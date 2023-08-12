Business
Master Baker Steven to conduct IREKS Baking Art & Science training in Maldives
The return of IREKS Master Baker to the Maldives brings exciting news for the local baking community.
Kuala Lumpur-based Master Baker – Chef Steven Selvamuthu, will be conducting pro-bono culinary demonstrations and extensive training sessions from 19th August to 7th September, 2023. Bakers and Pastry Chefs in resorts and HORECA institutions can look forward to enhancing their skills and knowledge under his guidance.
Steven’s expertise in pastries, acquired through training in Gelato University in Italy and a Chocolate Master program in Switzerland, has been instrumental in providing the best solutions to IREKS’ customers in the Maldives.
IREKS, the renowned German company, is a global player in the industry, celebrated for their expertise in developing innovative baking ingredients and catering to the preferences of the health-conscious and quality-driven generation. IREKS provides high-quality bakery flour and ingredients, including baking improvers, specialty bread mixes, gluten-free mixes, vegan mixes, and confectionary mixes. With a growing awareness of the impact of food production on people and the environment, IREKS offers a diverse range of organic baking improvers and mixes for the efficient production of various organic quality baked goods. They exclusively source raw materials from controlled organic cultivation.
In addition to its range of flour mixes focused on multiple baking needs, IREKS also offers a wide “Free-from” range, accommodating various dietary preferences such as lactose-free, palm oil-free, additive-free, egg-free, sugar-free, or vegan options.
In particular, IREKS has been providing a comprehensive Gluten-Free range since 1995. Gluten, a protein that provides structure, is essential for making grains bakeable, and it would be a challenge to bake without its presence. At the same time, gluten-free baked goods are growing in demand – even from those who do not suffer from medical conditions (e.g.: celiac disease). In order to meet the high safety requirements in this specialised production process, gluten-free ingredients are carefully and meticulously selected and processed at IREKS’s state-of-the-art facilities in Germany.
So, this powerhouse of the baking profession, Master Baker Steven, will share his vast expertise with the resort bakers’ community during these demonstration sessions. Should you wish to participate in a training session, please contact Bestbuy Maldives.
Energising beats and thrilling vibes await at ‘Charged Nights’ music shows
Prepare for an electrifying experience that will leave you buzzing with excitement! Charged, the revolutionary addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, has announced a series of music shows that will redefine your entertainment expectations. Introducing Charged Nights – a captivating fusion of music, energy, and unforgettable moments.
Mark your calendars for an unforgettable August as Charged Nights takes over three incredible venues, transforming them into hubs of pulsating energy and rhythm.
August 11 – Artificial Beach
An evening of pure magic awaits as we kick off the Charged Nights’ extravaganza at Artificial Beach. Get ready to groove to the rhythms of Habeys Boduberu, and Falih Adam and Band. And keep the dance floor alive with the beats of our electrifying DJ!
August 18 – Social Centre
The energy continues to surge at Social Centre with another thrilling ‘Charged Nights’ show. Get ready to be captivated by the performances of Habeys Boduberu, and Falih Adam and Band. And let loose as our DJ spins tracks that’ll keep you moving all night long!
August 25 – Central Park, Hulhumale
Wrap up August with an explosion of music and excitement at Central Park, Hulhumale. Brace yourself for the talents of Raveo, Equatic Vibe, and Sky Rock. And let our DJ elevate your spirits with beats that resonate with your soul!
But that’s not all – each venue will feature Charged drink stalls, ensuring you stay energized and immersed in the action throughout the show.
Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a dance lover, or simply seeking an extraordinary night out, ‘Charged Nights’ promises an unparalleled blend of entertainment that will leave you craving for more. Join us in this spectacular celebration of music, camaraderie, and the exhilarating spirit of Charged!
The Charged Nights series complements the ongoing ‘Get Charged and Win’! The exhilaration of winning incredible prizes, like more Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and drink cases, is within your reach. Participating is easy – simply grab your favourite Charged caffeinated beverage, ask for a scratch card, and send the hidden code on the scratch card to 2626 via SMS. Who knows, you might be the next name to light up the screen as a proud winner in our upcoming draws on 19, and September 2 and 16 – all taking place live at 9:30pm on the nation’s favourite channel, Television Maldives (TVM).
Charged, an addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island
Imagine sitting down to an exclusive dinner at one of the most luxurious and breathtaking resorts in the Maldives, surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and a sense of tranquility that only a paradise like COMO Cocoa Island can provide. Now, add to that the presence of a remarkable individual who has ventured beyond our planet’s atmosphere, pioneering not only in space exploration but also in breaking barriers for her homeland and gender. This captivating scenario became a reality as I had the privilege of attending an extraordinary space-themed dinner with none other than citizen astronaut Sara Sabry.
Sara Sabry’s journey to becoming a citizen astronaut is nothing short of inspiring. A young and accomplished engineer, Sabry has dedicated her life to pushing the boundaries of human potential and advocating for increased accessibility and diversity within the space industry. Her accolades speak volumes – she proudly holds the titles of being the first Egyptian astronaut, the first Arab woman in space, and the first woman from the African continent to venture into the cosmos.
As the sun dipped below the horizon and the stars began to twinkle in the velvety night sky, a sense of anticipation filled the air. The exclusive dinner, designed by Executive Chef Kadek to celebrate Sara Sabry’s remarkable achievements, was no ordinary culinary experience. It was a symphony of flavors, each course meticulously crafted to represent the five great elements of matter – Ether, Water, Air, Earth, and Fire.
The journey commenced with the Ether course, aptly named “Black Hole.” A canvas of black ink aioli adorned with crispy black brioche and an array of assorted fritters welcomed our palates. The presentation was reminiscent of the mysterious allure of a black hole, drawing us into a realm of culinary wonder.
Transitioning to the Water course, “Hydrosphere” emerged as a delicate broth infused with umami, cradling poached local lobster and accompanied by crispy kelp and dancing bonito. This course celebrated the beauty and vitality of our planet’s oceans, a fitting tribute to the life-sustaining element that covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface.
The Air course, aptly named “Aurora,” followed suit, offering a delectable flatbread adorned with dehydrated nuts and seeds, accompanied by a velvety chickpea hummus and a crunchy cauliflower salad. This course encapsulated the ethereal nature of Earth’s atmosphere, with flavors that seemed to dance on the taste buds like the elusive Northern Lights.
“Earth” was the theme of the fourth course, affectionately known as “Meteor.” Free-range chicken ravioli delicately enveloped an egg yolk, bathing in an exotic mushroom sauce with a drizzle of chicken jus and a shower of shaved parmesan. This course paid homage to the solid foundation of our world, with each bite offering a harmonious blend of textures and flavors.
As the dinner progressed, the final course, “Fire,” aptly named “Flare,” set our taste buds alight. An almond sponge and passionfruit ice cream lay beneath a dramatic dome of fiery meringue. The dessert not only satisfied the senses but also symbolized the intense energy and warmth radiating from celestial bodies and stars in the universe.
Complementing each course were cocktails and mocktails that seamlessly wove the theme of space and the cosmos into every sip. From ethereal galaxy-inspired concoctions to sparkling celestial mocktails, each beverage further immersed us in the enchanting world of space exploration.
Beyond the remarkable culinary journey, the evening was a unique opportunity to engage with Sara Sabry herself. As she regaled us with tales of her adventures in space, her passion for promoting inclusivity and diversity within the space industry shone through. Her unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers and inspiring the next generation of astronauts, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to share the evening.
The exclusive space-themed dinner with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that transcended the boundaries of gastronomy and storytelling. It was a celebration of human achievement, a tribute to the elements that shape our world, and a testament to the power of inspiration. As the night concluded and we bid farewell to the shimmering stars above, the echoes of Sara Sabry’s remarkable journey lingered on, igniting a spark within each of us to reach for the stars, both in our aspirations and our culinary adventures. The event was also curated by Christina Korp, the founder of Space for a Better World. Korp is a passionate advocate for using space technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, and she saw this dinner as an opportunity to inspire guests to think about the future of space exploration and its potential impact on society.
Excitement peaks as first winners of ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion announced; more thrills to unfold
The air was charged with anticipation as the first live draw of the ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion took place on July 23. In a thrilling event witnessed live by thousands of eager viewers, Charged, in collaboration with Benelli Maldives and Lotus Bike Shop, revealed the names of the first lucky winners!
The highlight of the first draw was the announcement of our grand prize winner who will be riding away in style on a brand-new Benelli 180s motorbike! Congratulations to Mohamed Adam, who can now embrace the freedom of the open road on this cutting-edge motorcycle, courtesy of Charged, Benelli Maldives, and Lotus Bike Shop!
But the excitement didn’t stop there! Two more winners were gleefully declared as they received exclusive Charged-branded helmets. These stylish helmets not only represent safety but also embody the spirit of adventure and thrill that comes with every sip of Charged caffeinated beverage. Three more lucky individuals also won Charged drink cases in the draw, to keep them invigorated and ready to seize every opportunity that comes their way!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which kicked off with a star-studded launch event on June 23, is now in full swing, and there’s never been a better time to try your luck! The exhilaration of winning incredible prizes, like more Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and drink cases, is within your reach. With several more draws to come, including those on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16, the odds of winning have never been more inviting.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the ultimate rush and stand a chance to win big. Participating is easy – simply grab your favourite Charged caffeinated beverage, ask for a scratch card, and send the hidden code on the scratch card to 2626 via SMS. Who knows, you might be the next name to light up the screen as a proud winner in our upcoming draws on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16 – all taking place live at 9:30pm on the nation’s favourite channel, Television Maldives (TVM).
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
For more information and latest updates on Charged and the consumer promotion, follow @ChargedMaldives on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
