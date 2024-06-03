Maagiri Hotel gets award nominations

In a realm where romance reigns supreme and luxury is the norm, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has once again ascended to the pinnacle of romantic retreats, having been crowned “Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024” by the illustrious World Travel Awards. This honour not only underscores commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for couples but also cements status as the ultimate sanctuary for lovebirds seeking an idyllic escape.

Imagine a private island where every whisper of the palm trees carries a promise of romance, where the gentle ocean breeze breathes life into the most intimate moments. At Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, this vision becomes a reality. Nestled on the secluded island of Dhonakulhi located in the pristine North of Maldives, the resort is a haven where love blossoms amidst the serene beauty of nature and the opulence of luxury. This prime location itself allows guests to indulge in complete privacy – detached from the rest of the world.

The resort is a canvas on which love stories are painted. Picture moonlit picnics on a secluded beach, the sand between your toes as you savour a bespoke gourmet meal under the stars. Envision private dinners on a deserted island, where the only sounds are the waves lapping the shore and the whispers of sweet nothings. These moments are crafted to perfection, ensuring every couple’s experience is unique and unforgettable.

For those beginning their journey together, Hideaway offers an oasis of privacy and luxury. Every villa at Hideaway is a private sanctuary, offering unparalleled luxury and seclusion. Beach and water villas, each with a private pool and dedicated butler service, are designed to cocoon couples in comfort and elegance. The Signature Residences elevate this experience further, offering expansive living spaces, breathtaking views, and the ultimate in privacy.

On top of this, honeymoon packages are designed to pamper and delight, from a heart-shaped cake and sparkling wine on arrival to a complimentary spa treatment for couples staying ten nights or more. These thoughtful touches transform every honeymoon into an unforgettable journey of love, where cherished memories blossom with each passing moment.

Hideaway is more than just a destination; it’s a celebration of love. Whether it’s a wedding, vow renewal, or anniversary, the dedicated team ensures that every detail is perfect, turning dreams into reality. Exchange vows on a pristine beach with swaying palms and the equatorial sun, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The dedicated wedding team will go the extra mile to make your special day effortless and extraordinary. In addition to that, at Hideaway, service is an art form. Butlers are intuitive, ensuring that every whim is gracefully and attentively catered to – just like magic. This dedication to excellence is what makes Hideaway a favourite among discerning travellers and gives all lovebirds peace of mind so that they can enjoy their time to the fullest in paradise whilst the butler takes care of the rest.

The recognition by the World Travel Awards is a testament to unwavering dedication to providing exceptional romantic experiences. With accolades over the years such as the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award as one of the Best Romantic Hotels in Asia, Hideaway continues to set the standard for luxury and romance. In addition, the resort being recognised by Tripadvisor this year as well, as one that has consistent excellent ratings by happy customers makes it a part of an exclusive cadre of calibre resorts in the world.