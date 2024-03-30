World Travel Awards 2024 nominations for Lily, Hideaway Beach

Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the recent achievement of TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance Island in the Maldives as the recipient of the esteemed TUI Global Hotel Award for Best Hotel – Long Haul.

On the eve of 04th of March at ITB Berlin, a festive ceremony took place in the German capital, honouring hotel partners for their exceptional service and quality. With more than 300 hoteliers, ministers, ambassadors and travel industry partners participating, the TUI Global Hotel Awards is one of the most distinguished events around the world’s leading travel trade show.

Voted by travellers worldwide on behalf of TUI’s 19 million guests, this accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The TUI Global Hotel Awards, considered the pinnacle of excellence in the hospitality industry, mark the conclusion of the Top 100 best hotels worldwide. These awards celebrate outstanding service and quality among hotels in TUI’s expansive portfolio, selected from a pool of 13,000 eligible properties.

The Top 100 hotels and the winners of the TUI Global Hotel Awards are chosen through meticulous evaluation of guest feedback. Each year, TUI BLUE honors and celebrates the passion and dedication it takes to create the world’s finest hotel experiences.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member of our team for their dedication and tireless efforts in securing this prestigious award. The unwavering commitment to excellence, evident through the hard work in maintaining exceptional guest satisfaction scores, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Our guests are at the heart of everything here at Sun Siyam Olhuveli and TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance island and we will continue to uphold our standards of excellence, striving for even greater heights of success,” expressed Deepak Booneady, CEO at Sun Siyam Resorts.

TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance Island, the inaugural property under the lifestyle brand TUI BLUE in the Maldives, opened its doors on 01st of November 2022 and is located in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, and connected to the existing two islands at Sun Siyam Olhuveli by an interlinking bridge. The island paradise offers 111 beach and water villas with private pools, catering to discerning holidaymakers aged 16+. Guests can indulge in a myriad of water sports activities, savor culinary delights, and rejuvenate at the luxurious Blue Spa. Several sensational new restaurants have been added to the existing offering at Olhuveli, including a Teppanyaki, a Wine Cellar, The Bite – alfresco dining by the beach, The Culinarium which serves exquisite Mediterranean cuisine in a unique overwater setting and Thea’s, the specialty coffee shop.