200 plus strong delegation to promote Maldives at ATM 2023

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the largest tourism fair in the Middle East, will begin in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) is heading to Dubai this time to promote ‘Sunny Side of Life’ with a delegation that has never attended an ATM event before.

At ATM 2023, Maldives will be promoted in a stand of 429 square metres — the biggest stand the Maldives has hosted at an ATM event. The Maldives’ stand has been designed to show the natural beauty of the country to visitors.

Large signboards with the name Maldives are placed at every corner of the stand. On the main entrance leading to the stand, underneath the ‘Maldives’ signboard is a model of the much-loved whale shark that tourists visit the Maldives to witness.

The ground at the entrance is designed to show wave patterns. What adds to the scene is the sight of LED panels installed on the ground to showcase manta rays and other breath-taking life forms that often wow visitors to the Maldives. When you walk a little further and walk into the stand, you can see on the ground of the entire stand a painting that looks like the beautiful white sand from the beaches of the country.

Even on the inner walls, the country’s palm trees and beaches have been painted. A 360 degree photo booth has been set up to give the opportunity to those who want to shoot the scenes in ‘slow motion’.

The four walls of the stand are surrounded by counters of exhibitors who had gone to promote the country. There will be meeting tables and floating tables in the opposite direction.

The mezzanine floor of this large also comprises exhibitors’ counters. And looking up, the LED panels installed on the ceiling show what a visitor would see when they look up to the sky from under the shade of a coconut palm tree. The mezzanine floor is sheltered in the same way that the Maldivians had traditionally sheltered their homes; with palm thatch.

ATM 2023:

The fair will be held from Monday to Thursday

A total of 202 individuals representing 90 companies will represent the Maldives, in addition to MMPRC officials

On the second day of the fair, a press conference titled ‘Maldives Media Meet’ will be held; MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed, Maldivian ambassador to the UAE Aiminath Shabina and Maldives Underwater Initiative Base Leader Greg Holder will meet the press

In order to further promote the country among those visiting the Maldives stand at ATM, MMPRC will distribute promotional materials. These include Maldives Product Directory 2023, as well as Maldives Destination Guide 2023 in both English and Arabic, along with small items related to the Maldives.

Work on the Maldives’ stand is almost complete. While the final preparations are still going on in the stand, the MMPRC team is also deployed there.

Middle Eastern market

Tourist arrivals from the Middle East declined by 21.8% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Official figures released by the tourism ministry show: