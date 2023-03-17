Inspiring changemakers celebrates extraordinary Women’s Day at LUX* South Ari Atoll

The Lux Collective’s beloved LUX* South Ari Atoll welcomed extraordinary guests for this year’s Women’s Day celebrated on the 8th of March.

Following the tradition, the renowned island resort hosted inspiring changemakers and thought leaders, who contribute to development of the Maldives, each in her own field. This year, the guests were invited for an Extraordinary Quest with pop-up surprises and hosted workshops designed to guide them on a new approach to daily routine.

Six women of different nationalities, professions and positions made it to the “extraordinary winners” list: Ajna Shareef – Aero Marketing Manager at Maldives Airports Company Limited, Shaistha Mohamed – MSP Engagement Strategist at Noo Raajje, Elisabeth Gressl – founder & designer of LANALA Swimwear, Mary Halym – self-made artist & owner of Kakuni Studio, Viktoriia Lavrinets – Lead Safety & Sustainability Consultant at NSURE, and Aishath Alaa Abdul Hannan – Deputy Manager of Corporate Strategy & Business Development at Trans Maldivian Airways. All of them shine brightly in their industries, supporting the Maldives towards a successful and sustainable future.

The unique journey started with a healthy snacks workshop at Umami restaurant, following a self-pampering class at LUX* ME Spa and an island tour. After an engaging Maldivian cooking class at the resort’s Herb Garden, the quest concluded with a celebration ceremony and symbolic presentation of the Extraordinary Women certification. With special gifts from the resort collected during the quest, the participants will be able to continue new self-care practices back at home.

“Every year, we invite inspiring women from different industries across the country to celebrate their successes. From running a small business, teaching art, or rocking the corporate world, we want to appreciate their contribution, which is very valuable to the Maldives. We find it truly beautiful that both local and expat ladies from many nationalities call the islands their home and work together to make the Maldives shine”, said Anastasiya Babenko, Marketing & PR Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll.

The Lux Collective proudly supports women in their professional and personal growth, empowering them to excel. Recently accredited as the Great Place to Work, the group firmly believes in the importance of inclusion and emphasises #EmbraceEquity, thereby discovering and nurturing talented women leaders across different departments and levels wherever it operates globally.

To discover more and book a stay and newest Extraordinary Experiences at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.