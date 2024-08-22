Aerial artistry, family Fun: The Cocoon Collection presents International Kite Festival

Canareef Resort Maldives will host the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress. Taking place from November 5th to 11th, 2024, this renowned event will gather elite athletes, officials, and fans from all corners of the world for an exciting week of competition and celebration amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives.

The event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) under the auspices of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), marks a significant milestone in the sporting calendar of the Maldives. With the full support of the Government of Maldives including Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, Sports Minister Abdulla Rafiu and the blessing of President Mohamed Muizzu,, this championship is expected to further solidify the nation’s reputation as a premier destination for international sports events.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives (BBAM) as the host of the prestigious WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress in November 2024. Under the exceptional leadership of Mr. Ibrahim Hameed, BBAM has demonstrated outstanding capabilities and dedication, solidifying Maldives’ position as a premier destination for bodybuilding and physique sports in the region,” Datuk Paul Chua, President of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), said.

“This milestone event follows BBAM’s successful hosting of the Asian Championships in 2022 and the South Asian Championships in 2023 and 2024. The WBPF World Championships promise to be a spectacular display of strength, skill, and sportsmanship, featuring top athletes from around the world. We are confident that BBAM will deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators. I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Maldives on this historic occasion, which promises to bring great success, prosperity, and bounties to the nation.”

This event marks a significant milestone not only for the Maldives but especially for Addu Atoll, which will witness yet another major international event after the SAARC Summit 2011 which was held on the island of Hithadhoo. The World Championships are expected to bring substantial benefits to the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, highlighting the region’s potential as a hub for sports tourism and MICE events.

“We are delighted to invite you to participate in the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Electoral Congress, scheduled to take place at Canareef Resort, Republic of Maldives, from November 5th to 11th, 2024. This prestigious event, organised by the Bodybuilding Association of Maldives and supported by the Government of Maldives, represents a significant achievement for our nation,” Ibrahim Hameed, President of Bodybuilding Association of Maldives, said.

“We have ensured comfortable accommodations for you and your team at Canareef Resort Maldives. Our committee is dedicated to making your stay as comfortable as possible. Maldives grants a no-cost visa on arrival for travellers from all countries with a valid passport. All participation terms and conditions will be based on WBPF Rules and Bylaws. We look forward to warmly welcoming you to the Maldives.”

Located in Maldives’ southernmost atoll, Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a stunning escape with turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and lush nature. Accessible by a 10-minute speedboat from Gan International Airport or a domestic flight and speedboat from Male’ International Airport, the resort features one of the Maldives’ longest beaches and easy access to the local island of Hulhumeedhoo by bicycle.

The 271 spacious beach villas boast open-air bathrooms and spectacular views. Enjoy international dining, refreshing cocktails, and explore 25 dive spots teeming with marine life. Activities range from historical and eco-site tours to dolphin watching.

“We are committed to developing the tourism industry, especially in the southern Maldives. Hosting the World Bodybuilding Championship at Canareef Resort Maldives represents a significant achievement in our efforts to enhance the visibility of Addu Atoll. We will do our utmost to support all stakeholders involved in this prestigious event to ensure it is both successful and memorable for all participants and visitors,” Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, said.

“Our goal in hosting this event is to cultivate the ecosystems that will make Addu and the Maldives a premier destination for sports tourism and global events. By developing these vital networks and infrastructures, we aim to enhance our region’s reputation and attract global attention to our unique offerings,” Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, added.