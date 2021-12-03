MMPRC launches Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art exhibition

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (Visit Maldives) launches “Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art” exhibition.

The exhibition is being held in Hulhumale’ Central Park. A special ceremony was held to mark the launching of the exhibition, followed by a children’s evening.

The event was attended by Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of MMPRC (Visit Maldives) Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Housing Development Corporation, HDC Suhail Ahmed and officials from MMPRC and HDC as well as the media.

During the ceremony, CEO and MD of MMPRC handed over a token to the MD of HDC representing the handover of the stands created for the exhibition. The stands created and handed over by MMPRC to HDC will provide a space for artists to display their work in the future at Central Park.

Following the handover, the attendees took a tour of the exhibition, which was followed by children’s activities organised by MMPRC for this event. The exhibition hub will run till the end of the year and will be managed by HDC.

Our aim in creating an exhibition corner with the required stands at Central Park was to create a platform for artists to display their pieces. It also supports our effort to enhance the profile of Hulhumale’ as a tourist spot by creating tourist attractions.

The exhibition comprises of 12 winning pieces of the “Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art” competition, held in collaboration with the Maldivian Artist Community, MAC from 15th July to 15th August 2021.

The competition offered a platform for local and international artists to paint and interpret the Maldives under the theme, “Celebration of Nature: Beautiful Ecosystems”. Winners of the competition were selected based on 50% of instagram likes and 50% of the total score given by a judging panel.

Ahmed Ihsan and Aminath Rooba Ali won first place and second place respectively in the local category and Malar Vizhi Kadarkaraipandai from India and Karolina Pys from Poland won first place and second place respectively in the international category.

The first place winner won a cash prize of $3000 while the second place winner won a cash prize of $2000 in both local and international categories. Over 110 artworks were submitted for the art competition.

Thasveeru art competition was launched for the first time under the social media strategies of Visit Maldives in order to promote the destination as a top choice for travellers in the global market and increase engagement on the Visit Maldives social media platforms.

The competition empowered the local artist community to depict the awe-inspiring beauty of the destination and its natural ecosystems.