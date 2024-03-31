Awards
3 Crown & Champa Resorts’ properties win TUI, DER TOURISTIK awards
Three exceptional resorts within Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) have been recognized with prestigious accolades from renowned travel giants TUI and DER TOURISTIK, reinforcing their standing as leaders in the hospitality industry.
Meeru Maldives Resort Island: The Epitome of Serenity
In 2024, Meeru added another feather to its cap with the TUI Global Hotel Award, recognizing it as one of the top 100 hotels in the TUI program worldwide.
This accolade speaks volumes about Meeru’s commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction. Furthermore, the resort clinched the prestigious Red Star Quality Award from DER TOURISTIK DEUTSCHLAND in 2023, solidifying its position among the top 100 hotels globally.
This accolade is a testament to Meeru’s unwavering dedication to providing guests with an unparalleled holiday experience, as reflected in glowing customer feedback from reputable platforms like TripAdvisor and Holidaycheck.
Meeru Maldives Resort Island, known affectionately as ‘Simply Maldives,’ embodies the quintessential Maldivian holiday experience. Situated on the pristine Meerufenfushi Island in North Malé Atoll, Meeru is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and stretches of award winning powdery white sand beaches.
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa: An Adventurer’s Paradise
Similar to Meeru, Vilamendhoo earned the prestigious TUI Global Hotel Award in 2024, recognizing its exceptional standards and outstanding guest experiences.
Additionally, the resort secured the esteemed Red Star Quality Award from DER TOURISTIK DEUTSCHLAND in 2023, further cementing its status among the world’s top 100 hotels.
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa beckons travelers to embark on an adventure amidst breathtaking natural beauty. Boasting a spectacular house reef just a short swim from its expansive sandy beaches, Vilamendhoo offers unparalleled opportunities for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts.
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa: Vibrant Luxury in Bliss
In 2024, Kuredu’s commitment to excellence was recognized with the TUI Global Hotel Award Quality Winners of 2024, placing it among the esteemed winners of this prestigious accolade. This recognition underscores Kuredu’s unwavering dedication to providing guests with exceptional service and unforgettable memories.
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa stands as a vibrant oasis in the heart of the Maldives, catering to families and couples seeking an unforgettable tropical escape. Renowned for its diverse array of accommodation, sports, dining, and entertainment options, Kuredu offers guests a multifaceted holiday experience beyond the traditional beach getaway.
“We are truly honored and humbled to receive these prestigious accolades from TUI and DER TOURISTIK. These awards are a testament to our relentless dedication to excellence, guest satisfaction, and the pursuit of redefining luxury in the Maldives. We remain committed to providing unparalleled experiences and heartfelt hospitality to our valued guests, ensuring their stay with us is nothing short of extraordinary,” Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at CCR, said.
As Crown and Champa Resorts continues to set new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry, these accolades serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing guests with unparalleled luxury, warmth, and hospitality in the Maldives’ breathtaking paradise.
Awards
World Travel Awards 2024 nominations for Lily, Hideaway Beach
Lily Hotels has announced that both Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, are nominated for three nominations each, at the World Travel Awards 2024.
Located in South Ari atoll, Lily Beach is nominated for three categories, including Leading All-Inclusive Resort (Maldives), Leading Family Resort (Maldives), and Leading Family Resort (Indian Ocean). Lily Beach has previously won multiple awards from different prestigious organisations. Last year Lily Beach won the ‘Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ at World Travel Awards.
As the first all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, Lily Beach has taken to leading at the helm in delivering exceptional all-inclusive experiences. This year is an extra special year as the resort will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and is already elevating its offerings by partnering with renowned culinary experts, enhancing the guest experience with tantalising cuisine. Exciting Easter festivities are also on the horizon, promising even more memorable moments for guests to cherish.
The Platinum All-Inclusive Plan at Lily Beach offers a hassle-free, holistic experience for guests that allows them to experience all the best that the island has to offer including delicious cuisines, experiences, and excursions.
Tucked away at the northern Haa Alifu atoll, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has secured nominations in three prominent categories, which include Leading Beach Resort (Maldives), Leading Honeymoon Resort (Maldives,) and Leading Luxury Island Resort (Maldives).
Hideaway is set on an all-natural island setting, offering guests unparalleled privacy and serenity. With lush vegetation and vast expanses of space in terms of being offered generously large villas and residence in all villa categories, the island provides an intimate retreat where guests can unwind amidst untouched beaches and pristine house reefs. Having won last year’s ‘Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023’, this year the resort is very excited to be nominated for the above categories.
It offers a cornucopia of features and experiences in a large natural island setting in a location away from the more crowded regions in the Maldives. From pristine diving spots, to novel sporting experiences such as Golf, Padel, E-Surfing and more, to the litany of bespoke romantic experiences to be created to surprise your loved ones, to rejuvenating spa treatments from Ayurvedic to Balinese, to cultural experiences visiting a local island and even a palace near to the island, there are endless adventures to be had at Hideaway.
Both resorts are thrilled to be recognised for their commitment to excellence in hospitality, and eagerly anticipate the results of the World Travel Awards 2024.
To vote for Hideaway, please click here. To vote for Lily Beach, please click here.
Awards
TUI Blue Olhuveli Romance Island wins TUI Global Hotel Award for Best Hotel
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the recent achievement of TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance Island in the Maldives as the recipient of the esteemed TUI Global Hotel Award for Best Hotel – Long Haul.
On the eve of 04th of March at ITB Berlin, a festive ceremony took place in the German capital, honouring hotel partners for their exceptional service and quality. With more than 300 hoteliers, ministers, ambassadors and travel industry partners participating, the TUI Global Hotel Awards is one of the most distinguished events around the world’s leading travel trade show.
Voted by travellers worldwide on behalf of TUI’s 19 million guests, this accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The TUI Global Hotel Awards, considered the pinnacle of excellence in the hospitality industry, mark the conclusion of the Top 100 best hotels worldwide. These awards celebrate outstanding service and quality among hotels in TUI’s expansive portfolio, selected from a pool of 13,000 eligible properties.
The Top 100 hotels and the winners of the TUI Global Hotel Awards are chosen through meticulous evaluation of guest feedback. Each year, TUI BLUE honors and celebrates the passion and dedication it takes to create the world’s finest hotel experiences.
“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member of our team for their dedication and tireless efforts in securing this prestigious award. The unwavering commitment to excellence, evident through the hard work in maintaining exceptional guest satisfaction scores, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Our guests are at the heart of everything here at Sun Siyam Olhuveli and TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance island and we will continue to uphold our standards of excellence, striving for even greater heights of success,” expressed Deepak Booneady, CEO at Sun Siyam Resorts.
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance Island, the inaugural property under the lifestyle brand TUI BLUE in the Maldives, opened its doors on 01st of November 2022 and is located in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, and connected to the existing two islands at Sun Siyam Olhuveli by an interlinking bridge. The island paradise offers 111 beach and water villas with private pools, catering to discerning holidaymakers aged 16+. Guests can indulge in a myriad of water sports activities, savor culinary delights, and rejuvenate at the luxurious Blue Spa. Several sensational new restaurants have been added to the existing offering at Olhuveli, including a Teppanyaki, a Wine Cellar, The Bite – alfresco dining by the beach, The Culinarium which serves exquisite Mediterranean cuisine in a unique overwater setting and Thea’s, the specialty coffee shop.
Awards
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Toasts Acclaimed Wine Program with Exclusive Events
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrates a resounding victory after securing both the Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award for 2023. These prestigious accolades recognize the resort’s unwavering commitment to curating an exceptional wine experience, perfectly complementing its world-renowned cuisine and stunning island setting.
Renowned for impeccable service and exceptional selections, The Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award have singled out Anantara Kihavah’s wine program for its excellence. The resort’s signature underwater restaurant, SEA, takes center stage with its impressive collection, expertly curated by Area Wine Guru & WSET Educator, Arunkumar Tamilselvan, and resident Beverage Manager, Lenka Praveen. The collection boasts rare finds alongside timeless classics, meticulously chosen to elevate the unique dining experience at SEA.
Building upon this prestigious recognition, Anantara Kihavah’s wine experts, Arunkumar Tamilselvan and Lenka Praveen, are thrilled to unveil a series of exclusive wine and beverage events. These premium gatherings will feature gourmet cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Joachim Textor, perfectly paired with the curated selections.
Unforgettable Evenings Await:
- SIX-METRES BELOW WITH DUVAL LEROY – DÉGUSTATION SECRÈTE (March 28, 2024): Embark on a culinary adventure six meters below the ocean at SEA Underwater Restaurant. This exquisite five-course dining experience features a decadent pairing with versatile Champagnes from Duval-Leroy. The evening begins with an aperitif at SKY Bar at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner priced at USD 445++ per person.
- A JOURNEY TO SUPER TUSCAN (April 1, 2024): Indulge in a lavish culinary adventure at Plates Restaurant, where the spotlight shines on iconic Super Tuscan wines. Led by the resort’s esteemed wine guru, guests will delve into an exquisite selection, showcasing the unique charm and prestige of these Italian blends. Executive Chef Textor has meticulously crafted each of the five courses to harmonize flavors and captivate discerning palates. The evening commences with an elegant aperitif at Plates Beach at 7:00 PM, followed by a sumptuous dinner priced at USD 295++ per person.
Experience luxury and gastronomy at its finest. For reservations or inquiries, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
