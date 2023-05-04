Action Featured News Sports

Siyam World announces football camp with Wayne Bridge and Gary Cahill

Siyam World Maldives has announced its annual football camp with two of England’s football legends, Gary Cahill and Wayne Bridge. The camp will take place over the summer, starting from May 28, 2023, and will offer young players the chance to train and learn with these prominent athletes.

Cahill and Bridge are both former England internationals who have played at the highest level of the game. Cahill is a two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, while Bridge won the FA Cup with Chelsea and Manchester City. They have also both represented England at the World Cup and the European Championships.

The football camp will be held at Siyam World’s world of possibilities, which is a state-of-the-art sports complex that includes international standard football and futsal fields. The campers will have the opportunity to train with Cahill and Bridge, as well as other qualified coaches, on a daily basis. They will also learn about nutrition, fitness, and other aspects of the game.

In addition to football, the campers will also have the chance to participate in a variety of other activities at Siyam World, such as swimming, snorkeling, diving, and water sports. They will also be able to enjoy the resort’s world-class facilities, including its restaurants, bars, and spas.

The football camp is a great opportunity for young players to learn from two of England’s best football players. It is also a chance to experience the beauty of the Maldives and all that Siyam World has to offer.

For more information or to book your place, please visit the Siyam World website.

