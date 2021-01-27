Sheraton Maldives introduces marine conservation experience under ‘Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy’ initiative

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, and with travellers increasingly aspiring to make a positive impact on the communities they visit whether locally or abroad, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is introducing Adopt a Coral, as part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa joins 14 other Marriott International properties across Asia Pacific as part of the programme’s pilot launch.

Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy is a programme offering meaningful travel across Asia Pacific, aiming to create opportunities for guests to forge first-hand connections with local communities and the environment during their stay, promoting both cultural understanding and positive change.

Adopt a Coral at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to participate in the coral-fragment plantation activity in an effort to promote reef habitats and generate new coral.

The resort has teamed up with Reefscapers, a coral propagation organisation appointed by the Maldivian government as custodians of the coral colonies in the Gulhi Falhu lagoon which was slated to be destroyed as part of a reclamation project.

The activity is led by experts and offers a hands-on experience to participants while also providing an alternative business to the 250 inhabitants whose sole previous source of employment was fishing.

“One of the growing trends we’re observing is how conscious people are of their personal impact on the environment and the destinations they visit,” Emilio Fortini, General Manager at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, said.

“Adopt a Coral offered at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides an excellent opportunity for our guests to connect with the nature, allowing them to give back while staying with us. We are excited to launch Adopt a Coral as part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy and look forward to bringing truly meaningful travel to our guests at home, or from abroad once international travel resumes.”

The experience is available for guests to experience anytime. Guests can make a booking through here.

As of launch time, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy features 15 meaningful experiences across three distinct pillars – environmental protection, community engagement and marine conservation.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furana in the Maldives, a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to seven unique restaurants and bars, Shine Spa for Sheraton which is located on its very own island, and three outdoor tropical freshwater pools, the resort caters to all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

The resort completed a $20 million renovation in 2019 that saw enhancements to all facilities including guest rooms, dining venues and recreation.

Nightly rates at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa (http://sheratonmaldives.com/; +960 664 2010) start from $400/£315 per night based on 2 people sharing a Deluxe Garden View King Room on a B&B basis.