Maldives media, tourism officials discover new RAAYA by Atmosphere

Atmosphere Core highlights RAAYA by Atmosphere, a stunning property located in the beautiful Raa Atoll in the northern Maldives, which has recently been the focus of a special visitor experience for Maldivian media and tourism representatives.

The island RAAYA is a natural wonder in itself and shares an intriguing backstory that lies at the heart of every intrepid travellers. The story of RAAYA begins with Seb, an artistic sailor who washed up on the island shore after a fierce storm, sent his ship off course leaving him stranded on this stunning natural paradise. Seb dedicated himself adapting to castaway life and learning from what mother nature has provided. Today, Seb’s adventurous spirit is reflected in every aspect of RAAYA’s exceptional experience, from unique dining to the artistic activities and creative adventures, all woven together with subtle storytelling.

To share the story of RAAYA, this epic journey and life on the island for our artistic hero, Atmosphere Core recently invited their local media and tourism delegates to experience RAAYA by Atmosphere first hand. Distinguished attendees included representatives from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI), Maldives Insider, Hotelier Maldives, Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), International Maldives Travel Market (IMTM Online), Maldives Halal Travel, and Travelution Media.

This visit allowed Maldivian media and tourism marketers to experience the island’s unique features and reconnect with island life through Seb’s art and installations. One of the standout experiences was the Dhoni building and painting workshop. This hands-on activity held special significance, as it was inspired by Seb’s desire to preserve his memories through arts and crafts. During his time on the island, sought to document his journey by capturing it in pictures, ensuring that others could connect with and understand his story. This meaningful activity is followed by the Raaya Ritual – a symbolic Dhoni race that represents both the beginning and the end of Seb’s extraordinary journey on the island.

The dining experiences shared were exceptional, deeply rooted in Seb’s sustainable practices. Cultivation of his own food from scratch, starting with seeds he collected from plants. This legacy continues, as the seeds he left behind are now for anyone to use from Seb’s farm, reflecting his enduring connection to the island.

The nature walk through the island’s lush mangrove trees offered a glimpse into the ‘circle of life’ Seb observed during his time here. This journey through nature was more than a walk, it was an exploration of Seb’s profound relationship with the environment that nurtured him.

Lastly, the group observed the watchtowers that Seb constructed around the island, and which ultimately played a crucial role in his eventual rescue. These towers stand as a testament to his resourcefulness and determination, marking key points in his survival story.

Seb’s installations are scattered throughout RAAYA, each revealing a part of his story for visitors to discover and explore, which our local representatives experienced throughout their stay. These experiences provided deeper understanding of Seb’s journey and the unique charm of RAAYA, making the visit both enriching and memorable.