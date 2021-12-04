Fushifaru Maldives unveils new luxury two-bedroom villas

Fushifaru Maldives expands its offering with the addition of Beach Duplex Villas and a Premium Beach Duplex Villa to provide more choice of superlative accommodation.

Located on the eastern side of the island with unmatched view of the sunrise, the two Beach Duplex Villas and the Premium Beach Duplex Villa boast the view of the idyllic, aquamarine lagoon of the Indian Ocean.

These impeccable villas have been carefully positioned to provide maximum privacy and offer guests the chance to be enchanted by the beauty of the Maldivian flora and fauna in the privacy of their own villa.

The sprawling two-bedroom Premium Beach Duplex and Beach Duplex Villas are connected by a lavish living room, and the seamlessly fusing tropical outdoor setting allows guests to relax, sip cocktails on the private wooded deck, take a plunge in the private pool or simply laze on the terrace while soaking up the sunshine.

Ideal for families and group of friends, these spacious beachfront villas can accommodate up to 6 adults or 4 adults and 4 children aged up to 12 years.

In addition, one of its kind family retreat; the Premium Beach Duplex Villa exudes tasteful contemporary decor with Maldivian accents and offers a private gated entrance, outdoor bathrooms, beach Sala with a swing and a living area complete with wine cellar and decadent amenities.

Fushifaru Maldives is synonymous with exceptional service, unique guest experience and outstanding hospitality and the resort hopes to inspire more travellers to visit them through this new villa addition.