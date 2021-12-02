Manta Air continues expansion

Manta Air, the five-star airline of the Maldives, has welcomed another seaplane into its fleet.

The seaplane which arrived on Monday, 29th November, is another DHC-6 Twin Otter fitted with latest Garmin G950 NXi next generation integrated flight deck avionics combined with a weather radar, bearing the stamp of Manta’s dedication to high service standards.

The arrival of the newest aircraft marks the third of four seaplanes being added to the fleet this year, with another scheduled to arrive this month.

The airline, which started in 2019, has grown to serve over 30 resorts the last 3 years with its seaplane and ATR domestic service.

Manta Air states that aim of the airline has always been to raise the service standards of air transport in the Maldives.

With the addition of these new aircraft this year, Manta Air aims to uphold their commitment and build the required fleet capacity.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest addition to our Manta Air family, especially at a time when we are preparing to support our partners for the peak tourist season,” said Mohamed Khaleel, CEO of Manta Air.

“With tourism picking up, our main focus is to provide the smoothest and most desirable experience for all our customers flying with us. We will continue to keep adding capacity in line with the building demand as more properties take advantage of the superior service offerings by Manta Air.”