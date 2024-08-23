Kuda Villingili Resort to host exciting Halloween celebration featuring The Addams Family

Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives, known for its family friendly accommodations and unforgettable experiences, has announced its upcoming Halloween 2024 event, “The Addams Family Kooky Tales.” Embark on a spine-chilling journey at Kuda Villingili Resort alongside the beloved and quirky family from October 27 to October 31, 2024. Guests are invited to immerse in the mysterious realm of The Addams Family, where they can fully embrace the haunting ambiance and take part in the exhilarating celebrations!

Halloween, a celebration embraced worldwide for its playful spookiness and creative costumes, takes on a unique twist at Kuda Villingili Resort. This year, the resort will provide families with a truly memorable experience with thoughtfully selected activities that blend the captivating allure of The Addams Family with a hint of spine-chilling thrill.

On October 30, 2024 guests are invited for a special event at The Bar where the resort’s talented mixologists have crafted a selection of halloween inspired cocktails to be enjoyed during the sunset hours from 1730 hrs to 1830 hrs. October 31st, 2024 Halloween Night is a special Halloween Dinner night where guests can indulge in the bone-chilling atmosphere and delectably eerie delights prepared by the resorts talented culinary team. To cap off everyone’s favourite night of the year, The Bar will be hosting a very special DJ dance night with the resident DJ starting at 2230 hrs. The Addams Family and Kuda Villingili team are excitedly anticipating a night filled with spooky charm and refined hospitality.

Exciting news at Kuda Fiyo Kids Club: A captivating lineup of craft sessions, games, and themed activities is guaranteed to delight and engage our young guests. The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club is preparing for an exciting and immersive experience as it transforms into the iconic Addams Family mansion for a full week. During this spine-tingling event, children can anticipate a variety of fun-filled activities and exhilarating experiences. Guests at the resort will be immersed in a captivating selection of crafts, games, and an ambiance of eerie sophistication.

Take a look at the Halloween celebrations brochure to discover all the Halloween excitement with the Addams family here.