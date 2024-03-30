News
Michelin-starred chef Jan Van de Voorde takes helm at Dusit Thani Maldives
he recently appointed Executive Chef and F&B expert is dedicated to expanding the range of cuisine offered at the luxury resort.
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the appointment of Jan Van de Voorde as the new Executive Chef.
“We are delighted to welcome Jan Van de Voorde to the Dusit Thani Maldives team,” said Mr. Jean-Louis, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives. “With his extensive experience and passion for the industry, he is the ideal candidate to lead our food and beverage department’s efforts as we strive to provide the utmost experience to our guests.”
Bringing a wealth of expertise and creativity from his background in Michelin-starred restaurants in Belgium and the Netherlands, Chef Jan will lead the Culinary and Food and Beverage Departments in his new role.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Dusit Thani Maldives and to enhance the culinary experience at this stunning resort,” Chef Jan remarked. “I am passionate about using local ingredients and crafting innovative dishes that highlight the flavours of the Maldives.”
Chef Jan has built a career focused on delivering exceptional guest satisfaction, adept problem solving, effective food cost control, and meticulous HACCP hygiene management. His expertise extends to Nikkei cuisine and encompasses strong management skills, including team leadership, decision-making, and budgeting.
Before joining Dusit Thani Maldives, Chef Jan held executive chef positions at Centara Grand Beach Resort Krabi, Dhigali Maldives Resort, and Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya. In these roles, he achieved significant success in reducing food costs, enhancing guest satisfaction scores, and introducing new culinary concepts.
Chef Jan is a graduate of Ter Groene Poorte hotel school in Bruges, Belgium, where he obtained his Bachelor’s in Hotel Management in 1992. He is fluent in Dutch, French, and English, with basic proficiency in German and Thai.
Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll – Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – Dusit Thani Maldives is just 35 minutes by seaplane from the capital city, Malé, or a 25-minute domestic flight and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Airport.
Encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360-degree living house reef, and a turquoise lagoon, the resort comprises 94 luxury villas and residences, five restaurants and bars, Baan Sanook Kids Club, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Wellness, which features spa treatments inspired by ancient Thai healing principles and a wide range of healthy, invigorating, and meaningful activities for guests to enjoy.
For more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit the resort’s official website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com.
Awards
World Travel Awards 2024 nominations for Lily, Hideaway Beach
Lily Hotels has announced that both Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, are nominated for three nominations each, at the World Travel Awards 2024.
Located in South Ari atoll, Lily Beach is nominated for three categories, including Leading All-Inclusive Resort (Maldives), Leading Family Resort (Maldives), and Leading Family Resort (Indian Ocean). Lily Beach has previously won multiple awards from different prestigious organisations. Last year Lily Beach won the ‘Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ at World Travel Awards.
As the first all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, Lily Beach has taken to leading at the helm in delivering exceptional all-inclusive experiences. This year is an extra special year as the resort will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and is already elevating its offerings by partnering with renowned culinary experts, enhancing the guest experience with tantalising cuisine. Exciting Easter festivities are also on the horizon, promising even more memorable moments for guests to cherish.
The Platinum All-Inclusive Plan at Lily Beach offers a hassle-free, holistic experience for guests that allows them to experience all the best that the island has to offer including delicious cuisines, experiences, and excursions.
Tucked away at the northern Haa Alifu atoll, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has secured nominations in three prominent categories, which include Leading Beach Resort (Maldives), Leading Honeymoon Resort (Maldives,) and Leading Luxury Island Resort (Maldives).
Hideaway is set on an all-natural island setting, offering guests unparalleled privacy and serenity. With lush vegetation and vast expanses of space in terms of being offered generously large villas and residence in all villa categories, the island provides an intimate retreat where guests can unwind amidst untouched beaches and pristine house reefs. Having won last year’s ‘Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023’, this year the resort is very excited to be nominated for the above categories.
It offers a cornucopia of features and experiences in a large natural island setting in a location away from the more crowded regions in the Maldives. From pristine diving spots, to novel sporting experiences such as Golf, Padel, E-Surfing and more, to the litany of bespoke romantic experiences to be created to surprise your loved ones, to rejuvenating spa treatments from Ayurvedic to Balinese, to cultural experiences visiting a local island and even a palace near to the island, there are endless adventures to be had at Hideaway.
Both resorts are thrilled to be recognised for their commitment to excellence in hospitality, and eagerly anticipate the results of the World Travel Awards 2024.
To vote for Hideaway, please click here. To vote for Lily Beach, please click here.
News
Constance Moofushi Maldives maintains Green Globe Gold status
Green Globe renewed its certification of Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort, an acknowledgment of the resort’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Having been first certified in 2014, the resort maintains its Gold Member status, marking a continuous five-year certification milestone. With its sights set on achieving Platinum status and reaching the 10-year certification mark, Constance Moofushi remains dedicated to implementing long-term sustainability solutions.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort offers a luxurious escape surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and vibrant coral reefs. Renowned for its lavish overwater villas and impeccable service, the resort seamlessly integrates opulence with environmental consciousness by prioritizing sustainability practices.
Taking a comprehensive approach to responsible tourism, Constance Moofushi places a high priority on environmental stewardship to minimize its ecological footprint. Through various sustainability initiatives, the resort endeavors to preserve the natural beauty of the Maldives. Aprilyn Tiamzon, Assistant Sustainability Manager, oversees the resort’s efforts and reviews best practices.
Coral Restoration Project
Constance Moofushi actively supports green initiatives to manage impacts on the economy, society, and the unique environment of the Maldives. A key conservation effort is the Coral Restoration Project, established in 2017 to restore damaged reefs and barren seabeds by planting new corals underwater. This project aims to enhance marine ecosystems in the long term and encourages guest participation in protecting and nurturing the coral reefs around Moofushi Island.
Community Engagement and Education
The resort engages with local communities, particularly students, through educational programs, workshops, and activities to raise awareness about the region’s rich biodiversity. By organizing marine conservation classes on nearby islands like Himandhoo, Constance Moofushi empowers locals to become stewards of the marine environment crucial to their livelihoods. Collaborative efforts with schools, such as inviting students to participate in the Coral Restoration Project, foster a sense of responsibility and appreciation for marine habitats.
Protecting Sea Life and Biodiversity
To combat plastic pollution and safeguard local wildlife, Constance Moofushi collaborates with communities and schools to conduct regular beach clean-ups on Mathieveri and Himandhoo islands. These clean-ups not only protect the environment but also unite individuals from diverse backgrounds in preserving marine life.
Promoting Recycling and Waste Management
The resort organizes initiatives like the Recycling Competition with local schools to promote environmental stewardship and responsible waste management. Additionally, Constance Moofushi has implemented Waste Management Programs, including the adoption of Food Intel Tech systems in its kitchens. These systems track food waste, reduce the resort’s carbon footprint, and support local farms and businesses. Furthermore, through a partnership with Nespresso, the resort recycles coffee capsules, contributing to a closed-loop system and furthering its commitment to sustainability.
By prioritizing sustainability practices and community engagement, Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort demonstrates its dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.
Food
BBM launches American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in Maldives
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), at the forefront of culinary innovation in the Maldives, has announced the launch of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise, a condiment that redefines the benchmarks for taste, consistency, and culinary adaptability. Steering this exciting launch is BBM’s Marketing Head, Praval Kumar, a marketing professional with over a decade of sales and marketing experience within the FMCG and food and beverage sectors. With a storied career that spans across leading brands such as leading multinationals in India and Sri Lanka, Kumar’s expertise is set to position American Specialty Mayonnaise as a leader in the premium condiment market in the Maldives.
We delve into a comprehensive Q&A with Praval Kumar, exploring the vision behind introducing this culinary marvel to the Maldivian market.
Q: What makes American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise stand out in the competitive culinary market?
A: American Specialty mayonnaise is not just a condiment; it’s a testament to culinary excellence. Crafted from premium ingredients, including egg yolks, oil, vinegar, and select seasonings, it offers a velvety smooth texture and a luxurious mouthfeel that enhances every dish. What truly sets it apart from the leading competitors in the region is its robust consistency, utility for professional kitchens where durability and flavor are paramount.
Q: How does this mayonnaise benefit chefs and culinary professionals in the Maldives?
A: The Maldives is renowned for its exceptional culinary offerings, and our premium heavy-duty mayonnaise is designed to meet the high standards of this market. In a landscape which is heavily dominated by tourists in resorts, American Specialty Mayo’s superior binding and stability make it perfect for a wide range of culinary applications, from gourmet dressings to exquisite dips. The balance of savory and tangy flavors provides a versatile base that encourages culinary creativity, enabling chefs to elevate their dishes to new heights.
Q: Can you speak to the quality and production standards of American Specialty Mayonnaise?
A: Absolutely. Made in US, the American Specialty mayonnaise is produced in state-of-the-art facilities, adhering to the highest quality control measures. Every step, from sourcing premium ingredients to rigorous production protocols, is meticulously monitored. This ensures consistency, freshness, and the exceptional taste that American Specialty is known for. We take pride in our commitment to excellence, which is reflected in every jar of this premium heavy-duty mayonnaise.
Q: With the diverse culinary landscape of the Maldives, how versatile is the use of this mayonnaise?
A: The culinary landscape in Maldives in hugely diversified due to large number of tourists visiting the country from across the globe. These tourists have varied taste preferences and expectations. American Specialty mayonnaise is incredibly adaptable, seamlessly integrating into various culinary traditions. Whether it’s being used as a base for a delicate salad dressing, a rich spread for sandwiches, or as a dipping sauce for a range of appetizers, its ability to enhance flavor profiles makes it a staple in any kitchen. It’s this versatility that we believe will make American Specialty a favored choice among Maldivian resort chefs as well as hotels and cafes in the mainland.
Q: What are BBM’s expectations with the launch of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in the Maldives?
A: BBM is excited to bring a product of such high caliber to the Maldives. We anticipate that American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise will become an essential ingredient for the chefs across resorts owing to its quality, flavor, and versatility. Our goal is to support the culinary industry by providing products that inspire creativity and excellence in the kitchen.
Q: What sustainability initiatives are in place for the production of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise?
A: Sustainability is at the heart of American Specialty productions. For the production of this premium heavy-duty mayonnaise, the team engages in ethical sourcing of ingredients, ensuring that the eggs come from farms that prioritize animal welfare, and the oils are sourced from sustainable plantations. Additionally, the manufacturing processes are designed to minimize waste and reduce energy consumption, aligning with the commitment to environmental stewardship.
Q: How does American Specialty Mayonnaise cater to the evolving tastes of the Maldivian market?
A: The Maldivian market is unique and blends local flavors with international influences. Recognizing this, the mayonnaise is crafted to be both versatile and adaptable, serving as the perfect base for a multitude of culinary creations. Whether it’s incorporating local seafood delicacies or enhancing international gourmet dishes, our mayonnaise is designed to complement and elevate the diverse palate of the Maldivian cuisine.
Q: How does American Specialty ensure the highest level of food safety in its mayonnaise production?
A: Food safety is paramount in the production process. The team adheres to rigorous international food safety standards and certifications, to ensure that the mayonnaise meets the highest safety and quality criteria. From the selection of ingredients to the final packaging, every step of the process is subject to strict quality control measures, including regular audits and inspections, to guarantee the safety and integrity of our products.
Q: Can you provide some innovative culinary applications for American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in Maldivian cuisine?
A: Absolutely! This mayonnaise is a culinary chameleon, adept at enhancing traditional Maldivian dishes and creating innovative new flavors. For instance, it can be used to create a sumptuous base for traditional Maldivian tuna salads, add a creamy texture to curries without altering their spicy profile, or even as a secret ingredient in tropical fruit-based desserts for a subtle richness. Its robust structure makes it ideal for creating artful presentations, such as stabilized sauces and dressings that maintain their integrity in the tropical heat.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi welcomes award-winning Sushi Master Chef Pepi Anevski this Easter
-
Family1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
-
Action1 week ago
Six Senses Laamu celebrates anniversary of Sea Hub of environmental learning in Laamu
-
News1 week ago
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island welcomes guests to Eid al-Fitr oasis of renewal, Relaxation
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING brings renowned experts to curate experiences this Easter
-
News6 days ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Celebrate a Chocolate-filled Easter at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with special Pastry Chefs Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils
-
Celebration6 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour