Maldives dive, underwater experiences showcased at Malaysia International Dive Expo

Dive and underwater experiences available in the Maldives were showcased at Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2021.

Visit Maldives took part in this event, held in Kuala Lumpur from 3rd – 5th December 2021.

MIDE is one of the largest expos which bring together dive enthusiasts and marine conservationists from around the world. This is the first time Visit Maldives is taking part in this event in the ongoing effort to promote the Maldives as the most preferred destination among Southeast Asian, especially Malaysian travellers.

MIDE provides the opportunity to interact with consumers as well as industry professionals and top travel trade partners.

Through this event, Visit Maldives showcased the dive, watersports, and underwater experiences available for enthusiasts in the Maldives. It helped promote the destination as a safe haven for travellers seeking underwater experiences, from the Southeast Asia market.

Maldives showcased individual resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards options available in the country for water sports and dive enthusiasts.

The Visit Maldives team also marketed the unique geography of the country, with scattered islands allowing natural social distancing for visitors. Unique experience available in the destination for visitors were promoted during this event as well.

The event to aimed to reach over 13,000 key TOs and agents selling Maldives as a dive destination with the most updated destination information.

The participation in this event was aligned with Visit Maldives’ strategy for the SEA market. This strategy aims to maintain and strengthen the destination presence in the SEA and Malaysia market.

Furthermore, the strategy also aims to update the travel trade with the latest destination news, and provide opportunities for travel trade and tourists from this market to clarify the questions and concerns of the key stakeholders.

Visit Maldives have been holding several activities, including webinars, road shows, joint marketing campaigns on a variety of platforms while participating in fairs and exhibitions with the objective of maintaining destination momentum, increasing arrivals from top, new and emerging markets.

By November 11th Maldives welcomed over 1,060,004 tourists to the country, reaching the 1 million arrival mark 2 months ahead of the target date.