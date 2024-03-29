Food
BBM launches American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in Maldives
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), at the forefront of culinary innovation in the Maldives, has announced the launch of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise, a condiment that redefines the benchmarks for taste, consistency, and culinary adaptability. Steering this exciting launch is BBM’s Marketing Head, Praval Kumar, a marketing professional with over a decade of sales and marketing experience within the FMCG and food and beverage sectors. With a storied career that spans across leading brands such as leading multinationals in India and Sri Lanka, Kumar’s expertise is set to position American Specialty Mayonnaise as a leader in the premium condiment market in the Maldives.
We delve into a comprehensive Q&A with Praval Kumar, exploring the vision behind introducing this culinary marvel to the Maldivian market.
Q: What makes American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise stand out in the competitive culinary market?
A: American Specialty mayonnaise is not just a condiment; it’s a testament to culinary excellence. Crafted from premium ingredients, including egg yolks, oil, vinegar, and select seasonings, it offers a velvety smooth texture and a luxurious mouthfeel that enhances every dish. What truly sets it apart from the leading competitors in the region is its robust consistency, utility for professional kitchens where durability and flavor are paramount.
Q: How does this mayonnaise benefit chefs and culinary professionals in the Maldives?
A: The Maldives is renowned for its exceptional culinary offerings, and our premium heavy-duty mayonnaise is designed to meet the high standards of this market. In a landscape which is heavily dominated by tourists in resorts, American Specialty Mayo’s superior binding and stability make it perfect for a wide range of culinary applications, from gourmet dressings to exquisite dips. The balance of savory and tangy flavors provides a versatile base that encourages culinary creativity, enabling chefs to elevate their dishes to new heights.
Q: Can you speak to the quality and production standards of American Specialty Mayonnaise?
A: Absolutely. Made in US, the American Specialty mayonnaise is produced in state-of-the-art facilities, adhering to the highest quality control measures. Every step, from sourcing premium ingredients to rigorous production protocols, is meticulously monitored. This ensures consistency, freshness, and the exceptional taste that American Specialty is known for. We take pride in our commitment to excellence, which is reflected in every jar of this premium heavy-duty mayonnaise.
Q: With the diverse culinary landscape of the Maldives, how versatile is the use of this mayonnaise?
A: The culinary landscape in Maldives in hugely diversified due to large number of tourists visiting the country from across the globe. These tourists have varied taste preferences and expectations. American Specialty mayonnaise is incredibly adaptable, seamlessly integrating into various culinary traditions. Whether it’s being used as a base for a delicate salad dressing, a rich spread for sandwiches, or as a dipping sauce for a range of appetizers, its ability to enhance flavor profiles makes it a staple in any kitchen. It’s this versatility that we believe will make American Specialty a favored choice among Maldivian resort chefs as well as hotels and cafes in the mainland.
Q: What are BBM’s expectations with the launch of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in the Maldives?
A: BBM is excited to bring a product of such high caliber to the Maldives. We anticipate that American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise will become an essential ingredient for the chefs across resorts owing to its quality, flavor, and versatility. Our goal is to support the culinary industry by providing products that inspire creativity and excellence in the kitchen.
Q: What sustainability initiatives are in place for the production of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise?
A: Sustainability is at the heart of American Specialty productions. For the production of this premium heavy-duty mayonnaise, the team engages in ethical sourcing of ingredients, ensuring that the eggs come from farms that prioritize animal welfare, and the oils are sourced from sustainable plantations. Additionally, the manufacturing processes are designed to minimize waste and reduce energy consumption, aligning with the commitment to environmental stewardship.
Q: How does American Specialty Mayonnaise cater to the evolving tastes of the Maldivian market?
A: The Maldivian market is unique and blends local flavors with international influences. Recognizing this, the mayonnaise is crafted to be both versatile and adaptable, serving as the perfect base for a multitude of culinary creations. Whether it’s incorporating local seafood delicacies or enhancing international gourmet dishes, our mayonnaise is designed to complement and elevate the diverse palate of the Maldivian cuisine.
Q: How does American Specialty ensure the highest level of food safety in its mayonnaise production?
A: Food safety is paramount in the production process. The team adheres to rigorous international food safety standards and certifications, to ensure that the mayonnaise meets the highest safety and quality criteria. From the selection of ingredients to the final packaging, every step of the process is subject to strict quality control measures, including regular audits and inspections, to guarantee the safety and integrity of our products.
Q: Can you provide some innovative culinary applications for American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in Maldivian cuisine?
A: Absolutely! This mayonnaise is a culinary chameleon, adept at enhancing traditional Maldivian dishes and creating innovative new flavors. For instance, it can be used to create a sumptuous base for traditional Maldivian tuna salads, add a creamy texture to curries without altering their spicy profile, or even as a secret ingredient in tropical fruit-based desserts for a subtle richness. Its robust structure makes it ideal for creating artful presentations, such as stabilized sauces and dressings that maintain their integrity in the tropical heat.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Veli unveils 2 new guest experiences: Floating Delights, Private Lagoon Breakfast
Expanding its collection of remarkable island memories, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has presented two exceptional signature guest experiences: the Floating Delights and the Private Lagoon Breakfast, promising moments of unparalleled indulgence and exclusivity.
Just when you thought the insta-worthy moments couldn’t get any better at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Floating Delight Experience emerges as the essence of picture-perfect indulgence. This new experience is available at guests’ fingertips, accessible with a simple call or message to the island butler. Guests can picture this: a floating marvel dispatched at their request, arriving at their very own villa, suite, or private beach at any time of the day or night. Whether it’s a sunrise breakfast with an ocean view, a midday snack by the private pool, or an evening aperitif under the starlit sky in the lagoon, the Floating Delight caters to every whim.
The culinary delights are a celebration of the Maldives’ bounty, featuring an array of delicacies that showcase the resort’s commitment to gastronomic excellence. From succulent tropical fruits to buttery pastries, skillfully crafted sushi rolls to tantalizing tapenades, the variety of choice with the Floating Delights promises a symphony of flavors that will leave an everlasting impression. And the magic doesn’t end with the setting sun – the Floating Delights remain available throughout the night.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to embark on the ultimate indulgence with the Private Lagoon Breakfast – a tranquil experience that combines the serenity of the ocean with utmost privacy right at the shore in front of your villa.
Guests can imagine waking up to crystal-clear waters and a palm-fringed island backdrop. As the island team sets the scene for an idyllic morning in paradise, nature is complemented with a calm sea, a rising sun, and the gentle lapping of waves against the shore. Catering to every whim and desire, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the opportunity to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast in the secluded haven of our villa’s private garden or a sandy spot by the water’s edge. Various menus are available to choose from while a meticulously arranged spread unfolds, featuring freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and a variety of delectable treats designed to ignite everyone’s senses.
The Private Lagoon Breakfast is a moment to linger and savor, allowing guests to become one with the breathtaking beauty that surrounds them.
Food
Coco Bodu Hithi welcomes award-winning Sushi Master Chef Pepi Anevski this Easter
This Easter, Coco Bodu Hithi resort is gearing up to host the acclaimed sushi master Chef Pepi Anevski. He will be adding his creative touch to the dining experience at Tsuki, the resort’s Japanese-specialty restaurant, on Easter Sunday, March 31st, and Monday, April 1st.
Originally from Macedonia, Chef Pepi made waves by winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo, Japan, back in 2013. Since then, he has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most innovative sushi masters. With over 20 years of experience, Chef Pepi honed his skills in classic Japanese sushi in Chiba, Japan, under the guidance of Mr. Masayoshi Kazato. He holds certifications from the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All-Japan Sushi Association (AJSA).
In 2019, Chef Pepi opened Sushi Rebellion in Mälmo, Sweden, aiming to deliver high-quality sushi with a rebellious twist in a laid-back urban setting. The restaurant was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Sweden.
“What I bring to the table is a solid understanding of cultural differences, a strong track record of working cross-functionally, and an understanding of the entire value chain from raw product to the customer’s plate,” says Chef Pepi.
While Chef Pepi’s creativity stems from his curiosity about combining flavors and crafting new recipes, his respectful approach to culture and local ingredients adds a unique and elegant touch to his dishes.
Expressing anticipation for Chef Pepi’s upcoming residency, Coco Bodu Hithi General Manager Alexi Argyris remarked, “I believe to have such a talent amongst us would not only be an inspiration to our team but a totally elevated dining experience for our guests as well. I am excited to welcome such a versatile chef who has exceled in various styles in his cookery to share a taste of his exquisite food.”
Since 2012, Coco Bodu Hithi has hosted guest chefs, but Chef Pepi marks the first sushi maestro to lead the kitchens of Tsuki. Guests can enjoy two exceptional dinners on March 31st and April 1st, along with two exclusive experiences featuring dishes that fuse the vibrant flavors of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian elements.
Chef Pepi’s visit promises a culinary delight. To reserve your spot and indulge in his culinary creations from March 28th to April 3rd, 2024, contact reservations@cococollection.com.
Cooking
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
Savouring Maldivian Delights
As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.
The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed
Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.
Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean
Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.
A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined
Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.
“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.
Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels
Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.
Trending
-
Love1 week ago
Romantic escapes: Exquisite weddings unveiled at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
-
Cooking1 week ago
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
-
Family1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
-
Food1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi welcomes award-winning Sushi Master Chef Pepi Anevski this Easter
-
News1 week ago
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island welcomes guests to Eid al-Fitr oasis of renewal, Relaxation
-
Action6 days ago
Six Senses Laamu celebrates anniversary of Sea Hub of environmental learning in Laamu
-
News6 days ago
JOALI BEING brings renowned experts to curate experiences this Easter
-
News5 days ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives