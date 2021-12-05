Leading German media team arrives in Maldives for familiarisation trip

A media team from leading magazines and publications from Germany arrives in the Maldives for a familiarization trip under a joint campaign with Condor.

The team will be staying in the Maldives from 3rd December till 7th December.

The media team consists of writers from publications and magazines which are highly popular among affluent audiences in the German market with a reach of over millions of readers.

The media team visiting Maldives on this trip will be hosted at SAii Lagoon Maldives & Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. During their stay, the media team will get to enjoy the world renowned Maldivian hospitality and unique experiences.

After the conclusion of the trip the team will publish articles about the destination and host resorts in their respective magazines and publications. The familiarisation trip provides Maldives the perfect opportunity to promote the destination as a safe haven for travellers from the German market.

This is the second FAM trip organised by Visit Maldives this year for the German market.

This trip is organised as part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for the German market. It aims to promote the destination as a safe haven, provide the latest information about the travel guidelines to the travel trade and potential travellers from Germany.

The marketing strategy aims to promote the resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, unique experiences available to tourists from these facilities.

It also aims to market the unique geography of our scattered islands, which provides natural social distance for tourists, making it one of the safest destinations in the world.

From 1st January 2021 to 29th November 2021, a total of 1,153,013 tourists arrived in the Maldives. Germany ranks as the 3rd top source market to the Maldives during this period, contributing 81,742 or 7.2% to the total arrivals.

MMPRC has been holding several activities to market the destination in the German market throughout the year. This includes joint marketing campaigns with stakeholders, familiarisation trips, webinars, and participation in fairs and exhibitions.