Food
JW Garden to Table: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa introduces a new sustainable culinary experience
The JW Garden to Table experience celebrates the island’s homegrown bounty with a guided tour, cooking class, and a special menu crafted by the chef using locally sourced ingredients
Following the launch of the JW Garden, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced an exclusive new culinary experience for guests. The JW Garden to Table showcases the resort’s bounty of homegrown ingredients, cementing its dedication to sustainability and reducing food miles by growing a wealth of fresh produce on-site. As a signature element of the JW Marriott experience, the JW Garden creates a sensory connection to the natural world, offering a year-round harvest of fragrant herbs, crisp vegetables, and lush tropical fruits.
Curated by Executive Chef Bir Yadav, the JW Garden to Table experience begins with a guided tour of the flourishing JW Garden, led by Chef Bir and two of the resort’s dedicated Herb Gardeners. Learn more about the varieties that grow here, as you hand-pick herbs including sage, coriander, and lemongrass, along with fruits and vegetables such as tamarind, mango, passionfruit, red amaranth, tomato and cabbages, depending on the season.
Following a tour of the garden, your edible bounty will form the basis of a healthy, hands-on cooking class at Aailaa with Chef Bir, who has taken inspiration from the garden and the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean to create a menu that is grounded in the local environment. “These wellness-focused dishes are carefully crafted with local ingredients sourced within a zero-kilometer radius, highlighting the freshness of the Maldives and our passion for food and nature,” says Chef Bir.
Under the chef’s expert guidance, master the art of cooking Maldivian lobster with a vibrant salad of freshly picked kopi (kale) leaves; and a sunumono (cucumber and seaweed) salad with octopus ceviche, which showcases the colors and fresh flavors of the ocean, combining the crispness of the salad with the delicate tenderness of the octopus. In keeping with the resort’s commitment to the environment, the seafood is sourced sustainably from the surrounding waters, ensuring the protection of the marine ecosystem and supporting local fishermen.
Chef Bir has also curated two tasting menus, crafted exclusively with sustainable local ingredients and zero-kilometer sourcing. The “Taste of Maldives” menu includes octopus ceviche with island cucumbers, lime, and Maldivian chili; curried lobster with kopi leaves and coconut rice; and a tropical dessert of papaya with black pepper and lime granite. The “Taste of Japan” menu stars miso-cured tomatoes from the JW Garden with edamame and tofu; island maki rolls; and flambéed bananas with pineapple ice cream.
Located on Vagaru Island in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multi-generational destination that focuses on thoughtfully curated experiences, holistic wellbeing, and all-ages adventures. The resort is home to 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and personalized Thakuru (butler) service. Guests can savor an array of cuisines and cooking styles across the resort’s five dining venues, three bars, private beach dinners, and wine room stocked with 1,200 labels.
The JW Garden to Table at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a valued addition to the resort’s culinary program, celebrating nature, gastronomy and sustainability. It offers guests an immersive experience that connects them with the environment, providing an opportunity to enjoy the freshest produce and master new recipes, while being immersed in the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
Events
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island
Imagine sitting down to an exclusive dinner at one of the most luxurious and breathtaking resorts in the Maldives, surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and a sense of tranquility that only a paradise like COMO Cocoa Island can provide. Now, add to that the presence of a remarkable individual who has ventured beyond our planet’s atmosphere, pioneering not only in space exploration but also in breaking barriers for her homeland and gender. This captivating scenario became a reality as I had the privilege of attending an extraordinary space-themed dinner with none other than citizen astronaut Sara Sabry.
Sara Sabry’s journey to becoming a citizen astronaut is nothing short of inspiring. A young and accomplished engineer, Sabry has dedicated her life to pushing the boundaries of human potential and advocating for increased accessibility and diversity within the space industry. Her accolades speak volumes – she proudly holds the titles of being the first Egyptian astronaut, the first Arab woman in space, and the first woman from the African continent to venture into the cosmos.
As the sun dipped below the horizon and the stars began to twinkle in the velvety night sky, a sense of anticipation filled the air. The exclusive dinner, designed by Executive Chef Kadek to celebrate Sara Sabry’s remarkable achievements, was no ordinary culinary experience. It was a symphony of flavors, each course meticulously crafted to represent the five great elements of matter – Ether, Water, Air, Earth, and Fire.
The journey commenced with the Ether course, aptly named “Black Hole.” A canvas of black ink aioli adorned with crispy black brioche and an array of assorted fritters welcomed our palates. The presentation was reminiscent of the mysterious allure of a black hole, drawing us into a realm of culinary wonder.
Transitioning to the Water course, “Hydrosphere” emerged as a delicate broth infused with umami, cradling poached local lobster and accompanied by crispy kelp and dancing bonito. This course celebrated the beauty and vitality of our planet’s oceans, a fitting tribute to the life-sustaining element that covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface.
The Air course, aptly named “Aurora,” followed suit, offering a delectable flatbread adorned with dehydrated nuts and seeds, accompanied by a velvety chickpea hummus and a crunchy cauliflower salad. This course encapsulated the ethereal nature of Earth’s atmosphere, with flavors that seemed to dance on the taste buds like the elusive Northern Lights.
“Earth” was the theme of the fourth course, affectionately known as “Meteor.” Free-range chicken ravioli delicately enveloped an egg yolk, bathing in an exotic mushroom sauce with a drizzle of chicken jus and a shower of shaved parmesan. This course paid homage to the solid foundation of our world, with each bite offering a harmonious blend of textures and flavors.
As the dinner progressed, the final course, “Fire,” aptly named “Flare,” set our taste buds alight. An almond sponge and passionfruit ice cream lay beneath a dramatic dome of fiery meringue. The dessert not only satisfied the senses but also symbolized the intense energy and warmth radiating from celestial bodies and stars in the universe.
Complementing each course were cocktails and mocktails that seamlessly wove the theme of space and the cosmos into every sip. From ethereal galaxy-inspired concoctions to sparkling celestial mocktails, each beverage further immersed us in the enchanting world of space exploration.
Beyond the remarkable culinary journey, the evening was a unique opportunity to engage with Sara Sabry herself. As she regaled us with tales of her adventures in space, her passion for promoting inclusivity and diversity within the space industry shone through. Her unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers and inspiring the next generation of astronauts, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to share the evening.
The exclusive space-themed dinner with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that transcended the boundaries of gastronomy and storytelling. It was a celebration of human achievement, a tribute to the elements that shape our world, and a testament to the power of inspiration. As the night concluded and we bid farewell to the shimmering stars above, the echoes of Sara Sabry’s remarkable journey lingered on, igniting a spark within each of us to reach for the stars, both in our aspirations and our culinary adventures. The event was also curated by Christina Korp, the founder of Space for a Better World. Korp is a passionate advocate for using space technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, and she saw this dinner as an opportunity to inspire guests to think about the future of space exploration and its potential impact on society.
Food
Culinary universe at COMO Cocoa Island
Luxury lifestyle resort COMO Cocoa Island will be hosting a dinner under the stars with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry, the first Arab woman in space. This event will be the culmination of a series of Space Camps at the COMO Hotels and Resorts’ island properties in Thailand, Bali and the Maldives for young explorers.
Taking place on August 7th, 2023, this one-night only dinner will have the space star sharing her experiences and stories of outer space. The evening will feature a five-course menu inspired by the five elements of matter. The space-themed menu, has been specially designed by Executive Chef Kadek and his team and paired with specially crafted cocktails and mocktails. Due to limited seats, advance reservations are required.
The proceeds from the evening’s meal will go towards the MantaTrust Ocean Women’s initiative to train Maldivian women as swimming and snorkelling instructors, who in turn will hold routine swimming and snorkelling classes to empower more women to feel confident in the sea. Established in April 2022, the Ocean Women initiative aims to empower women worldwide to access the ocean for recreational activities such as swimming, snorkelling, diving, and surfing.
Tucked away in South Male Atoll and reached by a 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate retreat with 33 overwater villas, most recognisable for its signature Dhoni Water Villas with the villa exterior capturing the essence of a traditional Maldivian boat. The COMO Shambhala Retreat, located at the heart of the island, covers one-third of the entire island. A variety of holistic wellness services are available, including yoga, Pilates, meditation, and spa treatments that help guests rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul. The resort also offers a range of activities such as diving and snorkelling, sunset fishing, and night fishing, among others.
An idyllic holiday for the family and book now to receive daily half board for two adults, complimentary room upgrades, US$100 resort credit with a minimum stay of three nights.
For more information on COMO Hotels and Resorts or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Food
Review: World Chocolate Day celebration at Kurumba Maldives
As an exclusive guest invited to Kurumba Maldives’ celebration of World Chocolate Day, I had the pleasure of experiencing a delightful 4-course chocolate-themed menu. Set on the beautiful private island of Kurumba, this resort holds a special place in the history of Maldivian tourism, being the first private island resort to open its doors back in 1972.
The evening commenced with an enticing starter, the Poached Salmon with Manjari Chocolate Polenta. The combination of tender salmon, creamy polenta infused with Manjari chocolate, and the subtle sweetness of carrot puree and caramelized onions created a unique flavor profile. The surprising addition of white chocolate-dipped sea asparagus added a touch of elegance to the dish.
Next came the White Asparagus Cappuccino, a soup that blended the earthiness of white asparagus with a luxurious coconut foam and a sprinkle of cocoa powder. The accompanying sunflower hazelnut crostini provided a delightful crunch, complementing the creamy texture of the soup. This creative combination showcased the chef’s ingenuity and ability to infuse chocolate into unexpected dishes.
The main course, Lamb Rump, was a true highlight of the evening. The succulent lamb, cooked to perfection, was accompanied by a medley of flavors and textures. The mint custard added a refreshing twist, while the crispy potato, stuffed morel mushrooms, baby carrots, beetroot, broccoli, and butter-poached white turnip created a vibrant and visually appealing plate. The bitter chocolate sauce brought a touch of richness to the dish, accentuating the savory flavors of the lamb.
To conclude the meal, the Kurumba Chocolate Fondue was a decadent and indulgent dessert. The combination of fresh strawberries, homemade marshmallows, orange cake, and toasted almond pavlova made for a delightful dipping experience. The richness of the chocolate fondue paired perfectly with the fruity and nutty accompaniments, providing a satisfying conclusion to the chocolate-themed feast.
Throughout the evening, the ambiance at Kurumba Maldives was enchanting. The resort’s commitment to providing a wide range of dining experiences was evident, with eight different restaurants, three bars, and a shisha lounge to choose from. This variety ensures that guests can find the perfect setting to suit their tastes and preferences. Whether you seek a romantic atmosphere for a honeymoon or a family-friendly environment, Kurumba has something for everyone.
In addition to the culinary delights, Kurumba offers a plethora of recreational activities and entertainment options, ensuring a well-rounded and memorable holiday experience. The natural beauty of the surroundings, combined with the vibrant atmosphere, creates the perfect balance between relaxation and adventure.
As I reflect on my experience celebrating World Chocolate Day at Kurumba Maldives, I can’t help but appreciate the resort’s dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and unique dining experiences. The thoughtfully crafted chocolate-themed menu showcased the Chef Ahmed Faisal and his team’s creativity and skill in integrating chocolate into each course. Combined with the resort’s idyllic location and a wide range of activities, Kurumba Maldives is indeed a paradise for those seeking a memorable vacation experience.
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
-
Family2 days ago
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
-
Action1 week ago
Embark on a transformative journey: Join volleyball sensation Sabina Altynbekova, wellness practitioner Naga Healing at Hideaway Beach Resort’s World Wellness Weekend
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
JOALI crafts next generation of luxury, ethical tourism in Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Amari Raaya Maldives’ opening offer: 40% off, free seaplane transfers, and more
-
News3 days ago
Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives
-
News4 days ago
Emirates unveils stylish Bulgari amenity kits for Autumn/Winter season
-
Events4 days ago
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island