JW Garden to Table: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa introduces a new sustainable culinary experience

The JW Garden to Table experience celebrates the island’s homegrown bounty with a guided tour, cooking class, and a special menu crafted by the chef using locally sourced ingredients

Following the launch of the JW Garden, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced an exclusive new culinary experience for guests. The JW Garden to Table showcases the resort’s bounty of homegrown ingredients, cementing its dedication to sustainability and reducing food miles by growing a wealth of fresh produce on-site. As a signature element of the JW Marriott experience, the JW Garden creates a sensory connection to the natural world, offering a year-round harvest of fragrant herbs, crisp vegetables, and lush tropical fruits.

Curated by Executive Chef Bir Yadav, the JW Garden to Table experience begins with a guided tour of the flourishing JW Garden, led by Chef Bir and two of the resort’s dedicated Herb Gardeners. Learn more about the varieties that grow here, as you hand-pick herbs including sage, coriander, and lemongrass, along with fruits and vegetables such as tamarind, mango, passionfruit, red amaranth, tomato and cabbages, depending on the season.

Following a tour of the garden, your edible bounty will form the basis of a healthy, hands-on cooking class at Aailaa with Chef Bir, who has taken inspiration from the garden and the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean to create a menu that is grounded in the local environment. “These wellness-focused dishes are carefully crafted with local ingredients sourced within a zero-kilometer radius, highlighting the freshness of the Maldives and our passion for food and nature,” says Chef Bir.

Under the chef’s expert guidance, master the art of cooking Maldivian lobster with a vibrant salad of freshly picked kopi (kale) leaves; and a sunumono (cucumber and seaweed) salad with octopus ceviche, which showcases the colors and fresh flavors of the ocean, combining the crispness of the salad with the delicate tenderness of the octopus. In keeping with the resort’s commitment to the environment, the seafood is sourced sustainably from the surrounding waters, ensuring the protection of the marine ecosystem and supporting local fishermen.

Chef Bir has also curated two tasting menus, crafted exclusively with sustainable local ingredients and zero-kilometer sourcing. The “Taste of Maldives” menu includes octopus ceviche with island cucumbers, lime, and Maldivian chili; curried lobster with kopi leaves and coconut rice; and a tropical dessert of papaya with black pepper and lime granite. The “Taste of Japan” menu stars miso-cured tomatoes from the JW Garden with edamame and tofu; island maki rolls; and flambéed bananas with pineapple ice cream.

Located on Vagaru Island in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multi-generational destination that focuses on thoughtfully curated experiences, holistic wellbeing, and all-ages adventures. The resort is home to 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and personalized Thakuru (butler) service. Guests can savor an array of cuisines and cooking styles across the resort’s five dining venues, three bars, private beach dinners, and wine room stocked with 1,200 labels.

The JW Garden to Table at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a valued addition to the resort’s culinary program, celebrating nature, gastronomy and sustainability. It offers guests an immersive experience that connects them with the environment, providing an opportunity to enjoy the freshest produce and master new recipes, while being immersed in the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.