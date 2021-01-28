Bucket list romance: ‘A Love Story’ at Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Boasting dazzling white sands and turquoise waters, Milaidhoo is renowned for romance.

This Valentine’s Day, couples can benefit from the Love Story package – offering an array of dreamy experiences perfect for those seeking ultimate privacy and romance. From the moment guests step onto the island they can expect unparalleled luxury and attentive service, beginning with an island inspired welcome drink, personalised welcome gift and champagne awaiting them in their villa.

Thoughtfully curated by the Milaidhoo team, experiences in the package include a sunset cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian Dhoni, picnic on a deserted sandbank and an unforgettable petal bath with scented oils for couples to unwind.

To elevate the experience, each morning couples will be treated to a private champagne breakfast on the deck of their villa before whiling away the days exploring the island, sunbathing and snorkelling in the house reef surrounding the island.

During the stay, guests will also enjoy an intimate, romantic dinner surrounded by candles in an idyllic beach setting, ensuring the ultimate romantic environment for dinner under the stars.

And as romance does not have an expiry date, the package is available until end of October 2021 for couples who are currently unable to make their way to Milaidhoo due to actual travel restrictions.

The resort also offers a flexible cancellation policy and options to postpone booked vacations at Milaidhoo if needed.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom-made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include overwater spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island.

As an adults only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

Milaidhoo can be easily reached via a 30-minute seaplane from the international airport in Male or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat to Milaidhoo. For more information and bookings please email reservations@milaidhoo.com or visit www.milaidhoo.com.