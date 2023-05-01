Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, Earth Day

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives recently celebrated two important events that fell over the same weekend this year – Earth Day and Eid Al-Fitr. Four of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives offered a range of exciting, fun-filled, and meaningful activities to mark the occasions. The resorts showcased their sustainability initiatives and cultural traditions while offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture.

To commemorate Earth Day, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invited 17 students from Sh. Funadhoo School to discover and learn about the resort’s sustainability initiatives. The students enjoyed a special island tour that showcased the resort’s waste management plant, water bottling plant and JW Garden, a serene sanctuary that blends the beauty of nature with the art of gastronomy. A session on marine life and conservation efforts led by the resort’s marine biologist was also conducted. To mark the event, as a token, all students received a branded glass bottle and an agave plant from the JW Garden.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continued its coral planting activity this Earth Day. The resort invited guests to participate in a coral planting activity led by in-house marine biologist Kate Sheridan from Reefscapers. More than 25 guests participated in fixing coral fragments onto a giant frame enough for 120 pieces of coral fragments. The initiative, which started in February 2020, has resulted in over 25,000 coral fragments spawning from 15 different species. Guests also had the opportunity to adopt a coral and promote reef habitats.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa also celebrated Eid Al-Fitr with a thoughtful celebration that embraced togetherness. Associates and their families enjoyed a day filled with family bonding activities, including making paper lanterns, canoe races and traditional Maldivian games such as Thin Mugoali and Faiga Thalhaa. The day concluded with a Kula Koadi Parade where associates dressed in colourful costumes marched around the resort accompanied by the upbeat rhythm of Boduberu. The evening was highlighted by an Around-The-World tantalising buffet dinner at Feast accompanied by a live band.

W Maldives also celebrated Eid Al-Fitr with a special oceanfront fire grill dinner at the resort’s FIRE Beach with premium cuts and seafood under the stars. As the celebrations continue through the week, guests will also be whisked away to the resort’s private island, Gaathafushi, on April 28th for a castaway Eid celebration accompanied by sumptuous cuisine and live DJ.

In celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort added to the festivities by organising a traditional Maali Parade on the island. The parade featured lively drummers and dancers, who delighted guests with their colourful costumes and rhythmic beats. The resort also invited children from Thulhaadhoo, a nearby island, to participate in the festivities, adding to the sense of community and inclusivity. The Maali Parade was a wonderful way for guests to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture and experience the island’s unique traditions.

