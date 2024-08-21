News
Heritance Aarah Maldives: Your island wellness getaway
Nestled amidst the breathtaking scenery of the Maldives, Heritance Aarah Maldives beckons travellers with its premium all-inclusive offerings designed to immerse guests in natural beauty and holistic wellness experiences. Located on pristine white-sand beach, this barefoot paradise offers a unique blend of relaxation and wellness.
At Heritance Aarah, wellness takes centre stage with a variety of programmes suitable for both couples and solo travellers alike. Guests can indulge in a range of holistic practices aimed at rejuvenating the mind and body.
Imagine starting your day with the gentle movements of Tai Chi, performed on a secluded beach with the sound of waves lapping at the shore. This ancient Chinese practice promotes physical harmony and inner peace, setting the tone for a day of relaxation and introspection. For those seeking deeper spiritual balance, Reiki healing and Shirodhara offer a therapeutic touch that aligns the body’s energy centres, fostering a sense of calm and renewal.
Guests booked on a premium all-inclusive basis will receive a complimentary face scan using a professional Smart 3D Skin Analyzer, which provides an automatic detailed report including skin wrinkle analysis, pigmentation analysis, acne analysis, and detection of skin moisturising levels. Guests will also enjoy a 30-minute wellness consultation, enhancing their journey with personalised insights and tailored wellness recommendations. Wondering what’s more? Guests can indulge in therapies such as Holistic Face Lift Facial, Depigmentation, Acne Treatment, and Anti-Aging Facial, along with a personalised corrective plan and a daily care regime for use at home. In addition, guests can enjoy a range of personal care services, including hairstyling, makeup, manicure, pedicure, and mehndi, which is the traditional application of henna tattoos.
Yoga enthusiasts will find themselves at home on Heritance Aarah’s pristine beaches or in serene overwater pavilions, where expert instructors guide guests through poses that enhance flexibility, strength, and mental clarity. The rhythmic flow of yoga combined with the island’s natural beauty creates a perfect environment for introspection and mindfulness.
For a truly unique wellness island experience, guests can partake in traditional Tibetan Kunye healing sessions or Moxibustion with mantra chanting. These treatments incorporate specialised techniques and herbal therapies to promote healing and vitality. Whether you are recovering from physical fatigue or seeking a holistic approach to overall well-being, these ancient practices offer profound therapeutic benefits in the idyllic setting of the Maldives.
Whether you prefer to embark on your wellness journey in solitude or share the experience with a partner, Heritance Aarah ensures that its wellness offerings cater to diverse needs and preferences. The island’s natural beauty and serene atmosphere provide a perfect backdrop for reconnecting with oneself and cultivating a sense of inner peace and harmony.
In addition to its wellness programmes, Heritance Aarah promotes healthy living through its innovative culinary offerings crafted by Culinary Olympians and award-winning culinary artists. The resort operates on an all-day dine-around concept with seven restaurants and five bars, each offering a distinct culinary experience. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients and international flavours, ensuring that every meal is a journey in itself.
In essence, Heritance Aarah invites travellers to explore the Maldives while embracing a holistic approach to well-being. With its serene surroundings, diverse wellness programmes, and exceptional dining options, the resort promises an enriching experience where relaxation, rejuvenation, and culinary delights converge seamlessly.
To book your wellness getaway, visit www.heritancehotels.com/aarah.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO: Seasonal escape for indulgent stay before year-end rush
The Maldives is renowned as one of the world’s premier luxury destinations, especially favoured by those seeking a tropical escape. The island nation has experienced a surge in tourism and remains a top choice for travellers, offering delightful private islands and exceptional privacy. While certain months may bring less favourable weather, they also offer a serene and more budget-friendly experience.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, an emerging private Island, introduces an exclusive holiday plan designed for a seamless and indulgent island getaway. Guests arrive in style aboard a complimentary speedboat transfer, greeted by the warmth of a Maldivian welcome at THE OZEN COLLECTION lounge. Enjoy comfort and connectivity with free Wi-Fi and refreshments, complemented by a traditional Bodu Beru performance, island-style garland, and freshly prepared beverages upon arrival to the stunning Island.
The remote retreat offers gourmet dining experiences at concept restaurants and rejuvenation at the award-winning ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa and wellness centre. The INDULGENCE™ Plan promises an unmatched Maldivian escape, providing an opulent and tranquil vacation. Guests can savour premium spirits, champagne, and exquisite dining—from a Champagne breakfast at THE PALMS to an underwater feast at M6m. The plan includes unlimited access to over 80 international labels of cocktails, spirits, and fine wines, along with daily minibar replenishments.
Guests can also select from exclusive spa treatments or discounted dive experiences based on their stay’s duration. The resort offers up to five invigorating spa sessions or special dive rates, along with complimentary water sports like snorkelling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Exciting excursions, such as sunset cruises and fishing trips, enhance the experience. The INDULGENCE™ Plan also includes access to non-motorised water sports, an overwater gym and wellness centre, and a beachfront kids’ club.
In its commitment to sustainability, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has recently expanded its Indoor Hydroponic Garden, now producing over 13 varieties of organic greens and herbs for Maadhoo island. The organic produce benefits three additional resorts within the Atmosphere Core. Furthermore, the resort has planted 55 new coral frames, aiding the growth of 1,677 coral fragments as part of its Coral Restoration Initiative. Guests are invited to participate in this conservation effort, which enhances their stay and supports the environment. The iconic underwater restaurant and surrounding island are integral to this coral conservation project, enriching the overall guest experience.
This exceptional retreat offers an unmatched blend of luxury and value, redefining what it means to enjoy a tropical escape without compromising on quality. With its stunning surroundings, thoughtfully designed amenities, and commitment to sustainability, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ensures that your getaway is both affordable and extraordinary. Embrace a journey where relaxation meets adventure in a pristine paradise, proving that a luxurious island escape can be within reach for discerning travellers seeking both elegance and economy.
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an oasis of luxury on a private natural island, has announced a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic journey in collaboration with renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. Through the specially curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can bid to win a five-night stay for two from October 1-6, 2024. This exclusive package includes a private six-course dinner curated by Chef Munidasa at Decanter, the resort’s award-winning underground wine cellar. Guests will also enjoy an exquisite retreat in a stunning Beach Villa with a private pool, a sunset champagne sabering ritual at the iconic Whale Bar, a signature spa treatment, and a rejuvenating Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at Iridium Spa.
Sri Lanka’s most celebrated chef-restaurateur, Darshan Munidasa, is renowned for his culinary prowess and creativity. As the visionary behind Nihonbashi and Ministry of Crab, Chef Munidasa has redefined the dining landscape in Sri Lanka. Both of his restaurants have earned the distinction of being ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to quality. Chef Munidasa’s global expansion of Ministry of Crab includes locations in Shanghai, Chengdu, Mumbai, the Maldives, Bangkok, and Singapore, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the gastronomic world.
On October 2, the lucky bid winner can revel in an extraordinary dining experience that showcases Chef Munidasa’s daring flavors and innovative approach to seafood. The tantalising menu, paired with premium sake and wine, will feature signature dishes from Ministry of Crab, including Baked Crab, Crab Liver Pâté, Garlic Chili Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Garlic Chili Prawn, and Coconut Crème Brûlée. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the unique pairing of sake with spicy and peppery dishes, highlighting the versatility of sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine. This experience pays homage to Chef Munidasa’s Japanese heritage while demonstrating the harmony between sake and bold flavours.
Additionally, Orientale will host a special dinner event on October 1, open to all guests, featuring a degustation menu paired with premium sake and wine. These pairings will be expertly selected by guest sommelier Kamal Malik, a Certified Sake Sommelier and the first Indian to earn the prestigious Master Sommelier title from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Malik will guide guests through an exceptional tasting journey.
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to savour Chef Munidasa’s culinary creations while enjoying the luxurious surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
For more information and to enter the bidding, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
Qatar Airways to boost Maldives flight frequency in December
Qatar Airways, the world’s best airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, has launched additional flights to the key global destinations including the Maldives for the 2024-2025 season.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “As the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways is the best travel companion for international holiday-makers. Our increased flights during the winter holiday season comes as a response to the needs of our passengers who wish to create unforgettable travel experiences.”
Starting 13 December 2024, Qatar Airways flights to Male will increase from 21 to 28 weekly flights. Bookings are now open for travellers from Germany, Italy and the UK looking for their dream holiday along the coasts of one of the Maldives’ captivating islands.
The flights will depart daily as follows:
- Doha (DOH) to Male (MLE) – Flight QR672: Departure 01:35; Arrival 08:15
- Male (MLE) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR673: Departure 20:15; Arrival 23:10
Qatar Airways Privilege Club members are able to earn Avios with their flights and enjoy special discounts when paying for their tickets with Cash + Avios, or Avios Max when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Travellers can also use Avios at Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport, or purchase special Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages with Avios, among many other benefits.
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide.
