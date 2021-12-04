John Keells’ Maldives resorts anointed with GOLD 100 Award

Strengthening its credentials as one of the premier leisure operators in the Maldives, John Keells Maldivian Resorts (JKMR) was bestowed with the ‘Corporate Maldives GOLD 100 Award’ as one of the leading 100 companies in the Maldives for 2021.

This prestigious award reflects the contribution being made by JKMR to the Maldivian economy while instilling industry leading sustainable practices in the local community.

The highly-anticipated fifth edition of the ‘Corporate Maldives GOLD 100 GALA’ was held recently at CROSSROADS Maldives, in the presence of the President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as Chief Guest, along with other high delegates including ministers, high commissioners, and other senior government officials.

The event was also attended by top corporate leaders and decision-makers from the business community in the Maldives.

Commenting on the impressive accolade, Jayantissa Kehelpannala, Senior Vice President Acquisitions and Development and Vice President – Maldives Operations at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts said: “We are very proud to be awarded the ‘Corporate Maldives GOLD 100 GALA Award’, the premier award for corporates in the presence of the Maldivian President. It is a moment of pride for our portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. Notwithstanding the challenges during the year, we continued to create inspiring experiences for our guests while adhering to COVID-19 health and safety measures. Maldives tourism is seeing a steady pickup since the country reopened its borders in July 2020 and we continue to focus on building brand value and improving our customer value proposition.”

“Sustainability continues to be an integral pillar of our success and social and environmental considerations are entrenched across our value chain through our overall strategy with a ‘People, Planet, Profit’ perspective. The numerous awards and high customer ratings we received continuously during the year, is a validation of our efforts to raise the bar despite pandemic induced challenges.”

GOLD 100 is a list of 100 leading business entities in the Maldives, published by Corporate Maldives every year. Through a transparent and unbiased selection criterion, GOLD 100 is devised as a selection of the leading business entities.

To select the top 100 companies of Maldives, Corporate Maldives teamed up with CTL Strategies in order to set a nomination criterion as well as to evaluate the nominations. CTL Strategies ensures the veracity of the data provided by companies and uses a third-party evaluator to review the methodologies used by CTL and the application criteria ensuring transparency of the process.

John Keells Maldivian Resorts is a 100% owned subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC and is the management company of the four resorts in the Maldives that operate under the brand – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. They are namely Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon.

The resorts provide a wide variety of recreational activities including spa and wellness facilities, destination dining experiences and underwater excursions adding to the unparalleled hospitality offered by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.