Renovated Anantara Veli Maldives Resort reopens with fresh, wellness-centric identity

Offering a reimagined adult-only experience set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort reopened on 1 December 2022 following nine months of extensive renovations. With revamped accommodations, including the introduction of a new Beach Pool Villa room category, a new Villa Host service for all guests, newly redesigned restaurants and a hammam added to the wellness-focused spa, the 67-villa Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples into vacation mode.

Set on a stunning natural island in the South Malé Atoll, surrounded by a pristine lagoon, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort boasts an unspoiled setting that inspired New York-based designer Yuji Yamazaki to develop a renovation concept rooted in nature and wellness. To keep guests at one with the environment while giving them a sense of intimate seclusion, Yamazaki added an extra layer of privacy to the entire stay experience – from self-sufficient villa and spa designs to restaurants infused with modern takes on no-walls tropical living.

Meticulously designed to keep the curious eye out, overwater villas at Anantara Veli Maldives are a study in serene functionality. With cool powder tones and organic patterns borrowed from nature, these private cocoons offer long soaks in a standalone tub, blissful outdoor rain showers and Villa Host service. All villas have been fully renovated in traditional-meets-contemporary tropical style, using a natural palette of wood and stone, cool fabrics and rattan finishes and the latest in high-tech comforts.

The resort’s brand-new Beach Pool Villas are set directly on soft white sands and come with sliding glass doors that open onto a private pool flanked by a cushioned daybed, an open-air living and dining space, and an island-style bedroom surrounded by tropical foliage. The most exclusive of Anantara Veli’s villa categories, each of the six new Beach Pool Villas offers 148 square metres of luxurious space, with direct beach access and the utmost in privacy.

The relaunch of Anantara Veli also sees the introduction of a new wellness concept which allows guests to book a personalised Wellness Villa experience. Enhanced with light, sound and scent therapy that changes the ambience from day to night, the villa comes with Ayurvedic spa amenities, an earthing mat for meditation, and a wellness minibar with herbal teas, healthy shakes and wholefood snacks. All stays in a Wellness Villa include a wellness consultation upon arrival, daily yoga or personal training session, a healthy cooking class, and 20% savings on treatments at Balance Wellness by Anantara.

Offering multi-day wellness retreats alongside consultations with the resident naturopath and nutritionist, personal trainer, yoga and lifestyle coach, Balance Wellness by Anantara is an oasis of healing in the tropical heart of the resort. Surrounded by nature, the spa goes beyond the traditional spa experience with wellness options ranging from Ayurvedic and holistic treatments, to the latest in epigenetics, sound healing and IV therapies. The brand new Moroccan hammam offers authentic treatments using marocMaroc products, while its facial and body therapies use exclusive skincare brand 111Skin of Harley Street, London. Balance Wellness by Anantara features five treatment suites, a nail salon, a medical spa, Shirodhara treatment bed, steam room and sauna, indoor and outdoor showers, and a relaxation garden with hot and cold plunge pools.

With numerous dining venues, guests can enjoy the finest cuisines from across the globe while learning about old and new world wines from the resort’s Wine Guru. Cumin offers cuisine from Sri Lanka, India and Maldives, while the stylishly refurbished Origami serves modern Japanese fare including teppanyaki and robatayaki. Poolside, Dhoni Bar specialises in Mediterranean tapas, with coffee and smoothies by day and Champagne and signature cocktails after dark.

Poised over water on the edge of a lagoon and outer reef, Baan Huraa delights with coconut curries from Thailand’s southern provinces and spicy dishes from the north. On neighbouring sister island Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Sea.Fire.Salt serves expertly grilled meats and fresh fish and seafood from the local waters, whilst Aqua delivers wholesome Italian fare. Breakfast is served a la carte overlooking the ocean at Cumin, with a variety of wellness options included on the menu. Guests also have the freedom to dine outside the restaurants thanks to Anantara’s signature Dining by Design experience with private chef, butler and sommelier.

Whether seeking serenity or reconnection, travellers will find a wide array of water- and land-based activities. Guests can enjoy the thrills of underwater discovery with Aquafanatics, the resort’s resident watersports partner, catch a wave during the surf season with resident experts Tropicsurf, and join the resort in its habitat preservation efforts by adopting a coral as part of Anantara’s sustainability programme with the resident marine biologist.

On land, there is a fully-equipped fitness centre, in addition to an outdoor gym, a tennis court and dedicated spaces for volleyball, badminton, table tennis, chess and Pétanque. Guests can also book fitness sessions with the personal trainer or try their hand in the new boxing ring. Holidaymakers looking for quieter pursuits can book a Spice Spoons cooking class, meditate or practice yoga at the ocean-facing pavilion, or lounge by the infinity-edge swimming pool.

Located 21 kilometres south of Velana International airport, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort is only 30 minutes by speedboat, available 24 hours a day.

Lead in rates from USD 750 per room per night on a half board basis, excluding tax. For more information or to make a reservation, call +960 664 4100, email velimaldives@anantara.com or visit www.anantara.com/en/veli-maldives