Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives: Ultimate destination for family summer holiday

If you are seeking a family summer vacation resort that strikes the perfect balance between luxury, relaxation, amazing value additions and adventure, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is your ideal destination. This stunning resort, located in the North Male Atoll just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, is the ultimate destination for families looking to soak up the sun and experience the beauty of the Maldives.

Surrounded by a coral reef and boasting its own private white sand beach, the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is an oasis of tranquillity and natural beauty. But that’s not all: this luxurious resort also offers a range of activities for families to enjoy, from snorkelling and scuba diving to water sports and an award-winning spa. And for the little explorers, there’s a Kids Club where they can participate in a variety of fun and educational activities.

Exclusive Summer Dining Experiences :

The Chocolate Trail Experience – A revolutionary fine dining experience curated around the finest cocoa and chocolate indulgences for ultimate chocoholics.

The Maldivian Picnic Experience – An authentic Maldivian picnic experience complete with all the local favourites and a touch of luxury

The Wine Cellar Experience – An exquisite gourmet journey complemented by the stylish ambience of the wine cellar and wine lounge

But what really sets the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives apart is its made for all stunning villas. Whether you choose an overwater villa or a beachfront pool villa, each villa is designed with families in mind and features a thoughtful and premium range of in-villa, minibar, bath, bed and pool amenities that truly makes travellers not want to leave the villas.

To make your family summer holiday at the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives even more memorable, the resort is offering a special package for families. The Maldives Family Offer includes a complimentary stay for up to two children below 10 years, daily breakfast for the whole family, and a range of other benefits, such as a complimentary 15-minute photo session and a 20% discount on all restaurants. The resort’s expansive two-bedroom Grand Residences or the Beach Pools Villas that come with bunk beds are the perfect villa categories for a sublime family holiday experience in the Maldives.

“We are thrilled to offer families the ultimate summer holiday experience at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “Our resort has something for everyone, from adventure and relaxation to luxury and fun. We look forward to welcoming families and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information and to book your stay, please visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/maldives-family-offer or contact reservations.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.