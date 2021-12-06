Create memories this festive season at JW Marriott Maldives Resort

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the multi-generational luxurious resort, welcomes all guests to spend quality time with their loved ones and experience a joyous festive season, island style.

Leaving the hustle and bustle of city life behind, set out on a remarkable holiday to this breathtaking destination that promises a magical experience in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

With an array of family-friendly activities and delicious culinary delights, you will surely create cherished moments that will last a lifetime.

Strengthened by the holiday spirit and the power of togetherness, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa provides the opportunity to its guests to focus on the people they love and care for most, in a secluded and luscious setting.

Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, the opulent resort has carefully designed a 20-day festive event inviting guests to be truly present with their loved ones as they feel renewed and revitalised at this scenic private sanctuary.

With a heart filled with gratitude for the year gone by and toasting to a brighter future, indulge in unique and exciting programs for children and families to celebrate the last few days of the year with vigor and cheer.

Family-friendly activities

Style your gingerbread house

A perfect blend of creative and delicious, this Christmas classic is sure to be an enjoyable activity with the kids. Kids may cherry-pick from a selection of toppings to decorate their gingerbread house, in their very own unique design.

When: December 20, 2021 from 10.30 am – 12.00 pm

Pirate ship movie night with popcorn, hot chocolate

The festive season calls for snuggles with the kids while watching the favorite Christmas movies. Cuddle up on beanbags with soft pillows, popcorn and rich hot chocolate, making for an extra comfy and enjoyable experience.

When: December 21, 2021 from 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm

Sneaking into Santa’s house

Instead of Santa sneaking into our homes to leave presents, this year JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has turned the tables as the resort takes its guests on a secret mission to sneak into Santa’s house and surprise him! His little helpers, the elves, are in on it too, and have left some clues to help guide you along the way.

When: December 25, 2021 from 4.30 pm – 6.30 pm

Paper plate wreaths

With a key focus on sustainability, the property will be organising a creative art session to repurpose everyday materials into beautiful festive decorations. Guests can come together with their families for this activity as they cultivate a sustainable mindset among the kids.

When: January 4, 2022 from 7.30 pm – 9.00 pm

Festive culinary meal

Christmas Eve bonanza: Gala dinner

Indulge in specially curated festive meals to celebrate Christmas in joy over the azure waters of the Maldives. The five-star resorts features a tantalising journey of culinary offerings from a selection of the finest cold cuts to salads packed with freshness, Indian tikkas and curries to Arabic chicken shawarmas, dimsums bringing in a flavor of Asia, a barbecue station, a variety of desserts and much more, including the traditional stuffed Turkey – it’s sure to be a feast. Packed with entertainment throughout the night and the festive spirit in the air, get ready to create memories this Christmas Eve with the loved ones.

When: December 24, 2021 from 7.00 pm – 10.00 pm

New Year’s Eve: Moulin Rouge gala dinner

The ultimate celebration with love and togetherness. On the border between dream and magic, the resort invites you to a special Moulin Rouge Gala Dinner. Experience a night of romance, red, glitz, frills and intense emotions. An invitation to spend an unforgettable New Year’s Eve with a scrumptious gastronomic dinner and a timeless, outstanding programme.

When: December 31, 2021 from 8.00 pm – 11.00 pm

Entertainment

Ultimate show group

Join in for an unbelievable night of dance and live performances with the Ultimate Show Group. Known for their signature dance fusion shows, combining the graceful dance technique from ballet, belly dance, modern styles and dynamic use of modern LED futuristic instruments and fire, the group is sure to keep the guests entertained with a show tailor-made just for them.

When: Select timings every day from December 20, 2021 – January 10, 2022

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation with enriching experiences for the body, mind and spirit through a journey of genuine family friendly experiences, crafted culinary offerings and warm and intuitive service.

The resort features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service.

Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.

Spa by JW, features six couple’s treatment rooms and one deluxe treatment suite with a wide selection of treatments highlighting four distinct benefits – Renewal, Calmness, Invigoration and Indulgence.

The resort also features The Little Griffins Kids Club which offers 100 activities for young adventurers.

For more information visit: https://www.marriott.com/offers/ultimate-all-inclusive-package-off-07518?propertycode=mlejs