3 Crown & Champa Resorts’ properties win TUI, DER TOURISTIK awards

Lily Hotels has announced that both Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, are nominated for three nominations each, at the World Travel Awards 2024.

Located in South Ari atoll, Lily Beach is nominated for three categories, including Leading All-Inclusive Resort (Maldives), Leading Family Resort (Maldives), and Leading Family Resort (Indian Ocean). Lily Beach has previously won multiple awards from different prestigious organisations. Last year Lily Beach won the ‘Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ at World Travel Awards.

As the first all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, Lily Beach has taken to leading at the helm in delivering exceptional all-inclusive experiences. This year is an extra special year as the resort will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and is already elevating its offerings by partnering with renowned culinary experts, enhancing the guest experience with tantalising cuisine. Exciting Easter festivities are also on the horizon, promising even more memorable moments for guests to cherish.

The Platinum All-Inclusive Plan at Lily Beach offers a hassle-free, holistic experience for guests that allows them to experience all the best that the island has to offer including delicious cuisines, experiences, and excursions.

Tucked away at the northern Haa Alifu atoll, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has secured nominations in three prominent categories, which include Leading Beach Resort (Maldives), Leading Honeymoon Resort (Maldives,) and Leading Luxury Island Resort (Maldives).

Hideaway is set on an all-natural island setting, offering guests unparalleled privacy and serenity. With lush vegetation and vast expanses of space in terms of being offered generously large villas and residence in all villa categories, the island provides an intimate retreat where guests can unwind amidst untouched beaches and pristine house reefs. Having won last year’s ‘Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023’, this year the resort is very excited to be nominated for the above categories.

It offers a cornucopia of features and experiences in a large natural island setting in a location away from the more crowded regions in the Maldives. From pristine diving spots, to novel sporting experiences such as Golf, Padel, E-Surfing and more, to the litany of bespoke romantic experiences to be created to surprise your loved ones, to rejuvenating spa treatments from Ayurvedic to Balinese, to cultural experiences visiting a local island and even a palace near to the island, there are endless adventures to be had at Hideaway.

Both resorts are thrilled to be recognised for their commitment to excellence in hospitality, and eagerly anticipate the results of the World Travel Awards 2024.

To vote for Hideaway, please click here. To vote for Lily Beach, please click here.