La Dolce Vita gourmet weeks at Cocoon Maldives, You & Me Maldives

Cocoon Maldives and You & Me Maldives bring sweetness to the sunny side of life with the Gourmet Week events. The ever-awaited gourmet weeks takes La Dolce Vita as the fitting theme to celebrate the sweet life. This culinary journey is led by The Cocoon Collection’s Corporate Executive Chef Giovanni De Ambrosis with some of the most celebrated guest chefs.

Chef Roberto Balgisi opened the first set of the gourmet weeks from 16th to 22nd February. At Cocoon Maldives, he greeted guests with his gastronomic creations in the main buffet restaurant, Octopus, and a set of à la carte delights on the menu of our fine dining restaurant, Manta. While at You & Me Maldives, the Chef brought a special addition to the dinner menu at The Sand restaurant. The set was closed with a cooking show by chef Roberto Balgisi and chef Giovanni De Ambrosis: casarecce pasta with Ligurian Pesto – among the most traditional ingredients from Ligurian cuisine – served by the beach with Artisan Burrata and a stunning view of the crystal-clear turquoise lagoon.

Chef Balgisi presently helms the position as Executive chef at Grand Hotel Alassio, where he showcases cooking prowess, artistry and curiosity. By bringing music as one of his inspirations, Chef Balgisi can take everyone to a poetic dining experience.

In March, The Cocoon Collection’s very own Chef Giovanni will delight the taste buds with one of the most unique, rich and luxurious ingredients: truffles.

From March 20th to 22nd, catch chef Giovanni in action at Cocoon Maldives to taste the famous artisan Cocoon focaccia, served with bresaola, truffle honey touch, balsamic truffle pearl and fresh Maltagliati buckwheat pasta, served with truffle butter and aged parmigiano Reggiano.

From March 25th to 27th, guests of You & Me Maldives will have the chance to savor the piquant taste of Risotto Carnaroli, truffle and lime zest. Chef Giovanni will also do his cooking show where he will share his secret recipe to make a perfect white snapper tartare with truffle and mango concasse.

The culinary journey to live up the dream of a sweet life continues from 29th of April to 6th of May with chef Andrea Berton. As the Michelin-starred chef who curated You & Me Maldives’ H2O underwater restaurant, he makes a regular presence on the island to introduce his new creation or share his latest culinary rediscovery.

During this upcoming visit, chef Berton will take us inside his brilliant philosophy to a sunset aperitif at our Shisha Lounge on the beach. In the gourmet week finale, guests can seize the opportunity to learn his cooking masterpiece surrounded by rich underwater life at H2O.

The Cocoon Collection gourmet week events always promise a truly memorable experience of an unparalleled culinary journey with exceptional cuisine from our special invitee chefs. True to the Italian tradition and philosophy, to embody a life immersed in enjoying the little moments passionately as the guests relax and unwind in their cocoon.