Taste hint of paradise in Maldives with Constance Hotels

No other destination competes with the Maldives on its romantic offerings. Its poetic and peaceful atmosphere, seclusive and luxury settings, and its year-round temperate climate all are factors blends towards creating the ideal getaway to celebrate love and the month of romance.

Adding the bespoke five-star services offered by Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi to this ideal escape creates the perfect dream vacation that every couple deserve to experience.

Celebrating the season of romance, Constance Hotels and Resorts is offering 40 per cent off on the stays in the in the Maldives; Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi.

The resorts are the perfect private island holidays where adventures await across soft white sand beaches, sapphire seas and swaying palm trees. Whether you are fascinated by unspoiled nature, passionate about diving, an explorer or a sightseer, Constance Halaveli or Constance Moofushi has all that will make your Indian Ocean escape great.

Savour life and be at one with nature at Constance Halaveli. Slip into the ocean from your over your water villa, set sail on a dhoni boat for a sandbank picnic, fly down into the endless blue where rays glide by, practice mindfulness, be free. In the swish of a wave, they bring magic back to your life with experiences to nourish the soul.

At Constance Moofushi, days are spent soaked up in the sun where you will be pampered within an inch of your life. Plunge into the joys of a barefoot chic and all-inclusive resort, enjoy a movie under the stars in our open-air cinema, feast on fresh seafood or treat your palate to the finest grapes in their sand floored restaurant. Constance Moofushi and its surrounding is a jewel!

Is the Maldives next on your travel bucket list? Book your stay at Constance Halaveli or Constance Moofushi and enjoy our Maldives Holiday offer.