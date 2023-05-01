JW Marriott Maldives Resort opens JW Garden

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the opening of its JW Garden, a peaceful and charming sanctuary that beautifully blends the marvels of nature with the art of gastronomy.

Designed as an ode to Alice Marriott’s love for gardening, JW Gardens at JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts around the world, offer guests a serene oasis that nurtures a variety of fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruits, elevating their culinary experience to the next level.

With a total area of 3600 sq ft, the JW Garden reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability and well-being. Culinary menus are specially crafted with the JW Garden in mind, with many fresh herbs and vegetables included in both food and beverages and the resort’s chefs employ holistic cooking methods that preserve the most delicious nutrients, ensuring guests savour the very best with every bite.

As a signature element of the JW Marriott experience, the JW Garden creates a sensory connection with the natural world, enlivening the spirit and rejuvenating the soul. The garden boasts a wide variety of herbs, vegetables and fruits grown all year round. Currently, the garden cultivates 10 herbs, 25 vegetables and 5 fruits, with a goal to increase this number in the coming year. Some of the herbs grown include sage, coriander and lemongrass, while fruits and vegetables like tamarind, mango, passion fruit, red amaranth, tomato and cabbage are also grown.

The JW Garden is managed by two talented associates of the resort, Mohamed Rilwan, the laundry manager, and Abdullah, the herb gardener, who have played a crucial role in its development. They were responsible for clearing the area, setting up the infrastructure and growing the plants.

The JW Garden is not just a garden, but an art project created through the hard work and dedication of Rilwan and Abdullah. Their passion for creating a sustainable and tranquil space for guests is evident in every aspect of the JW Garden and they hope that the garden will offer inspiration and a chance for one to connect with nature and ultimately with themselves.

Speaking more on what goes into maintaining the space, Rilwan said: “We believe in the importance of sustainability and taking care of our environment. We recycle all kitchen food scraps into compost and use only 100% organic fertiliser, which is homemade. The manual irrigation system used in the JW Garden not only conserves water but also helps us maintain the integrity of the soil.

“We are proud of our efforts and are happy to offer our guests dining experiences at our restaurants that are not only delicious but also environmentally responsible.” He added, “Even our welcome drink, Basil Vagaru, that is served to every guest on arrival uses the herb from JW Garden, and the oshibori as well incorporates ingredients from the garden as an essence.”

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, the luxurious multi-generational resort makes for a mesmerizing destination that focuses on holistic well-being and enriching, thoughtfully curated experiences.

The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room, which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.