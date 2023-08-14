News
Etihad Airways to ramp up Maldives flight frequency for winter season
As the summer season heats up, Etihad Airways is gearing up for a significant expansion in the upcoming winter season. In a strategic move, the airline is set to increase its flight frequency to the Maldives by adding 7 flights per week.
Starting from December 1, a total of 3 additional flights will be introduced, followed by the inclusion of 4 more flights on January 1, 2024. These expanded schedules are designed to enhance the convenience for travellers, allowing departures from Abu Dhabi at 2 pm. This scheduling approach aims to optimise the experience for visitors, enabling them to make the most of Abu Dhabi’s hotels and attractions until their checkout time.
Antonoaldo Neves, the Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, highlighted the airline’s strategic approach to growth and connectivity. He emphasised that the expanded network and improved connectivity will not only serve Abu Dhabi more effectively but also offer enhanced travel options for passengers.
Neves stated, “Our ambitious network and improved connectivity allows us to better serve Abu Dhabi and our valued guests, forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets.”
By offering these extended travel options and seamless connections, Etihad Airways aims to attract a larger number of visitors to Abu Dhabi. This strategy is expected to contribute to the city’s economic growth while enhancing the travel experience for passengers.
As the airline gears up for the winter season, the increased flight frequency to the Maldives is poised to offer travellers more flexibility and convenience, underscoring Etihad’s commitment to delivering a seamless and enjoyable journey for its passengers.
Time for adventures with new programme at Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Bageecha, the ultimate family-friendly paradise in the Maldives, has unveiled its brand-new and exciting kids club programme, promising endless fun and excitement for young adventurers aged 3 to 12 years.
From 08:30 to 18:30hrs daily, kids can now embark on a captivating journey, immersing themselves in a variety of unique events designed to entertain, educate, and create cherished memories.
A different adventure every day. The new programme ensures distinct and thrilling adventures each day, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for all.
Sunday – Maldivian Day: Immerse in the rich culture of the Maldives with Dhivehi Class, learning about the local language and customs. Palm Leave Decoration showcases traditional craftsmanship, and Boduberu Dance & Songs offer a taste of the island’s vibrant cultural heritage.
Monday – Junior Master Chef: Calling all young culinary enthusiasts! At the Foodie Fun Club, children will enjoy a fun and delicious day, cooking and learning new and fabulous recipes, where they will savour their creations, including a tasty barbecue. The day culminates with the Mini Olympic Games, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition.
Tuesday – Sea Creatures & Wonder of the Ocean: Start the day by choosing your favourite coloured beads for your precious jewellery. Theme Craft brings out artistic flair. Dive into the enchanting marine world with our Eco Centre Tour while educating your young mind, and the water Games add a refreshing touch of excitement at the end of the day.
Wednesday – All about Kuramathi Island: Embrace the beauty of Kuramathi through artistic expression with Leaf Painting. Initiation of Yoga helps kids find balance and inner peace. Beach & Pool fun promises endless laughter, and Coconut Decoration adds a touch of tropical creativity. Don’t miss the Hydroponic Garden Tour, discovering sustainable practices in harmony with nature.
Thursday – Beach & Sports Day: Get ready for a day of active play and beachside fun! Beach Volleyball, Football, Swimming & Snorkelling offer the perfect blend of beach excitement and sportsmanship.
Friday – Pirates: Ahoy, little buccaneers! Join the Pirates crew for a swashbuckling adventure with Pirates Tattoos and an exciting Treasure Hunt, where hidden treasures await discovery.
Saturday – Super Fun Day: Let the weekend sparkle with Music fun & Mini Zumba! Dancing and laughter fill the air as kids groove to the beat. The day continues on a high note with Flying Kites on the Sandbank, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of the azure sea.
The team at Kuramathi Bageecha understands the importance of family bonding. For parents with babies and toddlers below 3 years, babysitting services are available at an extra charge, allowing everyone to relax and revel in paradise. The new kids club programme promises your little ones a world of joy and exploration. From fun and games to learning and discovery, every moment is designed to create a magical vacation for the whole family.
Fairmont Maldives partners with Global Green Journeys
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island resort in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of luxury and sustainability. With its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility, the resort has scaled up its sustainability efforts with a new partnership with Global Green Journeys.
Global Green Journeys is a project that’s raising awareness about effective global solutions while promoting scalable and sustainable approaches for widespread adoption. The team’s objective is to emphasise multiple catalytic projects and activities working towards social, environmental and economic sustainability. This exciting collaboration perfectly aligns with Fairmont Maldives’ core values and vision, adding to its existing innovative initiatives, enabling the resort to build, promote, and implement more impactful sustainability programming for a greener future.
As part of the partnership, the pilot project focuses on the plastic pollution epidemic and the technology developed by Precious Plastic to deal with plastic recycling and create wider socio-economic benefits for the local communities. The project will provide unique insight into the property’s on-site Sustainability Lab, the Maldives’ first resort-based recycling facility, and ultimately contribute to a global conversation on the importance of sustainability. As part of the pilot project, two celebrities visited the island resort to design bespoke products from recycled plastic and participate in various eco-inspired activities; including a visit to a local school, that helps divert plastic waste to the Lab and forms part of the resort’s CSR School Education program, to help inspire the next generation to lead a more sustainable life.
Fairmont Maldives is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted Green Globe certificate for its dedication to sustainable operations and development. The idyllic island hideaway’s crowing jewel, the resort boasts the Maldives’ longest infinity pool which leads guests to the Coralarium — a captivating underwater art installation by acclaimed eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the country’s first coral regeneration project in the form of a gallery. The resort’s 120 luxurious villas, whether on the white sandy beach, amidst the lush island jungle, or perched over the glistening waters of the Indian Ocean, offer a harmonious blend of chic, understated, Maldivian rustic charm.
Wellness reimagined at Hilton Maldives Amingiri
Monsoons are a great time to go for a spa retreat, to rejuvenate and relax your mind and body. Offering reimagined wellness experiences set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Hilton Maldives Amangiri brings to you its new after-hours spa treatments called ‘Under the Sky’. These spa treatments aim to improve your mental well-being, leaving you positively recharged. These spa treatments are available at the Skye Deck from 8-10pm. Here’s everything you need to know:
Enchanted Night
A three-step treatment that uses distinctive mindful aromas with a healing imprint, to start a guided aroma journey. This creates an environment that is conducive to restful sleep, focusing on the three pillars of wellness: mind, body, and spirit. The treatment starts with a warm foot soak for 15 minutes, followed with a balancing massage for 60 minutes and ending with a facial cleansing with mask for 15 Minutes.
Moonlight Relief
This two-step treatment, creates a firm pressure and cross-fibre strokes combined with a combination of your preferred aromatherapy blend, that help in enhancing the blood circulation and loosen tight muscles, especially those in the shoulders and lower back. The first step includes a warm foot soak for 15 minutes, followed with the Deep Tissue Massage with Muscle Balm for 60 minutes. A cup of a tailored Cleanse Tea blend with berries, citrus, and spice wraps up the wellness session.
Warm Evenings
Ignite the evening with a warm foot soak for 15 minutes that includes orange blossom water to detoxify, cleanse, and revive your senses. Followed by a 60 minutes full-body massage session using hot stones which helps to ease the tension, initiate immune recovery, and naturally increase the body’s resilience to diseases. This revitalising therapy is completed with a cup of a tailored Cleanse Tea blend with berries, citrus, and spice.
World famous for its captivating beauty, Maldives is an escape to paradise, with its crystal-clear aquamarine ocean and marvellous underwater wildlife. Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa provides the perfect Maldives experience, being situated 20 minutes from the Male international airport, with its luxury villas, thoughtful attention to detail, personalised guest experience managers and endless holiday activities. Whether you want the best of dining options, diving in a private lagoon, a romantic private dinner on the beach or a fun cocktail session with the in-house mixologist- the sky’s the limit here!
