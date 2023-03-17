Le Meridien Maldives appoints Asaf Tasdan as Executive Chef

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has appointed Asaf Tasdan as Executive Chef who will oversee all F&B outlets at the luxury resort, including the newly refurbished Riviera Tapas & Bar.

Chef Tasdan has worked extensively at luxury properties throughout the Middle East including the prestigious The Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel and most recently JW Marriott Doha.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is committed to sustainability, self-sufficiency, and the resort features ‘The Greenhouse’, which is a semi-automated hydroponic system that produces fresh leafy vegetables for resort guests and consumption on neighbouring islands. The 480 m² greenhouse uses a range of state-of-the-art technologies, including an automated irrigation system that captures and recycles rainwater.

Chef Tasdan is passionate about sustainability and is keen to utilise the produce grown on the island for use within his dishes.

He commented: “I am delighted to join the team at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, it is a stunning location and has a fantastic range of dining options for guests. I share their vision of sustainability, it is fantastic on an island setting to be able to access such a wonderful array of produce and I cannot wait to start incorporating these into my dishes.”

Secluded in a southeastern pocket of Atoll Lhaviyani Le Meridien is located on Thilamaafushi, a natural island, and guests can unwind in paradise and enjoy the turquoise waters, unspoilt beaches, a separate private island to explore and lush vegetation.

There is an array of dining options at the resort including Le Meridien’s ‘Culinary Season’ programme, which showcases the best dining experiences from around the globe, Turquoise, Japanese restaurant Tabemasu, Waves Café, Velaa Bar + Grill restaurant, Riviera Tapas & Bar and Latitude.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. Soon to debut in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.

Connect with Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Facebook (@lemeridienmaldives) and Instagram (@lemeridienmaldives) and visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com