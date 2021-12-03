Vakkaru Maldives named favourite family hotel in 2021 Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards

Vakkaru Maldives has been named the No. 1 Favourite Family Hotel (International category) in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.

This is the fourth prestigious award the luxury resort has received this year, after winning three accolades at the World Travel Awards 2021.

The Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual online poll that invites readers in the region to vote for their favourite travel experiences across 34 categories in the Middle East and internationally.

Since opening in 2017, the resort has been committed to creating new initiatives for purposeful family activities in response to current trends in travel.

Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, with a host of arts and crafts for the little ones and games like pool, table tennis and football for the older ones.

At the Junior Tennis Clinic by Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis, world-renowned tennis players are brought together for residencies at Vakkaru so kids can improve their game under the tutelage of pros, or take on their parents for a friendly match.

Families can also learn to snorkel and dive, and discover the marvels of the underwater world from the resident marine biologist.

Vakkaru excels at offering unique family-friendly dining experiences. From meals in the Organic Farm while learning about organic gardening, horticulture and nature from the resort’s head gardener, to cooking classes with Vakkaru’s culinary team designed to educate kids on organic cooking and nutrition.

For the more adventurous, families can dine together on a remote stretch of Vakkaru’s powder-soft coral beach, or sail to the private sandbank for a full castaway experience.

Children’s wellbeing and happiness is a top priority at Vakkaru, which is why the resort’s Merana Spa offers family yoga sessions and bonding experiences such as ‘Mother and Daughter’ or ‘Father and Son’ spa packages developed to help children relax whilst on holiday.

Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said: “We are deeply honoured that our guests have voted us the No.1 Favourite Family Hotel in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2021. The biggest reward for us at Vakkaru is creating special memories that families can share together forever. We are always committed to innovating and creating new experiences and look forward to playing host to more families in the coming year.”

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.

For more information or to make a booking visit www.vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.