SriLankan Airlines offers free stay in new Gan promotion
In a bid to attract more travellers from the Middle East to the Gan island in the Maldives, SriLankan Airlines has launched a special promotion that includes three complimentary nights of accommodation. This offer is expected to draw significant interest from the region, providing an excellent opportunity for travellers to experience the beauty of Gan.
SriLankan Airlines has been operating direct flights between Colombo and Gan Island, making it convenient for travellers to reach this idyllic destination. The flights are scheduled multiple times a week, ensuring flexibility and ease of travel. With competitive pricing and a reputation for excellent service, SriLankan Airlines continues to be a preferred choice for many.
The direct flights from Colombo to Gan island typically take around 1 hour and 30 minutes, offering a quick and comfortable journey. This route has become increasingly popular among tourists seeking a tranquil escape in the Maldives, away from the more crowded northern atolls.
The special promotion by SriLankan Airlines includes:
- Three complimentary nights of accommodation in Gan, Maldives.
- Flexible travel dates to suit the convenience of travellers.
- Attractive pricing for flights from various Middle Eastern cities to Gan, via Colombo.
Aerial artistry, family Fun: The Cocoon Collection presents International Kite Festival
The Cocoon Collection, in collaboration with celebrated kite-flying champion Edy Angelino, presents a spectacular event at the Hulhumale’ Synthetic Track on August 23, 2024, from 16:00 to 18:00 hrs.
The Kite Festival will showcase impressive performances from leading international kite artists from Italy, Canada, China, and Brazil. These skilled performers will dazzle audiences with breathtaking aerial manoeuvres and synchronised displays, promising an unforgettable experience.
This event is an excellent opportunity for families and children to enjoy a vibrant celebration of kite flying. Following the inaugural International Kite Festival held at Joy Island from August 19 to 22, 2024, The Cocoon Collection continues its tradition of hosting memorable Kite Festivals, with previous successful events held at Cocoon Maldives in 2017 and 2018.
Join in for a day filled with fun, creativity, and aerial artistry at the Hulhumale’ Synthetic Track. This festival will offer a unique chance to appreciate the elegance and joy of kite flying amidst a lively atmosphere and colourful displays. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a captivating event that promises to inspire and entertain.
The Cocoon Collection is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences for guests from around the globe.
Maldives media, tourism officials discover new RAAYA by Atmosphere
Atmosphere Core highlights RAAYA by Atmosphere, a stunning property located in the beautiful Raa Atoll in the northern Maldives, which has recently been the focus of a special visitor experience for Maldivian media and tourism representatives.
The island RAAYA is a natural wonder in itself and shares an intriguing backstory that lies at the heart of every intrepid travellers. The story of RAAYA begins with Seb, an artistic sailor who washed up on the island shore after a fierce storm, sent his ship off course leaving him stranded on this stunning natural paradise. Seb dedicated himself adapting to castaway life and learning from what mother nature has provided. Today, Seb’s adventurous spirit is reflected in every aspect of RAAYA’s exceptional experience, from unique dining to the artistic activities and creative adventures, all woven together with subtle storytelling.
To share the story of RAAYA, this epic journey and life on the island for our artistic hero, Atmosphere Core recently invited their local media and tourism delegates to experience RAAYA by Atmosphere first hand. Distinguished attendees included representatives from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI), Maldives Insider, Hotelier Maldives, Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), International Maldives Travel Market (IMTM Online), Maldives Halal Travel, and Travelution Media.
This visit allowed Maldivian media and tourism marketers to experience the island’s unique features and reconnect with island life through Seb’s art and installations. One of the standout experiences was the Dhoni building and painting workshop. This hands-on activity held special significance, as it was inspired by Seb’s desire to preserve his memories through arts and crafts. During his time on the island, sought to document his journey by capturing it in pictures, ensuring that others could connect with and understand his story. This meaningful activity is followed by the Raaya Ritual – a symbolic Dhoni race that represents both the beginning and the end of Seb’s extraordinary journey on the island.
The dining experiences shared were exceptional, deeply rooted in Seb’s sustainable practices. Cultivation of his own food from scratch, starting with seeds he collected from plants. This legacy continues, as the seeds he left behind are now for anyone to use from Seb’s farm, reflecting his enduring connection to the island.
The nature walk through the island’s lush mangrove trees offered a glimpse into the ‘circle of life’ Seb observed during his time here. This journey through nature was more than a walk, it was an exploration of Seb’s profound relationship with the environment that nurtured him.
Lastly, the group observed the watchtowers that Seb constructed around the island, and which ultimately played a crucial role in his eventual rescue. These towers stand as a testament to his resourcefulness and determination, marking key points in his survival story.
Seb’s installations are scattered throughout RAAYA, each revealing a part of his story for visitors to discover and explore, which our local representatives experienced throughout their stay. These experiences provided deeper understanding of Seb’s journey and the unique charm of RAAYA, making the visit both enriching and memorable.
Heritance Aarah Maldives: Your island wellness getaway
Nestled amidst the breathtaking scenery of the Maldives, Heritance Aarah Maldives beckons travellers with its premium all-inclusive offerings designed to immerse guests in natural beauty and holistic wellness experiences. Located on pristine white-sand beach, this barefoot paradise offers a unique blend of relaxation and wellness.
At Heritance Aarah, wellness takes centre stage with a variety of programmes suitable for both couples and solo travellers alike. Guests can indulge in a range of holistic practices aimed at rejuvenating the mind and body.
Imagine starting your day with the gentle movements of Tai Chi, performed on a secluded beach with the sound of waves lapping at the shore. This ancient Chinese practice promotes physical harmony and inner peace, setting the tone for a day of relaxation and introspection. For those seeking deeper spiritual balance, Reiki healing and Shirodhara offer a therapeutic touch that aligns the body’s energy centres, fostering a sense of calm and renewal.
Guests booked on a premium all-inclusive basis will receive a complimentary face scan using a professional Smart 3D Skin Analyzer, which provides an automatic detailed report including skin wrinkle analysis, pigmentation analysis, acne analysis, and detection of skin moisturising levels. Guests will also enjoy a 30-minute wellness consultation, enhancing their journey with personalised insights and tailored wellness recommendations. Wondering what’s more? Guests can indulge in therapies such as Holistic Face Lift Facial, Depigmentation, Acne Treatment, and Anti-Aging Facial, along with a personalised corrective plan and a daily care regime for use at home. In addition, guests can enjoy a range of personal care services, including hairstyling, makeup, manicure, pedicure, and mehndi, which is the traditional application of henna tattoos.
Yoga enthusiasts will find themselves at home on Heritance Aarah’s pristine beaches or in serene overwater pavilions, where expert instructors guide guests through poses that enhance flexibility, strength, and mental clarity. The rhythmic flow of yoga combined with the island’s natural beauty creates a perfect environment for introspection and mindfulness.
For a truly unique wellness island experience, guests can partake in traditional Tibetan Kunye healing sessions or Moxibustion with mantra chanting. These treatments incorporate specialised techniques and herbal therapies to promote healing and vitality. Whether you are recovering from physical fatigue or seeking a holistic approach to overall well-being, these ancient practices offer profound therapeutic benefits in the idyllic setting of the Maldives.
Whether you prefer to embark on your wellness journey in solitude or share the experience with a partner, Heritance Aarah ensures that its wellness offerings cater to diverse needs and preferences. The island’s natural beauty and serene atmosphere provide a perfect backdrop for reconnecting with oneself and cultivating a sense of inner peace and harmony.
In addition to its wellness programmes, Heritance Aarah promotes healthy living through its innovative culinary offerings crafted by Culinary Olympians and award-winning culinary artists. The resort operates on an all-day dine-around concept with seven restaurants and five bars, each offering a distinct culinary experience. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients and international flavours, ensuring that every meal is a journey in itself.
In essence, Heritance Aarah invites travellers to explore the Maldives while embracing a holistic approach to well-being. With its serene surroundings, diverse wellness programmes, and exceptional dining options, the resort promises an enriching experience where relaxation, rejuvenation, and culinary delights converge seamlessly.
To book your wellness getaway, visit www.heritancehotels.com/aarah.
