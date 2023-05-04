The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches a new #EatWell menu crafted by Chef Suresh Baabu

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in the heart of the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll, has unveiled its new Eat Well menu, crafted by Guest Chef Suresh Baabu. This

exceptional menu draws inspiration from plant-based cuisines from around the world while incorporating locally sourced ingredients and flavors unique to the Maldives.

With over 18 years of experience in elevating gastronomical tastes across the Middle East and India, Chef Suresh Baabu’s culinary expertise is unparalleled. His accolades include being named Best Plant-Based Chef – UAE by Upfield and Best Plant-Based Dish by BBC Middle East, among others.

In the new #EatWell menu, guests can expect a delectable culinary experience featuring dishes like Peruvian ceviche, Spanish-style almond salmorejo soup, Middle Eastern nachos made with pitta crispy, Thai-style baked cauliflower, and “local pack,” a banana leaf-wrapped cottage cheese marinated in Maldivian spices. Besides these, the new menu includes ten additional dishes that will leave you wanting more.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting menu, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recently concluded a weeklong event from April 27 to May 4, 2023, where guests participated in a range of healthy eating and cooking classes conducted by the visiting Chef Suresh, immersing themselves in the resort’s new vegan culinary experience.

The event kicked off with a healthy cuisine buffet on April 29, 2023, featuring an array of nutritious and

mouthwatering dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options. Chef Suresh also hosted two Eat Well cooking classes alongside the resort’s Executive Chef Jorge Colazo on April 28, and May 1, 2023, giving guests the opportunity to learn about healthy cooking techniques and nutritious ingredients based on a balanced diet.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s collaboration with Chef Suresh Baabu is in line with the brand’s Eat Well pillar, which emphasizes healthy, nutritious, and sustainably sourced ingredients. As a brand that prioritizes wellness, Westin Hotels & Resorts offers various wellness initiatives, such as the signature Heavenly Bed, Sleep Well lavender balm, and frequent Run Westin events across their destinations.

“We are excited to provide our guests with a range of activities that promote healthy and sustainable living during their stay,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Our collaboration with Chef Suresh Baabu to create this refreshing new Eat Well menu is another step in inspiring our guests to maintain their wellness routines while enjoying their vacation. We invite guests to come and indulge in a culinary journey that nourishes the body and delights the taste buds at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.”

