SriLankan Airlines relaunches Colombo-Gan flights

SriLankan Airlines on Saturday relaunched its Colombo-Gan route, offering direct and connecting flights to and from the southernmost Maldives.

The flag carrier of neighbouring Sri Lanka will operate a weekly flight to Gan International Airport, direct from Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

SriLankan had earlier operated four weekly flights between Colombo and Gan. However, the airline suspended all of its operations in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gan International Airport is located in the Addu Atoll or Addu City and it is the southernmost atoll of the archipelago. The airport had undergone a major re-development including expansion of runway and facilities.

SriLankan is the first and the only scheduled international airline to serve the spectacular destination.