Experiential travel in Maldives with COMO

COMO, a leading luxury lifestyle group, has revealed a host of adventures for 2021, including swimming with whale sharks in the Maldives.

Whether seeking new local experiences or booking their first post-lockdown escape, COMO Hotels and Resorts have revealed what travellers can look forward to in 2021; the year the group celebrates 30 years of passion, creativity and style.

From swimming with whale sharks to private yacht charter and boxing retreats, COMO’s 30th anniversary year is all about inspiring resilience and embracing the spirit of optimism.

Swim with whale sharks

After being indoors for much of the year, immersion in nature is set to be a key influence when booking post-lockdown escapes.

As the only resort in the Thaa Atoll, COMO Maalifushi is surrounded by a thriving house reef.

Under the waves, explore a circus of branching corals, parrot fish and octopus, go shark spotting and learn the secrets of the underwater world with the marine biologist.

Rub shoulders with the largest fish in the sea on a Whale Shark Night Snorkel – marvel at the gentle giants from the boat or join them under the waves for an unforgettable snorkelling experience.

Light tackle, Fly-fishing

Surrounded by calm lagoons, uninhabited islands and pristine reefs, COMO Maalifushi boasts the ideal conditions for fishing adventures.

Light tackle on the inner atoll to pick up titan triggerfish, giant trevally and red snapper, or for adventurous travellers, fish the whole atoll of over 150km2, catching bonefish, yellow marlin, sailfish, mahi mahi and yellowfin tuna from aboard COMO Maalifushi’s Hewes Redfisher.

In accordance with COMO’s conservation policy, the resort practices a strict ‘catch and release’ methods.

Additionally, in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the experts at COMO Shambhala have crafted a two-hour wellness package designed to quickly and effectively revive mind, body and spirit.

Available to book across the COMO portfolio, the bespoke package includes a 30-minute meditation session to relax the mind — teaching relaxation techniques that can be practiced long after heading home — a signature COMO Shambhala massage, and a private yoga session with one-to-one instruction.

Wellness for Women is available to book for a friend with the new COMO E-Gift Vouchers, here.

COMO runs two resorts in Maldives, COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island.

COMO Maalifushi is the only resort in the pristine Thaa atoll — a 60-minute seaplane journey from the Maldives main international airport. This makes it the ultimate away-from-it-all destination with white strands of beach, inland tropical greenery and a safe, cobalt lagoon flanked by a healthy house reef.

COMO Cocoa Island is a private island in the South Male Atoll. Wrapped in white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, the resort is in close proximity to some of the best dive sites in the world. Yet, it is also easily accessible, for the resort is accessible by a 35-minute speedboat transfer from the international airport.