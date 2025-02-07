Love story in five chapters: Valentine’s at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

Every love story deserves a setting that reflects its depth, passion, and intimate moments. This Valentine’s season, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo serves as that setting, offering couples a five-day journey where romance is not just celebrated but truly experienced. From February 11 to 15, guests are invited to create their own love stories—chapter by chapter—through carefully curated experiences designed to ignite the senses and strengthen connections.

Love has always possessed a sweet side. The journey begins at Vista Restaurant, where guests participate in a hands-on dessert-making session led by the resort’s master pastry chef. Indulgence extends beyond taste—it is about shared moments, playful glances over fluffy icing, and fingers dusted with sugar. With waves shimmering beyond the glass-walled restaurant, each couple crafts something uniquely theirs, serving as a reminder that love is found in the details.

For those wishing to extend this indulgence, the Sweet Life Package offers a deeper escape into decadence. Guests can enjoy a 120-minute Chocolate Body Scrub and Massage at Suvadiva Spa, followed by a private romantic dinner—an experience designed to be savoured with every sense.

Romance is more than words; it is expressed through presence, touch, and care. At Suvadiva Spa, couples engage in a private massage workshop, learning the art of mindful relaxation. The experience is not solely about mastering techniques but about understanding unspoken needs and deepening connections through touch.

For those desiring an extended retreat, the Romeo & Juliet Package provides a 90-minute Hot Stone Massage infused with rose oil, followed by a 30-minute rose bath—an invitation to dissolve into warmth and tranquility.

On the third night, love stories are not only lived but also told on screen. At the main pool, guests settle into relaxed seating as the sea breeze carries the scent of salt and moonlight. A classic romantic film flickers against the night sky, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Couples wishing to enhance the evening can opt for the Paradise Awakening Package, an all-day romantic journey beginning with a floating breakfast for two. This experience continues with a 60-minute couple’s massage and concludes with a private starlit dinner.

On Valentine’s night, the resort transforms into a world of wonder. The evening begins with an intimate ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience at Vista Restaurant, where flavours become richer, conversations deeper, and the absence of sight heightens every other sense. The journey then moves outdoors to the restaurant’s al fresco area, which becomes the Stargazing Love Lounge.

Here, guests are encouraged to slow down, listen to live music, and gaze at the constellations that have watched over lovers for centuries. In that moment, the sky is no longer just a sky—it becomes a canvas for whispered dreams and unspoken promises.

The final chapter is one of creation. At the Pool Bar, guests craft their own signature cocktails, blending ingredients that symbolise their love. Some choose citrus for energy, others add spice for passion, and some incorporate honey to represent the sweetness of shared memories. As glasses clink, a toast is made not just to the five-day journey but to the countless unwritten chapters ahead.

At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, Valentine’s is more than a celebration—it is a journey, a story told in five chapters, and an invitation for every couple to write the next one, wherever their love may take them. For those who dream of a love story beyond the horizon, another chapter always awaits.