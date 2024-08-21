Heritance Aarah Maldives: Your island wellness getaway

The Maldives is renowned as one of the world’s premier luxury destinations, especially favoured by those seeking a tropical escape. The island nation has experienced a surge in tourism and remains a top choice for travellers, offering delightful private islands and exceptional privacy. While certain months may bring less favourable weather, they also offer a serene and more budget-friendly experience.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, an emerging private Island, introduces an exclusive holiday plan designed for a seamless and indulgent island getaway. Guests arrive in style aboard a complimentary speedboat transfer, greeted by the warmth of a Maldivian welcome at THE OZEN COLLECTION lounge. Enjoy comfort and connectivity with free Wi-Fi and refreshments, complemented by a traditional Bodu Beru performance, island-style garland, and freshly prepared beverages upon arrival to the stunning Island.

The remote retreat offers gourmet dining experiences at concept restaurants and rejuvenation at the award-winning ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa and wellness centre. The INDULGENCE™ Plan promises an unmatched Maldivian escape, providing an opulent and tranquil vacation. Guests can savour premium spirits, champagne, and exquisite dining—from a Champagne breakfast at THE PALMS to an underwater feast at M6m. The plan includes unlimited access to over 80 international labels of cocktails, spirits, and fine wines, along with daily minibar replenishments.

Guests can also select from exclusive spa treatments or discounted dive experiences based on their stay’s duration. The resort offers up to five invigorating spa sessions or special dive rates, along with complimentary water sports like snorkelling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Exciting excursions, such as sunset cruises and fishing trips, enhance the experience. The INDULGENCE™ Plan also includes access to non-motorised water sports, an overwater gym and wellness centre, and a beachfront kids’ club.

In its commitment to sustainability, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has recently expanded its Indoor Hydroponic Garden, now producing over 13 varieties of organic greens and herbs for Maadhoo island. The organic produce benefits three additional resorts within the Atmosphere Core. Furthermore, the resort has planted 55 new coral frames, aiding the growth of 1,677 coral fragments as part of its Coral Restoration Initiative. Guests are invited to participate in this conservation effort, which enhances their stay and supports the environment. The iconic underwater restaurant and surrounding island are integral to this coral conservation project, enriching the overall guest experience.

This exceptional retreat offers an unmatched blend of luxury and value, redefining what it means to enjoy a tropical escape without compromising on quality. With its stunning surroundings, thoughtfully designed amenities, and commitment to sustainability, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ensures that your getaway is both affordable and extraordinary. Embrace a journey where relaxation meets adventure in a pristine paradise, proving that a luxurious island escape can be within reach for discerning travellers seeking both elegance and economy.