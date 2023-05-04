Maldives wins debut Best Stand Feature award at ATM 2023

Dubai, UAE – Maldives has bagged the Best Stand Feature award at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the largest tourism fair in the Middle East now underway in Dubai.

The Best Stand Feature Award is a new entrant at the ATM this year. The award is given to a stand with the overall best or interactive feature.

Maldives won the debut award by competing with all the stands in the category of small stands.

Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) Thoyyib Mohamed described it as an important award.

“Stand awards are very important at big fairs like this. There are so many competitors and we got an award by doing this with a small budget. That’s an honour,” he said.

According to MMPRC, the judging was anonymous and the award considered:

The use of sustainable materials to design the stand

The attractiveness, visuals and concept of the stand

Welcome and information provided to visitors

The Maldives stand at the ATM has been designed to reflect the natural beauty of the country.

One of the most popular attractions among visitors at the Maldives stand is the 360 degree photo booths set up here. The booths give the opportunity to those who want to shoot photos with the breath-taking natural beauty of Maldives as the background in ‘slow motion’.

