as the #12 in resorts, in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are truly honoured to have received this prestigious recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. It underscores not only the exceptional quality of our resort but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of our extraordinary team,” said Renato De Oliveira, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
“Their unrelenting efforts to create unforgettable experiences for our guests have been a driving force behind this achievement. As we move forward, our commitment remains, we are excited about the journey ahead, and look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations.”
Nestled within the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands sits in an ideal location at Fari Islands, accessible through a picturesque 45-minute speedboat journey or a brief 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort’s enchanting setting boasts powdery white sandy beaches, crystalline turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Marking the esteemed brand’s debut in the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands showcases a signature blend of island living and contemporary design – blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Each villa provides mesmerizing water vistas, a private infinity pool, and an expansive sundeck, accompanied by the devoted care of an Aris Meeha, an island butler. With a collection of 100 elegantly appointed villas, all strategically positioned to capture ocean and lagoon views, the resort radiates a sense of opulence and sophistication. Designed under the artistic guidance of Kerry Hill Architects, every detail contributes to an exquisite experience that encapsulates the essence of luxury living.
Awards
Secret Paradise awarded silver for best for nature positive tourism
Local Tour Company Secret Paradise Maldives has announced that they have been awarded silver at the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 in the category Best for Nature-Positive Tourism.
In this year’s edition, a total of 22 outstanding travel and tourism businesses from the subcontinent were chosen as winners in various categories, highlighting Secret Paradise’s remarkable accomplishments in the field of responsible tourism.
These categories include:
- Best for Tackling Plastic Waste
- Best for Meaningful Connections
- Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food
- Addressing Climate Change
- Best for Diversity and Inclusion
- Best for Nature-Positive Tourism
The judges were seeking examples of tourism businesses that reduce negative impacts and positively impact the maintenance of the natural environment and biodiversity. Through evaluation of evidence, data and supporting references, the awards recognise the winners’ commitment to sustainable tourism and their dedicated efforts to harness tourism as a force for good and the betterment and preservation of both natural and cultural heritage.
Those businesses, destinations and organisations which were awarded Gold in the regional awards in Africa, India, and Latin America, will automatically be entered into the Global Responsible Tourism Awards to be announced in London at WTM in November this year.
Secret Paradise Co-Founder, Ruth Franklin, commented: “Being acknowledged within the global family of Responsible Tourism is a further milestone that affirms our ongoing commitment to delivering responsible travel experiences. We take immense pride in championing sustainable practises in the Maldives and value the support of our NGO and marine organisation partners, as well as the local communities who welcome us and our guests to their islands. Our hope is that we inspire our partners, guests, and the tourism industry at large, showcasing that any business, regardless of its size, can make a positive impact.”
Sustainable and Responsible tourism has been an integral part of Secret Paradise’s business model since 2012. Providing locally led tours throughout the archipelago, they are mindful of ensuring they promote local tourism in line with Maldivian culture and traditions. Through education of their team, guests and locals, they aim to protect the environment and limit where ever possible any negative impact. In 2020 they were commended in the ‘Meaningful Connections’ category World Responsible Tourism Awards and long listed for the 2015 ‘Best for engaging people and culture’ category.
Awards
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Baros Maldives recognised as one of the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are extremely honoured to be included among the best resorts in the Indian Ocean. It is a testimony to the legendary service our team continuously delivers to our revered guests, and to be ranked among the best by them makes it even more meaningful,” states Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives.
Since its inception in 1973, locally-owned luxury private island resort Baros Maldives has been a pioneer in shaping the Maldivian tourism scene, transforming from a serene coconut plantation into a celebrated haven of relaxation and opulence.
Guided by visionary proprietors, Baros has continuously evolved, etching its mark on the global stage. Over five decades, it has shared its rich history and cultural heritage with loyal guests and dedicated staff.
Amidst lush tropical greenery, Baros invites guests to revel in its pristine beauty, offering white sandy beaches and a world-class house reef. Culinary excellence awaits at The Lighthouse Restaurant, Cayenne Grill and Lime Restaurant, making Baros a gastronomic paradise.
For those seeking relaxation, Serenity Spa offers wellness journeys, while the marine and dive center presents exciting and eco-friendly activities. Baros provides an intimate escape with an adult-friendly concept, luxurious accommodations and exclusive experiences including the stand-alone Piano Deck for vow renewals, destination dining and private massages.
With a legacy of excellence and numerous awards, including Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice accolades, Baros remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, defining the pinnacle of island luxury and natural beauty.
The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Nautilus Maldives recognised as top 2 Best Resort in the Indian Ocean. Located in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve that is home to the world renowned Hanifaru Bay, the natural island is enveloped by white sandy beaches and vibrant coral reefs – natural treasures they are committed to conserving.
The ultra-luxury private island hideaway is home to only 26 island houses and residences which are designed with an eco-conscious vision and an organic, bohemian flavour. The Nautilus is the only Maldives resort that offers a unique private island experience – without the need for an exclusive buyout. The intimate island sanctuary takes bespoke luxury to a new level, boasting unrivalled space and utter privacy; personalised home comforts and a dedicated butler service; and exquisite fine dining anytime, anywhere.
In this paradise where time stands still, the guest experience is one of liberation at every turn. From private picnics on castaway sandbanks and tailor-made treatments at their overwater spa, to spectacular underwater adventures and enriching and fun-filled children’s programmes, The Nautilus offers endless possibilities of free-spirited experiences tailored to your every whim. On their shores, guests are invited to write their own narrative in a space of their own, to embrace the freedom to create cherished moments and embark on a journey of discovery and wonder.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer, Pulse Hotels & Resorts says: ‘I am delighted that The Nautilus has been named as the top 2 resort in the Indian Ocean, it reflects our team’s dedication to offering unmatched ultra-luxury, completely bespoke and unforgettable experiences. We’re committed to creating meaningful moments for all our guests, and this recognition motivates us to keep improving our hospitality in paradise’.
The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
To book your stay visit: www.thenautilusmaldives.com
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts commemorates World Tourism Day 2023 with focus on sustainable tourism, green investment
-
News7 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort marks second anniversary with luxurious upgrades and sustainable initiatives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
-
Food1 week ago
Experience the exquisite: ‘Stories of the Sea’ seafood culinary delight at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort this October
-
News4 days ago
Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality
-
Awards3 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience enchanted holidays at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s ‘Tree of Life’ celebration!