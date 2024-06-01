Action
Patina Maldives launches premier tennis, padel programme
Patina Maldives has launched its premier Tennis and Padel Programme, designed to bring the joy of these dynamic sports to guests in an unparalleled setting. With courts set within lush tropical gardens, this programme offers an exceptional opportunity to elevate one’s game with the guidance of a professional on-island coach available for all ages and skill levels.
In collaboration with LUX Tennis, Patina Maldives ensures that guests receive unparalleled coaching from some of the industry’s finest professionals. With a global repertoire of former and current ATP and WTA professionals, LUX Tennis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the programme, offering in-depth insights into tennis and padel. From private one-on-one lessons to dynamic group sessions and thrilling tournaments, the LUX Tennis programme at Patina Maldives is personalised to the needs of the trainee.
“At LUX Tennis, we’ve been committed to providing an unparalleled sports experience at Patina Maldives for the past four years. Our state-of-the-art tennis and padel courts, combined with professional coaches and star players, offer Patina’s guests a unique opportunity to elevate their tennis and padel game while enjoying the stunning beauty of the Maldives, whether they are kids, adults, beginners, or avid players,” said Joan Soler, Founder & CEO
Meet Tennis Pro Joel Van Rensburg
Adding to the excitement, Patina Maldives welcomes Joel Van Rensburg, a distinguished South African tennis pro, to its esteemed team. Boasting extensive playing and coaching experience, including a top 10 national singles ranking and international representation, Joel brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the resort’s sport programme. Commencing May 8th, guests can partake in exclusive tennis and padel experiences led by Joel, promising an unforgettable and enriching stay.
Summer Sessions for Young Athletes
This summer, Patina Maldives invites young athletes to embark on a transformative journey with its Kids Tennis & Padel Camp, running from July 15th to August 16th. Led by expert LUX Tennis Coaches, these camps offer the perfect blend of skill development and form evaluations, with dedicated sessions catering to juniors and teens. Each camp includes personalised coaching and a comprehensive progress report, ensuring participants emerge as stronger, more confident players.
Complimentary Clinics and Exclusive Sessions
Throughout the year, guests can indulge in complimentary clinics, including Social Tennis for Adults and Children’s Discovery Tennis with the Pro. For those seeking personalised attention, private sessions with the LUX Tennis Pro are available, offering tailored guidance to perfect one’s game.
Discover the Inclusive World of Padel Tennis
A blend of tennis and squash, padel has gained immense popularity at sports clubs worldwide and has now arrived at Patina Maldives. The resort opened a padel court last year and now offers professional coaching and group clinics through LUX Padel, catering to both adults and children.
As Patina Maldives unveils its premier Tennis and Padel Programme, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a world of sporting excellence and island luxury. Whether seeking to refine their skills under the guidance of industry-leading professionals, participate in thrilling tournaments, or simply enjoy a friendly game amidst breathtaking surroundings, the resort promises an unforgettable experience for all.
Action
Get ready to score big: Siyam World Maldives hosts summer football camp with Spanish goalkeeper Pepe
Get ready to kick it up a notch as Siyam World Maldives gears up for an epic summer football camp hosted by none other than Spanish football sensation, José Manuel “Pepe” Reina Páez from June 23rd to 26th, 2024. Building on its tradition of hosting world-class football camps and following the success of its spring series featuring international legends and star players, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.
Pepe Reina is set to bring his A-game to Siyam World for an unforgettable football experience at its premier sports complex and full-size soccer pitch – The World Sports Arena. The three-day summer football camp in June runs from 16:30 – 18:00 hrs and offers participants the chance to receive personalized coaching from the star goalkeeper himself. Along with a series of skill-building drills, friendly matches, and fun football-related activities, this camp is designed to inspire and excite football enthusiasts of all ages. Dressed in their personalized Rascal training kits, young players aged from five to 12 will seize the perfect opportunity to refine all aspects of their game, from tactics to technical skills. This unique experience promises to enhance their abilities and provide memories that will last a lifetime.
José Manuel “Pepe” Reina Páez is a Spanish professional footballer renowned for his exceptional skills as a goalkeeper and his dedication to nurturing young talent. With a career spanning La Liga and beyond, Pepe Reina brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the game.
“Our goal is to inspire our young guests to dream big,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World. “Seeing a legend or a star player in person can help these youngsters realize that making their dreams a reality is possible. They will take home unforgettable memories and experiences that will stay with them for a lifetime.”
But that’s not all! Siyam World is no stranger to hosting football legends and star players. Earlier this year, the resort scored big with a legendary line-up featuring Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen, who led unforgettable spring football camps. Guests had the chance to hone their skills on our impressive sports complex and soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena, soaking up world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to take their game to the next level.
Furthermore, Siyam World has also had the pleasure of hosting several other football legends and star players recently, such as Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carlos Puyol, Marco Materazzi, and Robert Pirès who all showcased their skills on the pitch. Joining them were players like Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Juan Sebastián Verón, Roberto Pires, Eric Abidal, Nicola Ventola, Bobo Vieri, and Jay Jay Okocha, creating an unforgettable lineup of football stars at Siyam World.
Now, it’s time to keep the momentum going with “Pepe Reina” leading the charge – don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with one of football’s greatest at one of the most beautiful locations in the world!
Action
Exploring the depths: Technical diving at the British Loyalty wreck in Addu Atoll
In the southernmost reaches of the Maldives lies a submerged relic steeped in history – The British Loyalty shipwreck. This underwater treasure, resting 33 meters below the surface between the islands of Maradhoo and Hithadhoo in Addu Atoll, has become a haven for technical divers seeking a unique and thrilling experience.
The British Loyalty, an oil tanker with a storied past, was constructed in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, and played a crucial role during the colonial era, serving the British Royal Air Force until the late 1970s. Tragically, the ship met its fate during World War II when it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in Madagascar in May 1942, resulting in the loss of lives and significant damage.
Despite facing the perils of war, the British Loyalty managed to find its way to Addu Atoll after being repaired. Its duty shifted to supplying oil to the base in Gan until another harrowing incident in 1944, when a German U-boat torpedoed the vessel. Miraculously, the ship did not sink but sustained considerable damage. Instead of full repairs, it was repurposed as a fuel storage vessel until the British withdrawal from the Maldives in 1946, leading to its intentional scuttling across the atoll.
Today, The British Loyalty lies beneath the crystal-clear waters, offering a captivating dive site for enthusiasts. Aquaventure Maldives, a PADI 5 Star Dive Center in Addu, facilitates these mesmerizing dives, providing enthusiasts with a chance to explore the sunken vessel and the vibrant marine life that has made it their home.
Divers have the opportunity to navigate through the 140-meter-long wreck adorned with corals and inhabited by schools of small fish, turtles, and occasional visits from manta rays and sharks. The deck and keel of the ship feature two large holes, inviting divers to swim in and out, enhancing the overall experience of exploring this historic underwater site.
To ensure the preservation of the natural beauty surrounding the wreck, the Maldives Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared The British Loyalty a Protected Area in 2018. This designation emphasizes the commitment to maintaining the delicate balance of marine life and safeguarding the historical significance of the site.
For those seeking an extraordinary adventure beneath the waves, Aquaventure Maldives invites divers to embark on a journey through time, exploring the depths of The British Loyalty and witnessing the captivating underwater wonders of Addu Atoll. With experienced instructors and dive masters boasting thousands of dives in the atoll, Aquaventure Maldives promises a safe and unforgettable technical diving experience in this unique underwater realm.
Action
Sheraton Maldives hosts “Shape-Up” bootcamp for Global Wellness Day
Fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines while connecting with the natural beauty of Furanafushi Island
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers to join an exciting boot camp in celebration of Global Wellness Day. ‘Shape-Up’, a two-day event, will take place on June 11 and 12, 2024, celebrating health, fitness, and well-being. Hosted by renowned German fitness coach Dennis Felber, the event promises a dynamic mix of workouts against the idyllic backdrop of Furanafushi Island.
Dennis Felber, recognized for his coaching expertise, brings years of experience in promoting healthier lifestyles, weight loss, and muscle building. His engaging and effective approach ensures that participants of all fitness levels can achieve their personal goals. The program includes a variety of workouts, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for beginners, beach circuits, battle ropes, fun aqua aerobics, and many more, ensuring an exciting and diverse fitness experience for everyone.
Elevate your performance with an intensive session with Dennis Felber at CocoFit, an innovative outdoor gym that allows fitness enthusiasts to maintain their routines while connecting with the natural beauty of the surroundings. To complement each session, the signature Furana Detox, crafted from fresh lemongrass, mint leaves, and pandan leaves harvested from the resort’s own Furana Organic Garden, is served to get you refreshed and refueled. To conclude the day, our executive chef, Riccardo Pinna, has curated a wellness-inspired dinner consisting of a three-course hearty meal to ensure a balance of nutrients for your body. The evening promises an experience that delights your taste buds and supports your overall well-being.
‘Shape-Up’ is available complimentary for all resort guests aged 16 and above, accommodating guests of all fitness levels. The event also underscores the resort’s commitment to being the World’s Gathering Place, fostering a sense of community among like-minded travelers who share a passion for wellness.
“We are excited to host the ‘Shape-Up’ with Dennis Felber this Global Wellness Day,” said Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Our goal is to be part of our guests’ wellness journeys by providing enriching activities while they enjoy the unparalleled beauty of our resort.”
Beyond the boot camp, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers a variety of enriching activities for guests of all ages. From Sunrise Yoga sessions and adrenaline-pumping water sports to “Adopt A Coral,” a coral planting activity, guests can indulge in both adventure and relaxation while contributing to marine conservation. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible with a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it ideal for guests who prefer brief travel.
For reservations and more information, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Dive Butler announce thrilling summer youth sailing academy
-
Awards1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO crowned as Maldives’ best romantic resort
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Exploring Addu’s rich biodiversity with Canareef Resort
-
Action6 days ago
Exploring the depths: Technical diving at the British Loyalty wreck in Addu Atoll
-
Culture1 week ago
Eid al-Adha celebrations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives presents exciting lineup
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives shells out for sea turtle conservation efforts
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Veli maintains Travelife Gold Certification for sustainability practices
-
News1 week ago
Tripod the three-finned turtle sparks conservation efforts at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon