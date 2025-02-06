Action
Siyam World welcomes Javier Saviola for youth football extravaganza
Siyam World Maldives is inviting young football enthusiasts to take part in an extraordinary experience with Argentine football legend Javier Saviola. From April 24th to 28th, 2025, aspiring players aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with the former FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Argentina national team star in an action-packed Football Camp at the resort’s FIFA-sized stadium.
Following in the footsteps of football icons such as Alessandro Del Piero, Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carles Puyol, Marco Materazzi, Robert Pirès, Rio Ferdinand, and Pepe Reina, this five-day camp promises intensive coaching sessions, interactive drills, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Saviola. The camp will take place daily from 16:30 to 18:00, providing young players with a rare chance to refine their skills under the mentorship of a world-class footballer. With limited spots available, early reservations are strongly recommended.
Javier Saviola, a retired Argentine footballer, is renowned for his exceptional dribbling and goal-scoring abilities. His career highlights include league titles with Barcelona and Benfica, a UEFA Europa League victory with Sevilla, and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004. Additionally, he was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1999 at just 18 years old.
Siyam World is already recognised for redefining island escapism, and its commitment to delivering remarkable sporting experiences is no exception. Whether hosting high-energy football camps or curating a lineup of world-class events, the resort continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and luxury in the Maldives.
Emerald Maldives hosts tennis masterclasses with Filippo Volandr
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, a distinguished 5-star deluxe property and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a collaboration with Filippo Volandri, the esteemed coach of the Italian National Tennis Team.
From February 21 to 28, 2025, Volandri will conduct six exclusive tennis masterclasses, designed to cater to both children and adults seeking to improve their skills on the court.
As the coach behind Italy’s 2024 Davis Cup victory and a key figure in the Italian national tennis team, Volandri brings extensive expertise and a passion for the sport. Known for his strategic approach and ability to inspire players of all levels, he offers a coaching experience that is both insightful and engaging.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to enhance their tennis abilities under Volandri’s tailored guidance. Whether seasoned players or newcomers to the sport, attendees will benefit from expert insights into technique, strategy, and gameplay. These sessions will take place at the resort’s world-class tennis facilities, set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, creating an unforgettable environment for skill development.
Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with Filippo Volandri provides our guests with an extraordinary opportunity to learn from one of tennis’s finest coaches while enjoying the unmatched luxury and natural beauty of our resort.”
Family fun meets Premier League coaching: Kuramathi and Campioni experience
Families seeking the ultimate summer escape in 2025 will find the perfect destination with Kuramathi and Campioni. These two exceptional partners offer a holiday experience where children can combine their love for football with the thrill of training alongside former Premier League players and UEFA coaches at breathtaking resorts. The exclusive Campioni football training camps cater to children aged 4-15 years, running across two weeks with three football legends. Liverpool and England star John Barnes MBE, accompanied by a UEFA coach, will lead sessions from July 28th to August 1st. Meanwhile, England icons Harry Redknapp and Stuart Pearce MBE will join from August 4th to August 8th, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for budding young footballers.
Campioni’s ethos, “Train Like A Pro,” offers a unique chance for children to be coached for two hours daily by some of English football’s most celebrated figures. These interactive and engaging sessions focus on fundamental skills while emphasising teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. With personalised guidance provided throughout, participants gain invaluable insights from the experts and create unforgettable memories.
While children hone their skills on the pitch, parents are free to unwind in a variety of ways. They can relax on the beach, explore the island, work out in the gym, visit the spa, or simply enjoy the vibrant energy of the training sessions from the sidelines.
The Campioni experience extends beyond football. Families are invited to participate in additional activities, such as welcome drinks at the start of the week, a mid-week parents’ game featuring the football legends, and an end-of-week medal and certificate presentation. These events ensure everyone in the family enjoys a dynamic and engaging holiday.
Kuramathi, a renowned Maldivian resort, serves as the ideal backdrop for this unique experience. Famous for its winding white sandbank and tropical jungle spanning the 1.8km island, the resort features 12 room categories, 12 restaurants, 6 bars, evening entertainment, and an array of facilities. Options range from one-bedroom Beach Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses to overwater villas perched above the island’s turquoise lagoon, making it a perfect choice for families.
Off the field, Kuramathi’s complimentary Bageecha Kids’ Club caters to children aged 3-12 years with indoor and outdoor play areas, arts and crafts, splash pads, and a large swimming pool. Activities for older children include badminton, football, ping pong, baseball, and basketball. For couples seeking a romantic evening, extended kids’ club hours are available at an additional charge, alongside 24-hour babysitting for younger children.
The resort also offers unique environmental activities, such as eco-centre presentations, hermit crab trails, tree planting, and visits to hydroponics gardens, encouraging younger guests to learn about sustainable practices.
For adventurous families, Kuramathi provides a fully equipped dive school with multilingual instructors who guide participants through PADI and SSI courses, including options for children as young as eight. Guests can also explore the ocean through snorkelling safaris, turtle discovery trips, dolphin excursions, and semi-submarine tours. Water sports such as windsurfing, dinghy sailing, and catamaran lessons are available for children aged 12 and above.
While children are occupied, parents can relax at the spa or enjoy evening cocktails at the Champagne Loft or pool bars. Dining options include international cuisine at the buffet restaurant and specialty venues like The Reef, La Belle Vie, and Siam Garden. Nightlife on the island is vibrant, with live music, beachside movie nights, DJ performances, and more.
Kuramathi and Campioni promise a summer holiday filled with excitement, learning, and relaxation, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru
Tennis enthusiasts of all levels are encouraged to participate in an engaging five-day tennis camp hosted by former British tennis star Naomi Cavaday, as part of JA Manafaru’s ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’
From January 1st to 5th, 2025, Naomi Cavaday will provide expert coaching to both adults and children at the resort’s tennis court from 4 to 5 pm daily. With a career that includes competing at Wimbledon and in all four Grand Slam tournaments, Naomi offers players a unique opportunity to receive personalised guidance from a former WTA professional. Whether participants are beginners or advanced players aiming to refine their skills, her competitive spirit and passion for coaching promise to elevate their performance.
The tennis camp aims to deliver an inspiring and dynamic experience for all participants, offering a chance to learn from Naomi’s extensive expertise. Guests will benefit from high-quality coaching and gain valuable insights into the sport, all within a supportive and enjoyable environment.
Jason Kruse, General Manager at JA Manafaru, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Naomi Cavaday to host our tennis camp as part of our ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’ Her vast experience and genuine love for the game will undoubtedly inspire guests of all ages, helping them improve their skills and enjoy a memorable tennis experience during their stay.”
Naomi Cavaday, a former British tennis player, turned professional in 2006 and competed in WTA events and all four Grand Slam tournaments. She represented Great Britain as the number one player in the Billie Jean King Cup and has achieved significant victories, including matches against top players such as Venus Williams and Martina Hingis. Beyond her playing career, Naomi is a respected commentator for Sky, Eurosport, and the BBC, where she shares her expertise with global audiences. As a coach, she is dedicated to mentoring and developing new generations of tennis players.
